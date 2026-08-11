NBA Opening Day Schedule, Odds and Matchups for 2026-27

Schedule at a Glance

Celtics at Pistons

76ers at Knicks

Thunder at Spurs

The start of the 2026-27 NBA season is going to be a great one as the NBA has gifted us with a loaded Opening Day slate for Tuesday, October 20th.

Here is the Opening Day schedule for the 2026-27 season along with betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook’s NBA odds. All games are on NBC.

NBA Opening Night Schedule for Next Season

Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons, 3 p.m. ET

NBA Championship Odds

26-27 NBA Finals Winner 26-27 NBA Finals Winner Oklahoma City Thunder +230 San Antonio Spurs +270 New York Knicks +950 Philadelphia 76ers +1000 Boston Celtics +1400 Denver Nuggets +2500 Toronto Raptors +2500 Detroit Pistons +2500 Minnesota Timberwolves +2700 Cleveland Cavaliers +2700 Houston Rockets +3300 Miami Heat +4000 Orlando Magic +4500 Indiana Pacers +4500 Los Angeles Lakers +4500 Atlanta Hawks +5000 View more odds in Sportsbook

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

