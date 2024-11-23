NBA DFS Picks: Saturday 11/23/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

LaMelo Ball ($9,600)

Miles Bridges (knee) will continue to miss time on Saturday, and LaMelo Ball jets into a different stratosphere with Bridges off the floor.

Behind a team-high increase in usage rate (5.73 percentage points), Ball has posted impossibly high rates of usage (44.0%) and FanDuel points (FDP) per 36 minutes (58.5). 217 minutes is no tiny sample, either.

Ball has a pretty friendly matchup, as well. The Milwaukee Bucks allow the seventh-most FDP per game to opposing point guards (50.2).

Our NBA DFS projections are fairly high on Charlotte's franchise player at 48.8 projected FDP. He's my top star at any position today with minimal need for the PG spot in regards to value plays.

Jaden Ivey ($6,600)

The largest injury on this slate that's unaccounted for by FanDuel salaries is Cade Cunningham.

Cunningham will miss Saturday's game with a knee issue, opening the door for just about every other Detroit Pistons player for as long as this one stays competitive. A 9.5-point spread is an ambiguous forecast of whether it will.

When Cade is off the floor, Jaden Ivey is Detroit's lead man. Ivey has posted 46.1 FDP per 36 minutes on a team-best 33.6% usage rate.

I avoid this Orlando Magic defense when possible, but it's not a horrible matchup for Ivey when Orlando is giving up the 12th-most FDP per game to point guards.

At a sub-$7,000, it's hard to see Ivey completely plummeting behind such heavy shot volume.

Others to Consider

Damian Lillard ($8,600)

If Bridges was in the lineup for Charlotte, you could argue Damian Lillard is the top priority at point guard in the same game. Lillard's early-season shooting struggles are behind him if 24 points and 13 assists last night were any indication. I'd considering pivoting deeper into tournaments.

Anfernee Simons ($5,800)

If this isn't the slate for Anfernee Simons at this salary, it's coming. Simons has posted 31.5 FDP per 36 minutes amidst a weird schedule and battling injuries -- a rate that was 38.9 last season. He returned to 21 minutes on Friday, which was a shortened outing due to a blowout (again). When the full role returns, he should smash value at $5,800.

Wings

Top Priorities

LeBron James ($10,000)

The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to play for tonight compared to most teams on a normal Saturday. The Denver Nuggets have eliminated them two seasons in a row, and they're four-point favorites for revenge at home.

With that the case, the G.O.A.T. continues to crossover Father Time. LeBron James has topped 48 FDP in 8 of his last 10 games, and he'll certainly have to lead the charge for them in this one.

Since D'Angelo Russell's demotion, James' role is something closer to that of a ball-handling guard, so it's noteworthy that Denver allows the eighth-most FDP per game to floor generals.

Our projections expect 24.1 points, 8.7 assists, and 7.7 rebounds from James on Saturday as one of the best value plays despite the lofty salary. He's a good place to stash salary at small forward.

Tobias Harris ($6,700)

While Jaden Ivey is taking the most shots with Cade off the floor, Tobias Harris is the one who has made them count.

Harris leads the team in FDP per 36 minutes during that situation (48.0) with a sizable 23.9% usage rate himself. That's a 4.75 percentage-point increase from his normal rate, as well.

The forward has several revenge games, but this is one of the most notable against his former Magic squad. For what it's worth, Harris has averaged 19.8 points per game in his last 10 games against Orlando despite suboptimal usage situations. With free reign? Things could get interesting.

I won't be leaving Ivey or Harris behind in single-entry tournaments. With Victor Wembanyama (knee) probable, this is really the only marquee injury news on the slate.

Others to Consider

Josh Green ($4,200)

I feel like I'm choosing the red or blue wire with two other punt-level small forwards. Josh Green has topped 25 minutes in six straight, but hit-and-miss production -- as high as 37.5 FDP -- has kept his salary here. Bridges' absence should nudge him closer to 30 minutes in an uptempo battle with Milwaukee.

Tristan Da Silva ($4,100)

Tristan Da Silva will likely start his 12th straight game for Paolo Banchero (oblique), but frankly, the production hasn't been there. He's averaged just 17.3 FDP in 26.8 minutes per game in the role. As our projections note, you can only go so wrong taking that role for a near-minimum salary, but I prefer Green.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Jaren Jackson Jr. ($8,100)

As of what is likely right now, Jaren Jackson Jr. is in a smash spot against the Chicago Bulls tonight.

Ja Morant (hip) is doubtful to play, but that listing is an upgrade for the Memphis Grizzlies' star. That's noteworthy in a matchup where whoever is active should pile up stats. Chicago's sixth-worst defensive rating (117.1) plays at the fastest pace in the NBA.

Triple J averages 31.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per 36 minutes with Morant off the floor, but the time qualifier is notable for the big who often battles foul trouble. As theorized in today's NBA best bets, a finesse game with a total in the 240s should help him avoid the whistle.

The Bulls are a top-five team in points and rebounds per game allowed to the power forward spot. Jackson Jr. could nuke tonight's slate with a few blocks tacked onto this high-paced matchup. I'd even consider him if Morant is upgraded to the lineup.

Moussa Diabaté ($5,200)

Though Moussa Diabate is listed as a center to Miles Bridges' small forward spot, Diabaté has been the direct replacement in the lineup.

With that the case, the former Los Angeles Clippers draft pick has wiped the glass clean in his opportunities. He's topped 15 rebounds in four of his last six starts and is set to face a Bucks team with the sixth-worst rebounding rate (48.6%) in the NBA.

Diabaté leads our projections in value score among players with a realistic path to 30 minutes based on recent rotation decisions. Our projections expect 30.5 FDP in 29.1 minutes on Saturday, but his length opposite Giannis Antetokounmpo could easily lead to more playing time.

Others to Consider

Nikola Jokic ($12,400)

I'm contractually obligated to write up Nikola Jokic in the NBA DFS helper. Jokic has topped 60 FDP in 9 of his last 10 games, and the Lakers' 117.1 defensive rating (fifth-worst in the NBA) isn't the lockdown unit to stop the streak. Rarely does plugging Jokic and figuring out the rest truly backfire, but he will cost you Diabaté at the pivot.

Donovan Clingan ($5,200)

I just don't agree with our projections' forecast of 29.4 minutes for Donovan Clingan. He's been held at or below 21 minutes in three straight games without Deandre Ayton (finger), who could theoretically return tonight. Last night's low amount of playing time came in a blowout, so I'm not sure the floor scenario that will totally unleash the productive rookie.

