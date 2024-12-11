NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 12/11/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Trae Young ($9,400) -- Trae Young has been dealing with an Achilles injury recently, but he's probable to suit up on Wednesday versus the New York Knicks. The playmaking guard is averaging 20.9 PPG, 12.2 APG, and 43.6 FanDuel points (FDPs) per game while our projections have Young posting the most FDPs (46) on the slate.

Jalen Brunson ($8,500) -- On the flip side, Jalen Brunson draws a favorable matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, who are 20th in adjusted defensive rating (114.2) and 24th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.9%). Additionally, the Hawks are permitting the seventh-most FDPs per game to PGs (50.5).

Others to Consider

Jalen Green ($6,700) -- Even on a two-game slate, Jalen Green might go a bit overlooked due to the high-salary PG options, but he's recorded 33-plus FDPs in four of his last five outings. The Golden State Warriors also present Green with a pace-up environment as they operate at the 8th-fastest pace while the Houston Rockets play at the 13th-fastest pace.

Miles McBride ($4,200) -- Among the value options, Miles McBride stands out as he gets consistent minutes off the bench for the Knicks (he's tallying a career-high 25.7 minutes per game in 19 appearances this year). Along with Atlanta giving up the seventh-most FDPs per game to PGs, they are allowing the sixth-most FDPs per game to SGs (44.5), and they play at the third-fastest pace.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jalen Johnson ($8,800) -- Jalen Johnson carries a questionable tag due to a shoulder injury that forced him to miss Sunday's contest, so we'll need to keep tabs on his status before lock. If Johnson is able to return for Wednesday's NBA Cup game, he has a nice salary while averaging 43.9 FDPs per game as he's the clear No. 2 option alongside Trae Young whenever he's healthy.

Mikal Bridges ($6,600) -- It's safe to say Mikal Bridges is beginning to find his groove with the Knicks, scoring 32-plus FDPs in five consecutive outings. Besides the fact that the Hawks are 30th in three-point percentage allowed (38.7%) and minutes not being an issue for the veteran wing (he's logging a career-high 38.3 minutes per game) , Bridges could rack up a couple of steals with Atlanta sitting at 23rd in steal rate allowed (9.2%).

Others to Consider

Jonathan Kuminga ($6,000) -- The Warriors have elected to insert Jonathan Kuminga into their starting lineup recently, and it's resulted in him producing 34-plus FDPs in three of his last four games. Kuminga has started in five of the last six games for Golden State, which has led to the young forward notching a 30.5% usage rate during that span.

Dillon Brooks ($4,600) -- Dillon Brooks is a highly volatile player in DFS, making him a worthy value option on a smaller slate. Even though Brooks has tallied 21-plus FDPs in six of his last eight contests, there's a chance the Rockets give him the responsibility of guarding Stephen Curry, increasing the odds of him getting in foul trouble or not being much of a factor on the offensive end of the court.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,500) -- Karl-Anthony Towns has been fantastic since joining New York, registering career-high marks in three-point percentage (44.7%), effective field-goal percentage (60%), and RPG (13.3). While Towns is dealing with a knee ailment, he's probable to play, and he's posted 49-plus FDPs in four of his last seven outings ahead of a showdown with the Hawks at Madison Square Garden.

Alperen Sengun ($8,900) -- There is plenty of injury news to sift through for Wednesday's two-game slate, including a knee injury that has Alperen Sengun questionable to play for the Rockets. If Sengun is able to suit up for Houston, Golden State is surrendering the 11th-most FDPs per game to Cs (55.8), and they are ranked 27th in block rate allowed (12.2%).

Others to Consider

Jabari Smith ($5,500) -- While Jabari Smith would likely get a boost in the rebound department if Sengun is inactive, he's a viable play regardless as he's earned 32-plus FDPs in five of his last nine outings while averaging 33.2 minutes per game in that sample. Along with the Warriors coughing up the 10th-most FDPs per game to PFs (48.3), FanDuel Research's projections have Smith labeled as the best point-per-dollar play on the entire slate.

Larry Nance ($4,400) -- In the event that Jalen Johnson is ruled out for the Hawks, Larry Nance Jr. becomes arguably the best value play on the slate as he recorded 31.3 FDPs in Johnson's absence on Sunday. If Johnson is active and Nance doesn't start for Atlanta, then Kevon Looney ($4,500) and Precious Achiuwa ($4,300) are solid value options at either PF or C.

