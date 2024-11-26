NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday 11/26/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Tyler Herro ($7,700) -- Tyler Herro is currently enjoying career-best marks in PPG (23.8), APG (5.1), effective field-goal percentage (58.8%), and three-point percentage (42.6%) on a solid 27.3% usage rate. Along with averaging 37.7 FanDuel points (FDPs) per game, Herro will square off against a Milwaukee Bucks team that gives up the sixth-most FDPs per game to PGs (51.4) and SGs (43.8).

Coby White ($7,300) -- Defense will be optional in Tuesday's clash between the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards as both teams are 28th or worse in adjusted defensive rating, which is why the game boasts the highest total on the main slate. Coby White is someone I'm interested in with the Wizards allowing the second-most FDPs per game to PGs (54.8) and fifth-most FDPs per game to SGs (43.9).

Chris Paul ($6,500) -- I tend to like Chris Paul a bit more when Victor Wembanyama is active for the San Antonio Spurs, and Wemby is expected to play on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz. Besides the Jazz permitting the third-most FDPs per game to PGs (54), Paul has recorded a double-double in four of his last seven contests while logging 32-plus FDPs in five of those games.

Others to Consider

Ayo Dosunmu ($5,600) -- Over the past two games, Chicago has inserted Ayo Dosunmu into the starting lineup, and he'll benefit from Tuesday's Bulls-Wizards bout being a matchup between two teams who play at top four paces. Washington is sitting at 22nd in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.4%) and three-point percentage allowed (36.9%), so Dosunmu has a chance to return plenty of value at his salary.

Kyshawn George ($4,600) -- Jordan Poole is currently questionable, but Kyshawn George was in the starting lineup in his absence last game, supplying 26.5 FDPs in the process. If Poole is active on Tuesday, then I'd prefer Malcolm Brogdon ($5,300), Stephon Castle ($5,400), or Dosunmu as salary-saving options.

Wings

Top Priorities

LeBron James ($9,700) -- With Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal expected to return for the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday in the NBA Cup game, LeBron James is on my radar in a game that will have no shortage of star power. The battle between the Los Angeles Lakers and Suns possesses the second-highest total on the slate, and Phoenix is coughing up the fourth-most FDPs per game to PFs (52.4) over their last seven contests.

Jimmy Butler ($8,200) -- Jimmy Butler has played two games since his return from injury, and he's exploded for 52-plus FDPs in both contests. With the Miami Heat looking to avoid falling to 1-2 in group play in the NBA Cup, I expect Butler to be extra-motivated against the Bucks, who have surrendered the eighth-most FDPs per game to SFs (44.9) in their last seven games.

Zach LaVine ($7,600) -- I want all the exposure I can get to Tuesday's Bulls-Wizards game, and LaVine is a priority with 35.3 FDPs per game and a team-high 25.0% usage rate. In addition to all of Washington's defensive metrics that favor White, Dosunmu, and LaVine, Chicago can improve to 2-1 in the NBA Cup with a win, which would tie them with the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics in their group.

Others to Consider

Lauri Markkanen ($7,900) -- Tuesday's meeting between the Jazz and Spurs could go a bit overlooked with the Bulls-Wizards and Lakers-Suns matchups having higher totals. That being said, Lauri Markkanen has produced 40-plus FDPs in three consecutive outings, including 40.8 FDPs when Utah took on San Antonio less than a week ago.

Dillon Brooks ($4,700) -- While I also like Harrison Barnes ($5,400) -- who recently won the Western Conference Player of the Week honors -- as a salary-saving option on the wing, Dillon Brooks gives us a bit more wiggle room with our salary. Despite Brooks being an extremely volatile player, he's tallied 23-plus FDPs in back-to-back games, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are giving up the sixth-most FDPs per game to SFs (43.8).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Anthony Davis ($11,400) -- Along with LeBron, Anthony Davis is another member of the Lakers who should be prioritized as he boasts the shortest odds to score 30-plus points in Tuesday's Lakers-Suns showdown. Phoenix is permitting the third-most PPG (25.7) to Cs while ranking 21st in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.0%) and 23rd in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.6%).

Victor Wembanyama ($11,200) -- Victor Wembanyama made his return from a three-game absence last time out for the Spurs, finishing with 54.9 FDPs in 34 minutes. Considering that the Jazz are 28th in steal rate allowed (10.0%) and 30th in block rate allowed (14.4), the upside is certainly there with Wemby averaging a whopping 4.9 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game this season.

Nikola Vucevic ($8,100) -- Nikola Vucevic has been a bright spot for the Bulls with 40.3 FDPs per game and 49-plus FDPs in two of his last four contests. Aside from Washington allowing the third-most FDPs per game to Cs (60), they are 28th in offensive rebound rate allowed (28.0%), 27th in free-throw rate allowed (29.3%), and 21st in block rate allowed (11.0%).

Others to Consider

Walker Kessler ($6,000) -- The Jazz didn't waste any time throwing Walker Kessler into the fire in his first game back following a six-game absence as he contributed 35 FDPs in 35 minutes in Utah's previous contest. If Kessler can remain out of foul trouble versus Wemby and the Spurs, he should have a decent shot at returning value at his salary with San Antonio permitting the sixth-most FDPs per game to Cs (60.7) in their last seven games.

Alex Sarr ($5,800) -- Even though Alex Sarr hasn't shown much consistency in his rookie campaign, he's posting a modest 27.9 FDPs per game with 45-plus FDPs in two of his last five contests. Chicago is allowing the seventh-most FDPs per game to PFs (51.5) and fourth-most FDPs per game to Cs (58.6) while sitting at 25th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.9%) and 19th in block rate allowed (10.9%).

