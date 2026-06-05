World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Predictions, Odds and Best Bets

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The Sporting Life football team share their best picks from across the Golden Boot market ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Golden Boot Picks and Predictions for the 2026 World Cup

Jake Osgathorpe

I'm not afraid to back the favorite in this market, and Kylian Mbappé at +600 to win the Golden Boot looks like a great bet after cruising to the award in Qatar.

France's captain is the team's penalty taker and focal point in an attack loaded with talent, including Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki and Désiré Doué.

He already has 12 World Cup goals in just 14 appearances and should benefit from France making another deep run.

Further down the board, Raphinha at +3000 stands out as a value play.

The Barcelona winger scored 21 goals in 33 appearances despite an injury-hit season, led Brazil in scoring during qualifying, and is expected to handle penalty duties.

With Haiti and Scotland in Brazil's group, he could get off to a flying start.

For a longshot, Breel Embolo at +8000 is worth a small sprinkle. Switzerland's striker scored four in six qualifiers and has found the net 10 times in his last 17 international appearances.

Embolo lands in a favorable group featuring Canada, Bosnia and Qatar, and after a taking a penalty in a recent friendly while the designated taker was on the field, there is a chance he’s on spot-kicks too.

If the Swiss make a run, Embolo has the profile to crash the Golden Boot race at a huge number.

James Cantrill

Darwin Núñez is an interesting longshot after thriving under Marcelo Bielsa with Uruguay. The ex-Liverpool striker has scored 10 goals in 22 appearances since Bielsa took charge and remains the focal point of one of the most aggressive attacking teams in international soccer.

Uruguay led the 2024 Copa America in both shots and chances created, and with Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde their group opponents, there should be opportunities to rack up goals.

Colombia's attack should also be free-scoring. They found the net 28 times in CONMEBOL qualifying and led the scoring charts in the 2024 Copa America with 12, making their forwards attractive Golden Boot candidates.

Luis Díaz is the standout. He scored 26 goals at club level this season, netted seven times in qualifying, and should be the centerpiece of Colombia's attack.

For a bigger price, Luis Suárez — Colombia player; not the former Uruguay star — is worth a look. He scored four goals despite making just one qualifying start and has netted 55 goals across the last two club seasons.

He’s expected to lead the line for his nation at the tournament, though the only downside for both Colombian selections is that neither is expected to be on penalty duty, but at these odds, they're still worth consideration.

Joe Townsend

A couple of forwards stand out as strong contenders in the Golden Boot market, led by Julián Álvarez.

The Argentine heads into the tournament after another standout season with Atlético Madrid, particularly in the Champions League, where he scored 10 goals in 15 games and was only outscored by Mbappé and Kane.

He also has World Cup pedigree, scoring four times in Argentina’s 2022 triumph. With Lionel Messi now used more sparingly, Argentina have increasingly built their attack around Álvarez as they chase a historic title defence.

A favorable Group J against Algeria, Austria and Jordan should offer early scoring opportunities, and he is also a potential penalty taker if Messi is rested.

Viktor Gyökeres appeals further down the market too. Sweden’s switch to Graham Potter paid off immediately, with play-off wins over Ukraine (3–0) and Poland (3–2) securing a first World Cup since 2006 — Gyökeres starring with a hat-trick in the semi and winner in the final.

He’s carried that form into club and international football, with 19 of his 25 goals this season coming since December, and 13 in his last 12 Sweden games.

Group F looks open, with Netherlands far from their best alongside Japan and Tunisia, and Gyökeres should thrive again if Sweden create chances against weaker defences.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.