NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday 1/21/25

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Tyler Herro ($7,900) -- Despite the recent return of Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro remains one of the bright spots for the Miami Heat this season, putting up career-best marks in PPG (24.0), RPG (5.7), APG (5.0), three-point percentage (40.7%), and effective field-goal percentage (59.0%). Along with the Portland Trail Blazers permitting the fourth-most FanDuel points (FDPs) per game to PGs (53.7), they are 28th in adjusted defensive rating (116.7) and 26th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.7%).

Austin Reaves ($7,700) -- Since trading D'Angelo Russell, the Los Angeles Lakers have essentially made Austin Reaves their PG, resulting in him scoring 36-plus FDPs in 9 of his last 16 contests. Reaves should continue excelling in his new role against a Washington Wizards team that is giving up the most FDPs per game to PGs (56.1) while playing at the fourth-fastest pace in the NBA.

Max Christie ($4,200) -- Aside from Reaves, Max Christie is another guard from the Lakers who should thrive versus the Wizards as he'll be making his 18th consecutive start on Tuesday. Washington surrenders the most FDPs per game to SGs (47.0), and with Christie doing plenty of work on the defensive end of the court, it's worth noting that the Wizards are also 24th in steal rate allowed (9.3%).

Others to Consider

Jalen Brunson ($9,200) -- Tuesday's clash between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets features two teams in the bottom-six in pace, but Jalen Brunson has been lighting it up recently. Brunson has supplied 51-plus FDPs in three of his last five outings while the Nets are dead last in both effective field-goal percentage allowed (57.1%) and three-point percentage allowed (38.0%).

Anthony Black ($4,900) -- The Orlando Magic continue to deal with various injuries, and with Jalen Suggs being ruled out for Tuesday's matchup versus the Toronto Raptors, Anthony Black is a viable salary-saving option with PG/SG eligibility. Black has gotten 28-plus minutes in four straight contests for the Magic, which has led to him posting 29-plus FDPs twice during that small sample.

Wings

Top Priorities

LeBron James ($9,900) -- It's going to be popular to have exposure to the Lakers in their impending clash against the Wizards, and LeBron James figures to be a centerpiece of plenty of lineups. Entering Tuesday's bout with Washington, LeBron has notched 53-plus FDPs in back-to-back games while the Wizards are coughing up the most FDPs per game to PFs (52.8).

Paolo Banchero ($8,800) -- While Paolo Banchero has yet to exceed 30 minutes -- and he's coming off three consecutive games where he scored fewer than 34 FDPs -- in his first five games back from injury, he's in a prime get-right spot against the Raptors. Not only does Toronto present Banchero with a pace-up environment by operating at the 10th-fastest pace, but the Raptors are ceding the second-most FDPs per game to PFs (54.1) over their last seven games.

Kelly Oubre ($6,800) -- Paul George is currently questionable due to a groin injury, but regardless of George's status, Kelly Oubre is in store for plenty of minutes on a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers squad. Oubre has tallied 33-plus FDPs in five of his last eight appearances while Tuesday's matchup between the 76ers and Denver Nuggets has the highest total on the slate.

Others to Consider

Scottie Barnes ($9,100) -- Even though I prefer the upside of LeBron or Banchero, Scottie Barnes has been fairly consistent in recent showings, producing 42-plus FDPs in six straight outings. Amid recent injuries and other changes in the lineup, the Magic have quietly given up the eighth-most FDPs per game to PFs (51.0) across their last seven contests.

Mikal Bridges ($6,400) -- We have a revenge-game narrative brewing with Mikal Bridges set to take on the Nets on Tuesday. Despite the Knicks being double-digit favorites in this game, head coach Tom Thibodeau never shies away from giving his starters plenty of minutes, and our projections have Bridges listed as the fourth-best point-per-dollar play (5.3x value) on the entire slate.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,700) -- On a five-game slate, Nikola Jokic needs to be mentioned as no one possesses the floor/ceiling combo he does as he's averaging a whopping 65.0 FDPs per game while scoring 80-plus FDPs in four of his last nine appearances. The 76ers won't have Joel Embiid on Tuesday, and Philly is 30th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (67.7%), 22nd in offensive rebound rate allowed (25.9%), and 26th in block rate allowed (11.1%) due to their lack of size in the paint.

Anthony Davis ($11,400) -- At the moment, Anthony Davis is questionable to suit up due to a calf injury, but he's a premier target in DFS if he's able to go for the Lakers. Besides the Wizards allowing the most FDPs per game to Cs (60.2), they are 29th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (67.4%), 28th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.7%), and 24th in block rate allowed (10.7%).

Wendell Carter ($5,900) -- Goga Bitadze is slated to miss his fourth straight game for the Magic with a concussion, which means Wendell Carter Jr. draws another start as he comes off a performance where he put up 51.1 FDPs versus the Nuggets. Our projections have Carter as the best point-per-dollar play (5.5x value) on the slate while the Raptors are giving up the third-most FDPs per game to Cs (59.3).

Others to Consider

Jonas Valanciunas ($5,600) -- The minutes aren't consistent for Jonas Valanciunas -- he's logged more than 19 minutes in only 3 of his last 10 appearances -- but he's a solid tournament play in DFS as he's coming off 43.9 FDPs his last time out. Over their last seven games, the Lakers are surrendering the 11th-most FDPs per game to Cs (57.2), and the Wizards may deploy Valanciunas a bit more to combat the size of Anthony Davis if AD is active.

Kel'el Ware ($5,400) -- Kel'el Ware -- a rookie first-round pick for the Heat -- played a season-high 33 minutes in Miami's previous contest, and he responded by accruing an impressive 43.6 FDPs. With the Heat searching for ways to get back on track in the win column, Ware should continue getting a healthy dose of minutes versus a Trail Blazers team that is coughing up the seventh-most FDPs per game to Cs (57.6).

