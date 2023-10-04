NBA Eastern Conference Odds: Bucks, Celtics Fighting For Top Spot

The NBA season is right around the corner, which means it's time to look at the expected top teams for the upcoming season.

In just the last week alone, the Eastern Conference has dramatically changed with two huge trades occurring ahead of training camp. The two deals have only bolstered the top two teams in the conference, making it a two-way race early on.

Here's a look at the Eastern Conference odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Bucks

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +175

The Milwaukee Bucks made a splash by acquiring Damian Lillard right before the start of the season, marking a massive shakeup in the league.

Getting Lillard was an overall boost to the Bucks in the odds at the time, as it made their championship odds go from +600 to +360, showing that the duo of Dame and Giannis Antetokounmpo is a fearful one to imagine. At the time, they became the favorites for the championship, but that has since changed after Jrue Holiday returned to the conference soon after.

A lot of the success for the Bucks will lean on how Antetokounmpo and Lillard click on the court. The likes of Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez are returning this year, so the main change is going from Holiday to Lillard, but as we've seen in the past with new super duos, not everything always clicks as expected.

Milwaukee finished with the best record in basketball before being eliminated by the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs. Change was expected, and now they need to make it count. It's as simple as that.

With Adrian Griffin taking over as head coach and Mike Budenholzer gone, this is the time to show they're the elite of the NBA.

Boston Celtics

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +175

What makes the NBA so great is that teams respond in fashion. And for the Boston Celtics, it was in quick fashion.

After watching their top competition for the Eastern Conference crown go out and acquire Lillard, they made sure to make it hurt. The subtraction of Marcus Smart was one that was going to be felt throughout this Celtics team, as losing their veteran leader and top defensive guard was going to be tough to overcome.

So, as a result, they went and got Jrue Holiday.

Holiday is not only a strong defensive guard but is seen as the best in the league, according to his peers. The Athletic held an anonymous poll with over 100 NBA players, and 28.7% said it was Holiday who is the best.

Adding that to a team that has Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who are no slouches on defense, is what brings the Celtics to the top alongside the Bucks for the Eastern Conference title.

The Celtics also added Kristaps Porzingis to their team in the offseason, reloading after coming up short in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat. There's a conversation to be had that Boston's success will depend on Porzingis and his health.

The good news is that the 28-year-old played the third-most games of his career last season (65) and his most since 2016-17. With Robert Williams heading to the Portland Trail Blazers in the Holiday deal, he will be leaned on inside to come through for Boston.

If all goes right for Boston, they arguably have the best lineup in basketball. But until we see how their new "Big 4" clicks on the court, it's hard to bet on them as opposed to the Bucks to take the conference.

Cleveland Cavaliers

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +750

There's a big gap in odds after the Bucks and Celtics, as the Cleveland Cavaliers enter preseason with the third-best odds to walk away with the conference title.

The Cavs still have Donovan Mitchell leading the pack with a good mixture of talent surrounding him via Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Darius Garland.

Their big offseason move was bringing over Max Strus from the Heat. Strus signed a 4-year, $62 million deal to join the Cavs after a strong regular season where he averaged 11.5 points off the bench.

The deal gives them more depth, something they were lacking when they were taken out by the New York Knicks in Round 1. While Mitchell and Garland averaged 20-plus, the rest of the team came up short in what was ultimately a 4-1 series loss.

The problem for Cleveland's believability is that they need a lot of growth from players if they want to contend. Mobley needs to make another step, and Garland likely does too.

Depending on what Mitchell decides following next season, the window could be closing on the Cavaliers making any sort of run. Development will be most necessary for them to really contend for this conference, let alone any titles.

Philadelphia 76ers

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +1000

James Harden is expected to show up to training camp, but there's no world where this situation goes well for the Philadelphia 76ers.

As per usual, Harden wants to move on to another team. This time, it's the Los Angeles Clippers that he'd like to take his shot with. Unfortunately for him, the 76ers don't seem to be all that interested in making that move right now, so he'll have to play ball for the time being.

This continued drama between Harden and the 76ers has left them looking up at teams in the Eastern Conference rather than getting themselves to the top.

After how their playoff bid ended last year in a Game 7 loss to the Celtics, Joel Embiid and company need to get it together. It was a humiliating Game 7 loss, as the Celtics steamrolled the 76ers in a 112-88 game. The questioning of the reigning MVP and the rest of the team led to head coach Doc Rivers being fired.

Bringing over Nick Nurse from the Toronto Raptors could bring them to the next level, as Nurse has long been able to get the best out of his teams. Here's to thinking he can do the same with Embiid and company -- whether that includes Harden or not by the time the season rolls around.

Miami Heat

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +1100

Despite Jimmy Butler bringing out his emo side and the many failures to change things up in the offseason, the Miami Heat are still a force to be reckoned with in the East.

Butler wanted Damian Lillard in Miami. There's no secret about it. Of course, that never came to fruition, as he instead headed north. Then there was a chance to go and get Holiday, who instead ended up in the northeast with Boston.

So, what did the Heat do to retool after their NBA Finals run?

They brought back Josh Richardson but watched Max Strus and Gabe Vincent sign elsewhere. Not great, which is why we got Butler's media day antics.

But when it comes to the Heat, they have the combination of a great core and one of the best head coaches in Erik Spoelstra. Spoelstra gets the most out of his teams, just as we saw them go from the eighth seed to the NBA Finals last season. He's able to make a major difference.

The problem is that the top teams did everything in their power to make sure they won't be taken out by the Heat again, though. That's why the Heat sit at +1100 after no major additions.

Miami will need to make some sort of splash eventually if they want to win the East once again.

