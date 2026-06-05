World Cup 2026 Predictions: Best Outright Winner Bet

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

After tipping the winner of the 2022 World Cup, Sporting Life’s Jake Osgathorpe shares who he is backing for the 2026 edition.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Winner Betting Pick

Argentina are available at an enticing +1000 to defend their World Cup title, and there are plenty of reasons to believe Lionel Scaloni’s side can make another deep run.

Much has been made of the so-called "champions' curse" that has seen recent holders struggle. France crashed out in the group stage in 2002, Italy followed suit in 2010, Spain were eliminated after just two games in 2014, and Germany finished bottom of their group in 2018. The exceptions were Brazil reaching the quarter-finals in 2006 and France coming within a penalty shootout of retaining their crown in Qatar.

The common theme among many of those teams was that they had reached the end of a cycle. Argentina may have some aging stars, but they have refreshed the squad intelligently while retaining the spine that has delivered so much success over the last few years.

Under Scaloni, Argentina have transformed from perennial nearly-men into serial winners. Prior to his appointment in 2018, they had gone through a 16-year period featuring five World Cups and five Copa Américas without lifting a major trophy, despite finishing runners-up four times. Since then, they have won the World Cup, two Copa América titles and the Finalissima.

Their record under Scaloni is remarkable. Argentina have won 67 of 94 matches, losing just nine, while conceding barely half a goal per game. That defensive resilience is exactly the type of foundation required to win major tournaments.

The squad also looks perfectly balanced. Lionel Messi remains the talisman, but the supporting cast is stronger and more experienced than it was in Qatar. Julián Álvarez and Enzo Fernández are entering their prime years, Nico Paz has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe, while Thiago Almada and Giuliano Simeone add creativity and energy.

Around them remains a core of proven winners. Alexis Mac Allister continues to grow in stature, Lautaro Martínez remains one of the world's elite strikers, Emiliano Martínez is still among the best tournament goalkeepers around, and veterans Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes and Nicolás Otamendi provide leadership and know-how.

Perhaps most importantly, Argentina have already shown they can thrive in the conditions they'll see this summer. Their Copa América triumph in the United States in 2024 came at the same time of year and in many of the same environments they will encounter during this World Cup.

Their route through the tournament also looks manageable. A group featuring Austria, Algeria and Jordan should present few issues, while potential knockout meetings with Uruguay and the United States are certainly winnable.

Should the bracket fall as expected, a quarter-final showdown with Portugal could await, potentially providing one final World Cup chapter in the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry. If Argentina can navigate that challenge, their tournament experience and proven ability to deliver in knockout football could carry them all the way to another final.

At +1000 the reigning champions look like a value given their pedigree, manager, squad balance and recent track record. Few teams arrive at this World Cup with a stronger combination of quality, chemistry and belief.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.