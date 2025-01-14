NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday 1/14/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

De'Aaron Fox ($8,800) -- De'Aaron Fox returned from a three-game absence in his last outing, supplying 42.3 FanDuel points (FDPs) in 32 minutes of action. In addition to the Milwaukee Bucks playing at the 11th-fastest pace in the league, they are giving up the seventh-most FDPs per game to PGs (50.5).

Dejounte Murray ($8,300) -- The impending clash between the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls carries the highest total on the slate, making Dejounte Murray a stellar target in DFS. Not only are the Bulls ceding the second-most FDPs per game to PGs (54.3), but they operate at the second-fastest pace while ranking 24th in adjusted defensive rating (115.4).

Lonzo Ball ($4,900) -- Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu are both listed as questionable for the Bulls on Tuesday, which could pave the way for Lonzo Ball to make a second straight start. While Ball continues to play on a minutes restriction, he's tallied 23-plus FDPs in five of his last seven outings with multiple stocks (steals plus blocks) in six of those seven contests.

Others to Consider

Josh Giddey ($7,300) -- The Pelicans are coughing up the sixth-most FDPs per game to PGs (50.8) and seventh-most FDPs per game to SGs (43.3), so Josh Giddey is viable regardless of the statuses of White and Dosunmu. Aside from Giddey producing 35-plus FDPs in five of his last eight appearances, New Orleans is also 27th in adjusted defensive rating (116.4) and 29th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.2%).

T.J. McConnell ($5,500) -- Tyrese Haliburton is currently doubtful to suit up for the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, which opens the door for T.J. McConnell to get more usage. Despite the Pacers taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers, McConnell and Andrew Nembhard are viable as they both record a 20% usage rate or higher and 27% assist rate or higher whenever Haliburton is off the court, per FantasyLabs' On/Off tool.

Wings

Top Priorities

Devin Booker ($9,400) -- Devin Booker is seemingly heating up in recent outings, scoring 30-plus real-life points and 49-plus FDPs in three of his last four contests. On top of Booker getting to play in a pace-up game against a Atlanta Hawks team that plays at the third-fastest pace, the Hawks are also 28th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.1%), 30th in three-point percentage allowed (38.4%), and 23rd in steal rate allowed (9.2%).

Trey Murphy ($7,500) -- On a Pelicans squad that has a dismal 8-32 record, Trey Murphy III remains a bright spot as he's logged 38-plus FDPs in eight of his last nine appearances. During that same nine-game span, Murphy is averaging 24.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 3.4 APG while notching 17.8 field goal attempts per game and 9.6 three-point attempts per game.

Bennedict Mathurin ($6,000) -- Another member of the Pacers who could shoulder more on the offensive end of the court if Haliburton is sidelined is Bennedict Mathurin, who owns a 26.9% usage rate whenever Hali isn't on the floor this season. Even though Mathurin has been inconsistent recently, he's posted 31-plus FDPs in three of his last seven games, and Indiana will need him to handle the ball more if they want to keep things close against Cleveland.

Others to Consider

Keegan Murray ($5,900) -- Keegan Murray has gotten 36-plus minutes in three consecutive contests, resulting in 28-plus FDPs in each of those games. If Murray can remain out of foul trouble versus the Bucks, he should excel against a Milwaukee squad that is 21st in three-point rate allowed (43.2%) and 16th in three-point percentage allowed (36.0%).

Ryan Dunn ($4,400) -- Across his last 10 appearances for the Phoenix Suns, Ryan Dunn has started in 9 of them while scoring 21-plus FDPs in 7 of those games. Despite Dunn recording double-digit real-world points in only 5 of his last 10 contests, there's a chance he returns decent value at his low salary against a Hawks team that is permitting the most FDPs per game to SFs (45.1).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,900) -- While my interest in Nikola Jokic increases if Kyrie Irving returns for the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, Jokic is always in play on any slate as he's averaging a slate-best 65.8 FDPs per game. Along with the Mavericks allowing the 12th-most FDPs per game to Cs (56.0), they are 24th in offensive rebound rate allowed (26.0%).

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo is the other high-salary stud to consider on Tuesday's slate as he's accrued 55-plus FDPs in five of his last seven games while averaging 57.9 FDPs per game this season. The Sacramento Kings are sitting at 23rd in free-throw rate allowed (26.1%), 19th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.6%), and 17th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (63.7%).

Pascal Siakam ($7,800) -- Pascal Siakam shouldn't go overlooked if Haliburton misses Tuesday's matchup versus the Cavaliers, who Siakam just scored 39.8 FDPs against two days ago. Siakam has logged 35-plus FDPs in three consecutive outings, and he'll likely see even more usage and minutes if the Pacers can keep things close versus a Cavs team that is surprisingly giving up the fifth-most FDPs per game to PFs (49.1).

Others to Consider

Noah Clowney ($5,300) -- While Day'Ron Sharpe would be a fantastic salary-saving option if Nicolas Claxton is unable to suit up on Tuesday, Noah Clowney stands out ahead of a showdown with the Portland Trail Blazers. Besides the Trail Blazers coughing up the eighth-most FDPs per game to Cs (57.0), they are 26th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.6%), 20th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (64.9%), and 25th in block rate allowed (11.4%).

Oso Ighodaro ($4,200) -- Even though Oso Ighodaro is coming off the bench for the Suns, the rookie big man has to compete for minutes with only Mason Plumlee as Jusuf Nurkic has been removed from the rotation. Ighodaro has received 23-plus minutes in three straight games, which has resulted in him scoring 22-plus FDPs in back-to-back contests.

