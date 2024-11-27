NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 11/27/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,800) -- There are a few elite DFS game environments on tonight's big slate, and the Oklahoma City Thunder-Golden State Warriors showdown might be the best of the bunch (229.0-point total and 2.5-point spread). Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can feast in this clash between teams that both sit in the top eight in pace. SGA has produced at least 50.0 FanDuel points in four straight, and he brings slate-breaking upside to the table.

Jalen Brunson ($8,900) -- It's not just the revenge game narrative that should excite you about Jalen Brunson today versus the Dallas Mavericks. This matchup has 234.5-point total and 4.5-point spread. Over the last 15 games, Dallas is surrendering the 10th-most FanDuel points per game to point guards (48.3). Brunson went for 50.1 FanDuel points last time out and 51.4 two games before that.

Darius Garland ($6,800) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Atlanta Hawks in the game with the night's top over/under (240.5). The Cavs are 13th in pace and Atlanta is 2nd. While there's some blowout risk (10.0-point spread), there's also gobs of upside for the Cavs' players if they get their full minutes. Darius Garland is a modest-salaried way to get in on the fun. Over the last 15 games, PGs are torching Atlanta for 50.3 FanDuel points per game, the fourth-most.

Others to Consider

James Harden ($9,200) -- James Harden gets a mouth-watering matchup versus a Washington Wizards team on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Wiz are fourth in pace and dead last in defensive rating. They're allowing the most FanDuel points per game to point guards over the last 15 games (56.5). A 10.5-point spread is the lone worry for Harden. If he gets his usual minutes, he can go nuts.

Quenton Jackson ($4,200) -- Quenton Jackson has started four straight games for the Indiana Pacers, and the Pacers have a gaudy 121.0-point implied total tonight in a home matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers. Both sides are in the top nine in pace, and Jackson is a low-salary way to get exposure to what could be a shootout if the Blazers -- who are 10.0-point 'dogs -- can keep it close.

Wings

Top Priorities

Franz Wagner ($9,700) -- If you told me before the season that I'd have a lot of interest in playing Franz Wagner at near a five-digit salary, I'd have some questions. But that's where I am. Wagner and the Orlando Magic (28th in pace) draw a massive pace-up matchup against the Chicago Bulls (first). Chicago is also 25th in defensive rating. Over his last three, Wagner has generated outputs of 49.7, 54.8 and 69.7 FanDuel points. He's plenty capable of delivering at this salary.

Brandon Miller ($7,800) -- The Charlotte Hornets are pretty short-handed tonight, making them a good team to zero in on -- although their 107.0-point implied total is one of the night's lowest. Prior to scoring 35.0 FanDuel points last time out, Brandon Miller had totaled at least 47.6 FanDuel points in three consecutive games.

Tobias Harris ($6,300) -- Our NBA DFS projections love Harris today, pegging him to drop 34.3 FanDuel points (5.4 per $1,000). Cade Cunningham is doubtful for the Detroit Pistons' road affair at the Memphis Grizzlies. Per FantasyLabs' on/off tool, Harris averages 35.6 FanDuel points per 36 minutes this season with Cunningham off the court.

Others to Consider

Scottie Barnes ($8,800) -- The Toronto Raptors-New Orleans Pelicans matchup might slip through the cracks a little bit, but it's got a 2.5-point spread and decent 222.5-point total. The Pels are 28th in defensive rating, and Barnes is trending up in his three games since returning from injury -- capped off by an explosion of 63.3 FanDuel points on Monday.

Deni Avdija ($5,800) -- Deni Avdija is an economical way to get in on the Pacers-Blazers game. Jerami Grant is doubtful, which aids Deni's outlook. With Grant off the floor this year, Avdija is putting up 41.2 FanDuel points per 36 minutes, and the matchup with Indiana increases his upside.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,300) -- The stage is set for a huge Nikola Jokic game. In addition to a dream matchup against a Utah Jazz squad that is allowing the most FanDuel points per game to centers (62.6), Jokic and company are coming off a lopsided loss last game that resulted in coach Mike Malone calling out the team. Denver could make a statement today, and Jokic has slate-winning upside in a friendly matchup.

Myles Turner ($6,600) -- The only negative with using Jokic is that it locks you out of some other quality center-only options. Myles Turner is one such play. Turner projects for 39.7 FanDuel points (6.0 per $1,000) versus Portland, per our model. The Trail Blazers give up the sixth-most blocks per game to centers, and Turner is fully capable of taking advantage. He's an elite play at a modest salary.

Moussa Diabate ($5,500) -- Moussa Diabate is another center-only big who stands out. With the Hornets banged up, Diabate is projecting well, with our model forecasting him to post 32.1 FanDuel points (5.8 per $1,000). He's already played at least 31 minutes in three straight contests and popped for six stocks (steals plus blocks) on Monday.

Others to Consider

Victor Wembanyama ($11,400) -- Victor Wembanyama is worth a mention every slate he's on. He's gone for at least 54.9 FanDuel points in each of his past six games. The Los Angeles Lakers have permitted the ninth-most FanDuel points per game to centers (57.0).

Evan Mobley ($7,800) -- You never know whose night it'll be for the Cavs. I'm interested in rolling the dice on Evan Mobley versus Atlanta. The Hawks have given up the 11th-most FanDuel points per game to power forwards (48.4), and Mobley's stocks upside gives him a big-time ceiling in what should be a fast-paced game.

