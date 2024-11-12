NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday 11/12/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Luka Doncic ($11,000) -- The standout DFS environment of the day is also the game attracting the most headlines as the Dallas Mavericks-Golden State Warriors clash boasts a 232.0-point total and 2.5-point spread in Klay Thompson's return to Golden State. While some of the key pieces from this game could end up being chalky, Luka Doncic looks like chalk worth swallowing as our NBA DFS projections have him scoring 55.1 FanDuel points (5.01 per $1,000).

Stephen Curry ($8,500) -- Stephen Curry will likely be popular, too, but he's easy to love at this modest salary. Steph has gone for at least 55.0 FanDuel points in two of his past three games. He brings slate-breaking upside to the table in what should be a shootout.

Others to Consider

Terry Rozier ($5,900) -- The Miami Heat are without Jimmy Butler (ankle) tonight. That gives Terry Rozier's outlook a lift. A year ago, Rozier's usage rate jumped 3.0 percentage points when Butler was off the floor, per FantasyLabs' on/off tool. In a dope matchup with the Detroit Pistons, Rozier projects for 33.7 FanDuel points (5.71 per $1,000).

Tyus Jones ($5,800) -- Tyus Jones is in a nice spot versus the Utah Jazz, a team that is 24th in defensive rating and 6th in pace. Utah is allowing the second-most FanDuel points per game to PGs (55.3). Jones has logged at least 31 minutes in three straight, including 40 minutes last time out. We project him for 32.9 FanDuel points today (5.67).

Wings

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,600) -- Damian Lillard (concussion) will not play tonight. Enter Giannis Antetokounmpo, who put up 1.62 FanDuel points per minute last year when Dame was off the court. Giannis may take it upon himself to get the Milwaukee Bucks back on track, and he can torch a Toronto Raptors squad that is 10th in pace and dead last in defensive rating.

Franz Wagner ($8,200) -- As of early in the day, Franz Wagner is one of my favorite plays as I think he might slip through the cracks despite a friendly matchup. Paolo Banchero is still out for the Orlando Magic, and they play the Charlotte Hornets, who allow the sixth-most FanDuel points per game to small forwards (43.8).

Mikal Bridges ($6,200) -- Mikal Bridges has projected well quite often this year, and that's the case again today as we forecast him to total 32.6 FanDuel points (5.26 per $1,000). The Philadelphia 76ers are a meh 20th in defensive rating, and Bridges has seen at least 36 minutes in four consecutive games.

Others to Consider

Jalen Johnson ($8,600) -- Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic are all out tonight for the Atlanta Hawks. In a small sample of 98 minutes with Young off the floor this year but Jalen Johnson on the court, Johnson's usage rate jumps by a comical 15.1 percentage points. With that said, there's a ton of blowout risk with Atlanta a 15.0-point 'dog at the Boston Celtics.

Andre Jackson Jr. ($3,900) -- Andre Jackson Jr. has started three straight for Milwaukee and has put up a decent 0.85 FanDuel points per minutes with Lillard off the court this season. There's not much upside with Jackson, but the salary is handy. Guard Ryan Rollins ($3,600) is another low-salary Bucks player who is worth a look, especially if he gets into the starting five.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Bam Adebayo ($7,800) -- With Butler off the court this season, Bam Adebayo generates 1.22 FanDuel points per minute and sees a usage bump of 2.0 percentage points. Our model has Bam scoring 39.9 FanDuel points (5.12 per $1,000) tonight versus the Pistons.

Jalen Duren ($5,700) -- On the flip side of that game, Jalen Duren stands out. He's a projections darling -- per our numbers -- as we have him going for 34.5 FanDuel points (6.05 per $1,000). Just make sure he's good to go because Duren has missed two straight. If Duren sits, Isaiah Stewart ($6,000) becomes a solid midrange play.

Others to Consider

Julius Randle ($7,300) -- The Minnesota Timberwolves are 9.0-point favorites over the Portland Trail Blazers, which is a little scary, but if the game stays competitive, Julius Randle could have a big night. We project him to total 38.9 FanDuel points (5.33 per $1,000).

Jusuf Nurkic ($6,100) -- Jusuf Nurkic is another player who projects well as we have him pegged for 32.8 FanDuel points (5.28). Utah has given up the second-most FanDuel points per game to centers (67.3).

