NBA DFS Picks: Sunday 12/1/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections, powered by numberFire, update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, here at FanDuel Research, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Dejounte Murray ($7,700)

This season has largely been a disaster for the New Orleans Pelicans, but their injury situation has stabilized a tiny bit to perhaps start buying Dejounte Murray in DFS.

Murray returned two games ago and just crossed 30-plus minutes again for the first time on Wednesday. A couple of practices through the break later, the combo guard might be locked and loaded to lead this Pels scoring attack.

Last year with the Atlanta Hawks, Murray posted 43.0 FanDuel points (FDP) per 36 minutes as the second option to Trae Young. He's had the slight edge in usage (28.5%) over C.J. McCollum (28.3%) when the two have shared the floor this season.

This Pelicans-New York Knicks game could be a great target tonight with two bottom-10 teams in defensive rating (DRTG).

Ja'Kobe Walter ($4,000)

Talented rookie Ja'Kobe Walter is getting burn for the Toronto Raptors.

Walter has returned from injury to at least 25 minutes in his last two games, including an explosion of 14 points and 11 rebounds in his return on Monday. That didn't really move his salary.

It's a simple case for a lineup spot around 30 minutes even if Toronto's matchup with the Miami Heat has a low total (221.5). Miami is also just 14th in FDP per game allowed to shooting guards, so it's not an outlier DvP matchup.

FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections tab Walter as the best value play at guard, expecting 21.6 median FDP.

Others to Consider

Jalen Brunson ($8,900)

Jalen Brunson has topped 45 FDP in five of his last seven games, and it's not as if the Pelicans are an outlier matchup. His floor is supremely high behind a team-best 30.3% usage rate, and the Pels allow the seventh-most FDP per game to opposing point guards.

Max Christie ($3.800)

The Los Angeles Lakers' backcourt is a developing injury situation on Sunday. D'Angelo Russell (illness) is doubtful to play Sunday, and Austin Reaves (pelvis) is truly questionable. The usage for this group behind LeBron James will never be stellar, but 30-plus minutes for Max Christie would vault him toward the top of the projections.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jaylen Brown ($8,500)

The Boston Celtics' clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers is a potential East Finals preview, but the C's could be shorthanded.

Jrue Holiday (adductor), Derrick White (foot), Al Horford (toe), and Kristaps Porzingis (injury management) are all listed as questionable, so chances are Boston will be down at least a pair of them. That could open the door to concentrated usage for Jaylen Brown.

Brown's potential pitfall in DFS has really been lopsided games. Overall, he's got an extremely health 30.3% usage rate, and he's posted 42.0 FDP per 36 minutes with his guards largely healthy.

Not only does a tight moneyline (-120) imply the Celtics will be in a dogfight tonight, but Cleveland is also 6th in the NBA in pace and a huge upgrade for the 21st-ranked Celtics. It's a good spot to deploy J.B. if we get a little news to shake his way.

Mikal Bridges ($6,100)

On the other side of Murray, Mikal Bridges is our projections' top value play today.

It's easy to see why. At $6,100, Bridges has posted 28.1 FDP per game this season and logged at least 32 minutes in each contest. You'd have to expect a bit better than his averages against NOLA.

Without defensive ace Herbert Jones (shoulder) for most of the season, the Pels are allowing the third-most points (24.4) and most threes made (3.9) per game to Bridges' listed small forward spot.

We're forecasting 35.5 FDP in 37.8 minutes for the wing tonight.

Others to Consider

Scottie Barnes ($9,100)

Scottie Barnes has certainly returned from injury better than he left. He's topped 45 FDP in three of five games, including a pair of 20-point, 10-board efforts. I prefer Brown if we get injury news, but Barnes could be a modest pivot if Boston rolls out a full lineup.

Lu Dort ($5,000)

You thought the "Dorture Chamber" was done for? Injuries to Chet Holmgren (hip) and Alex Caruso (hip) have put Luguentz Dort back in the lineup and encroaching 30 minutes a game. We've got him projected for 24.6 FDP in 32.0 minutes tonight.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Ivica Zubac ($7,100)

The Los Angeles Clippers have owned the Denver Nuggets in three straight wins, and Ivica Zubac's defense is a huge reason why.

Tonight, don't underestimate Zubac on the other end. The Nuggets allow the 11th-most points and 8th-most rebounds to centers in addition to the 3rd-most paint points (53.3) and 7th-most second-chance points (15.2) per game to opponents.

Big Zu is enjoying the highest usage rate of his career this season (19.1%) and grades out as one of FanDuel Research's best value plays at center. We're expecting 37.2 FDP in a plus matchup.

Peyton Watson ($4,900)

On the other side of Zubac, Peyton Watson should make another start in Denver's frontcourt.

Aaron Gordon (groin) is doubtful, and Watson has topped 28 minutes in 9 of 11 games since A.G. went down as the starter. The low-usage option (15.7% rate) can be volatile to project, but he's topped 25 FDP on seven occasions since taking over this role.

I'm happy to take this chance on a full-time player averaging 2.4 stocks (steals plus blocks) per 36 minutes -- even if the Clippers are quite literally the toughest matchup on power forwards in terms of FDP per game allowed (39.0).

Others to Consider

Domantas Sabonis ($9,700)

Over 44 FDP in six straight games, I will never bet against the floor of Domantas Sabonis, but better options seem to exist. With both teams in his matchup sitting in the bottom half of pace rankings, his game's total (225.0) is underwhelming, and the San Antonio Spurs are allowing the 13th-fewest FDP per game to opposing centers (54.2).

Jabari Smith ($5,400)

Jabari Smith's breakout season for the Houston Rockets has resulted in 30 FDP per 36 minutes, making this salary a bit low against a Oklahoma City Thunder team with a stingy defensive rating (102.8) but excellent pace (100.4). Wrapping that together, this is still a positive matchup. We're expecting 28.2 FDP in 33.0 minutes.

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with NBA League Pass on us! All FanDuel customers who bet $5 will get a 3-month trial of NBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.