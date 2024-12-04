NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 12/4/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Trae Young ($9,300) -- Wednesday's clash involving the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks carries the highest total among the games on the main slate by a decent margin, so we'll want plenty of exposure to it. Trae Young is probable to play despite dealing with Achilles tendinitis, and the Bucks are giving up the 6th-most FanDuel points (FDPs) per game to PGs (51.1) and are 21st in three-point percentage allowed (36.6%).

Damian Lillard ($8,900) -- On the other side of that game, Damian Lillard is also an enticing option at PG with the Hawks permitting the fifth-most FDPs per game to PGs (51.4), and they're sitting at 30th in three-point percentage allowed (38.5%). Along with Lillard posting 43-plus FDPs in four of his last five outings, Atlanta plays at the 3rd-fastest pace in the league while ranking 24th in steal rate allowed (9.3%).

Gary Trent Jr. ($3,900) -- There aren't many obvious value options yet on Wednesday's slate, but Gary Trent Jr. stands out a bit given the matchup. Even though Trent has been largely inconsistent this season, he's tallied 20-plus FDPs in three of his last five contests, and he should benefit from the Hawks' dismal three-point defense.

Others to Consider

D'Angelo Russell ($5,900) -- D'Angelo Russell is another viable value option if Austin Reaves is forced to miss another game for the Los Angeles Lakers. Russell scored 31.1 FDPs in LA's most recent game with Reaves sidelined, giving the lefty guard 27-plus FDPs in each of his last four appearances.

Terry Rozier ($4,700) -- Among all guards who are expected to play on Wednesday, our projections have Terry Rozier as the best point-per-dollar play on the slate, forecasting him to return 5.77x value. With the Lakers ranking 24th in adjusted defensive rating (115.2) and 26th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.9%), Rozier would become a fantastic option if Jimmy Butler is unable to suit up for the Miami Heat.

Wings

Top Priorities

Franz Wagner ($9,600) -- The salary has certainly gotten up there for Franz Wagner, but it's been warranted as he's netted 48-plus FDPs in 7 of his last 10 games, including 62.2 FDPs against the Philadelphia 76ers back on November 15. With Paolo Banchero out for the Orlando Magic, Wagner has seen his usage rate jump all the way to 30.5%, which is good enough for 14th-best in the NBA.

LeBron James ($9,200) -- Despite LeBron James being amid a slump in recent contests, he's going to get out of it at some point, and what better time to do it than against one of his former teams? Even with LeBron struggling from the field recently, he's still managed to record 45-plus FDPs in two of his last four outings.

Bogdan Bogdanovic ($5,000) -- We have yet to see Bogdan Bogdanovic return massive value this season, but there's a chance he can do just that on Wednesday versus the Bucks. Besides being one of the primary options off the bench for Atlanta, Bogdanovic will face a Milwaukee defense that surrenders threes at the 13th-highest rate (42.6%) and the 7th-most FDPs per game to SGs (43.4).

Others to Consider

Paul George ($7,400) -- It seems unlikely that Joel Embiid will be available for the 76ers on Wednesday, which means Paul George will shoulder more of the usage. Assuming George is active on the second leg of a back-to-back for Philly, he's coming off a performance where he supplied 50.4 FDPs on Tuesday, and the Magic are 20th in three-point percentage allowed (36.5%).

Taurean Prince ($4,200) -- Another member of the Bucks who is a solid value at the moment is Taurean Prince as he's started in all 20 games for Milwaukee so far. Prince has contributed 21-plus FDPs in three of his last five contests while Atlanta is coughing up the second-most FDPs per game to SFs (46.3).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000) -- On a six-game slate, Giannis Antetokounmpo needs to be mentioned -- especially when he's in a pace-up environment with a high total. While the Bucks are on the second leg of a back-to-back, Giannis only had to play 27 minutes in a blowout victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, and the Hawks are permitting the fifth-most FDPs per game to PFs (50.7) over their last 15 contests.

Anthony Davis ($11,000) -- Even though Anthony Davis has seen his production take a slight dip recently, he's still an appealing option on a smaller slate. Along with Miami sitting at 24th in block rate allowed (11.6%), FanDuel Research's projections have Davis registering a slate-best 3.4 stocks (steals plus blocks) against the heat on Wednesday.

Myles Turner ($6,900) -- Another big man who can rack up stocks quickly is Myles Turner, who is projected for 3.1 stocks versus the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn is giving up the 6th-most FDPs per game to Cs (56.9), are 30th in block rate allowed (14.6%), and 30th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.5%).

Others to Consider

Goga Bitadze ($5,600) -- It remains to be seen if Goga Bitadze is active for the Magic on Wednesday after missing Tuesday's game with an ankle ailment, but I like him a decent bit if he returns. The 76ers won't have Embiid on the floor, and Philly is ranked 22nd in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.2%), 22nd in offensive rebound rate allowed (25.9%), and 27th in block rate allowed (11.8%).

Moritz Wagner ($4,600) -- While I'll like Moritz Wagner a bit less if Bitadze plays, he's proven that he's capable of returning value regardless of who is active on the Magic. Wagner notched 43.9 FDPs with Bitadze sidelined on Tuesday, and he's now earned 28-plus FDPs in six of his last seven outings.

