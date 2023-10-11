NBA Pacific Division Odds: Suns Rise to the Top, Lakers and Warriors In Pursuit

The NBA season is right around the corner as training camp is officially underway.

Heading into the 2023-24 campaign, there are clear favorites in terms of contenders for the NBA title -- including one in the Pacific Division

Let's take a look at that team in the Pacific and see if there are any other teams we should pay attention to in this division.

Here are the Pacific Division odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook:

Team Odds Phoenix Suns +130 Los Angeles Lakers +370 Golden State Warriors +390 Sacramento Kings +650 Los Angeles Clippers +650

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have not been fading quietly into the night in recent years. Ever since acquiring Chris Paul in 2020, they've been contenders in the Western Conference and made some big moves.

One of those big moves included trading Paul to the Washington Wizards with the big return piece being Bradley Beal. This will create an interesting dynamic between Beal and Devin Booker in terms of who will handle the ball and run the offense from the backcourt.

Either way, the Suns will have some of the best offensive players in the game with those two guards and Kevin Durant at small forward. It will be hard for any team in the league to slow these three down when they are on floor together.

The move to acquire Beal wasn't the only big trade Phoenix made. They were also involved in the blockbuster Damian Lillard trade and got back some intriguing pieces. Jusuf Nurkic is probably the best player that they got back, and he'll start at center in place of the departed Deandre Ayton.

The Suns won 45 games last season and finished second in the Pacific division. With the new look to their team, it wouldn't be surprise to see them win the division in 2024.

Los Angeles Lakers

It was a roller coaster season for the Los Angeles Lakers last year. It seemed like it was going to be a complete disaster at one point -- until they made some moves to shake things up.

The big move they made was to trade Russell Westbrook. The fit clearly wasn't there for Westbrook with the Lakers. They went 18-8 after Westbrook was traded with a +4.4 net rating.

The big addition at the trade deadline was D'Angelo Russell. He was exactly what the team needed at guard to support LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They also acquired Jarred Vanderbilt, and he gave them another defensive big man that they can play next to A.D.

The departure of Westbrook also opened up opportunities for Austin Reaves. Reaves was a breakout star for the Lakers at the end of the year and in the playoffs. He averaged 16.9 points per game (PPG) in the playoffs.

The Lakers won 43 games last season, and if they play like they did post trade deadline and in the playoffs, the division is certainly not out of reach.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were coming off another NBA championship last season, so expectations were high.

They took a laissez-faire approach to the regular season, winning nine fewer games than in the season prior. They have some older players and prioritized getting them rest in the regular season.

It didn't benefit them in the postseason; they fell to the Lakers in the second round. They made a big move to trade Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in order to acquire Chris Paul.

Paul doesn't help them get any younger, but he does bring a different level of facilitating than what they had in Poole. It could allow Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson even more three-point opportunities -- if that's possible.

It will be tough for them to win the division if they are resting players throughout the season again. There's a chance they try to get in more of a rhythm in the regular season now with Paul in the fold, but the 2022 NBA Champions likely will err on the side of rest.

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings shocked the NBA by winning the Pacific Division last season. It was their first time making the playoffs in 16 seasons.

It was their first full season after their stunning trade to acquire Domantas Sabonis. This worked out better than they could have hoped; Sabonis is a dynamic big man who led the NBA in rebounding with 12.3 per game.

De'Aaron Fox had the best season of his career with a .599 true shooting percentage (TS%) and averaged 25.0 points per game.

Newly-acquired Kevin Huerter had a great first season with the team. He scored 15.2 points per game and shot over 40.0% on three-pointers.

Young players like Keegan Murray and Davion Mitchell were also key contributors to the team. They'll have to continue to develop because the team didn't make any significant moves this offseason to shuffle the roster.

It's not the craziest bet in the world for the Kings to win the division at +650, but this division is loaded with good teams, and it certainly looks difficult for them to repeat.

Los Angeles Clippers

Last but certainly not least, we have the Los Angeles Clippers. They made the playoffs last season -- as did every team in the division. There probably won't be any cellar-dwellers in the Pacific this season, making it a tough division to navigate.

The "big two" players for the Clips, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, were originally joined by another veteran in John Wall at the start of the season. The team then decided to get Russell Westbrook as their point guard and abandoned an underperforming Wall.

Westbrook was much better on the Clippers than he was on the Lakers. He's still a far cry from what he was during his prime, but he definitely added more than Wall. Russ averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game in the playoffs last year as George and Leonard sat due to injury.

The Clippers take a similar approach to the regular season that the Warriors do -- if not more extreme as the champions of load management. With the injury histories of their stars, it definitely makes sense.

It makes it difficult to see the Clippers winning or competing for the division title; they likely will try to keep everyone healthy and rested for the playoffs. With that said, the recent additions of Westbrook, Nah'Shon Hyland, and Norman Powell have significantly increased the once-top-heavy Clips' floor on a night-to-night basis.

The +650 odds are enticing for a team who only finished four games out of first place last season, but it likely won't be the priority for the Clippers, so it's tough to wager against their agenda.

