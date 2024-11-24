NBA DFS Picks: Sunday 11/24/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Tyrese Haliburton ($8,700)

Today's top game to stack is fairly obvious.

The Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers collide as bottom-eight clubs in defensive rating (DRTG) and top-eight clubs in pace, and the contest has a 241.0-point total as a result. Maybe this is the environment that finally gets Tyrese Haliburton going.

Hali's 21.1% usage rate is fairly normal, and he's still posting 9.3 assists per 36 minutes. It's been a season-long shooting slump (50.3% true shooting) that has bitten the former All-Star.

FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections are still buying the spot expecting the shots to fall at some point. We're forecasting 44.4 FanDuel points (FDP) in 35.0 minutes for the point guard on Sunday.

Malcolm Brogdon ($5,300)

In this Wizards-Pacers shootout, there is injury news.

Jordan Poole (hip) will miss another game and bring Malcolm Brogdon into the lineup as he was Friday. "The President" delivered 32.5 FDP in 26 minutes, which wasn't a huge surprise. He's averaging 25.6 FDP per 36 minutes this season.

The veteran helps Washington win, so we don't see him often. However, a revenge game against the Pacers should push him closer to 30 minutes as the Wiz's floor general.Once Poole was ruled out, Brogdon lept to the top of our projections at guard. We're expecting 28.4 FDP in 28.0 minutes.

Others to Consider

Kyrie Irving ($9,100)

Kyrie Irving actually disappointed despite the Dallas Mavericks upset win on Friday, but working without Luka Doncic (wrist) should be a net positive to his fantasy outlook. He's posted 44.7 FDP per 36 minutes with Luka off the floor this season. The Miami Heat aren't a great matchup, but he's an interesting pivot off the struggling Haliburton.

Kris Dunn ($4,900)

Since entering the starting lineup seven games ago, Kris Dunn has topped 24 FDP five times. While the low usage (14.9%) player won't ever light up the scoreboard, he's seeing legitimate minutes entering a clash with the Philadelphia 76ers' 26th-ranked DRTG. He's a high-floor plug.

Wings

Top Priorities

Scottie Barnes ($7,900)

Scottie Barnes returned from injury to post 30.6 FDP in 27 minutes on Friday, and he should inch toward 30 minutes another pair of days later.

Many expected this to be a breakout campaign for the wing who already posted 44.2 FDP per 36 minutes a year ago, but the emergence of RJ Barrett and Gradey Dick as scorers might force him into a similar role of stat-stuffing that he had last year.

At this salary, that's not a bad thing. While it's just to be a bit trepidatious around a 12-point spread against the league-best Cleveland Cavaliers, we might not see Barnes at a sub-$8,000 again this season if he stays healthy.

There are no players with a salary above $9,500 on the slate, so the coin will have to go somewhere. At 39.1 expected FDP, Barnes is surprisingly one of the algorithm's favorite spots.

Kyle Kuzma ($6,600)

In today's NBA best bets, I did a bit of a deeper dive into Kyle Kuzma's season, and there's still hope for him to smash a salary like this.

Washington's only faced four bottom-10 defenses all year, which is how he's failed to top 30 minutes in seven of the Wizards' nine games. Against bottom-10 defenses like Indiana, the Wiz are 2-2 with much closer affairs.

The Poole absence should benefit Kuz today, too. He's held a team-best 25.9% usage rate with pool off the floor, scoring 24.9 points per 36 minutes.

Indiana allows the most points (27.0) and third-most rebounds (12.2) per game to opposing power forwards, so Washington's leading scorer has a delightful DvP matchup today. I think this is the spot he explodes.

Others to Consider

Amir Coffey ($4,300)

The Los Angeles Clippers will be down Norman Powell (hamstring) for a third straight game on Sunday, opening the door for another Amir Coffey. The java-named wing has added a jolt to L.A.'s lineup with 25.3 FDP per 36 minutes this season. He's a fine value play even if, similar to Dunn, his usage comes and goes.

Isaac Okoro ($3,800)

Caris LeVert (knee) will sit on Sunday for the Cavs, and that brings the always-frustrating Isaac Okoro into play. Okoro's low production (24.0 FDP per 36 minutes) is never ideal in a bench role, but his 4.95 value score in the projections is the best you can do for a sub-$4,000 forward today.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Myles Turner ($6,900)

All things considered, this slate just doesn't have much injury-based value. Hitting on mid-range guys that explode will be crucial. Myles Turner is a darn good candidate.

Turner has surged past 44 FanDuel points on three occasions this season, and Washington is certainly a candidate for any center to explode. They're allowing the most points (28.5), fourth-most rebounds (16.4), and seventh-most made threes (1.7) per game to the center spot. That's kind of what Turner does.

Getting Rick Carlisle'd is Turner's usual downside, but the coach has behaved recently to allow at least 28 minutes for Turner in 10 straight games. The opposing team's usage of Jonas Valanciunas should keep him on the floor in key moments today.

At 40.9 expected FDP, Myles has our projections' best value score for his salary (5.93) today.

Guerschon Yabusele ($5,300)

Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (knee) won't play for the Sixers today, and that probably puts Guerschon Yabusele in line for full minutes agan.

Yabusele has delivered. He's topped 28 FDP in his last three games over 30 minutes, continuing the trend of 35.6 FDP per 36 minutes for this season at large.

Most of the better value plays at the big spots come at center, so his forward eligibility is helpful. We've got Yabusele projected for 28.1 FDP in 31.0 minutes, and he's a good run-it-back option with either Coffey or Dunn.

Others to Consider

Bam Adebayo ($8,400)

As one of the league's better interior defenses last year, the Mavericks have been a center-friendly matchup this season and have allowed the seventh-most FDP per game to centers. With Turner certainly expected to be popular, Bam Adebayo could be an intriguing pivot off two quiet games below 40 FDPs.

PJ Washington ($6,300)

Dallas' net rating in games without Doncic is shockingly positive (+2.5), and the elevated play of the "others" is why. PJ Washington is averaging 51.1 FDP per 36 minutes in a decent sample of 91 minutes with him off the floor. I had to double check to make sure that wasn't a typo. He's off the radar of most optimizers but could explode without Luka today.

