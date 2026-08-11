MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Check out the top MLB home run picks for today.

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Orioles vs. Twins, 7:41 p.m. ET

Brandon Young - Strikeouts Brandon Young Over Aug 11 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While Brandon Young’s strikeout rate is only 19.4% this season, he’s missing more bats of late, and I am intrigued by the over at these odds.

Across his last eight starts, Young boasts a 23.2% strikeout rate that is backed up by an 11.9% swinging-strike rate. He’s notched at least five punchouts in seven of those eight outings, and he’s thrown at least 90 pitches in seven of the eight starts.

He can keep it rolling against the Minnesota Twins. Over the past 30 days, Minnesota is 24th in wOBA (.296), which gives Young a good shot to have success and work deep into the game — thus presenting him with more chances for Ks.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks, 9:41 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Lars Nootbaar -185 View more odds in Sportsbook

Lars Nootbaar‘s Arizona Diamondbacks tenure is off to a slow start. But there’s some bad luck at play, and I like his matchup tonight against Tomoyuki Sugano and the Colorado Rockies.

Despite going 3 for 24 so far for the Snakes, Nootbaar’s output is being held back by a lowly .176 BABIP. He’s got a 20.0% walk rate and 12.0% strikeout rate, so he’s put together some quality at-bats. The batted-ball luck will eventually straighten out, and he’s in a great matchup versus Sugano.

The Rockies’ RHP has struggled to a 5.02 SIERA this campaign while lefties have tagged him for a .377 wOBA, 43.1% hard-hit rate and 43.8% fly-ball rate.

Likely to hit fifth in the Arizona lineup, Nootbaar should be in a good spot for RBI chances, and this bet is my favorite player prop today.

Royals vs. Dodgers, 10:11 p.m. ET

Michael Wacha Outs Recorded Michael Wacha Under 17.5 Aug 12 2:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Even with the Los Angeles Dodgers scuffling a bit recently, Michael Wacha should have a hard time completing six innings against them.

Wacha has pitched to a 4.42 SIERA this year after posting a 4.61 clip a season ago. He’s not missing many bats, recording a 9.0% swinging-strike rate. He does, however, have a long leash, with the Kansas City Royals letting Wacha throw at least 94 pitches in eight straight starts, which is likely the reason the line is where it is.

LA is still a respectable 17th in wOBA (.310) over the last 30 days despite their recent struggles, and they obviously have plenty of firepower up and down the lineup. The Dodgers have the ability to strike quickly against even top-tier hurlers, and I think they’ll make it a shorter night for Wacha.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.