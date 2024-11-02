NBA DFS Picks: Saturday 11/2/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Collin Sexton ($5,800)

Apologies that today's DFS helper might be a bit repetitive. The Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, and Memphis Grizzlies are littered with injury-based value as many of the other teams have none.

Utah's absences are going to result in poor performance. They're almost certainly in a position to be without both Lauri Markkanen (back) and Jordan Clarkson (foot). The latter unleashes Collin Sexton into a full role.

Sexton posted 29.1 FanDuel points (FDP) in 24 minutes last game with Clarkson and didn't see his salary budge. Holding a 28.5% usage rate with those two key scorers off the floor for the Jazz, expect the former lottery pick to impact tonight's game.

Russell Westbrook ($5,100)

The largest individual, new injury on the slate is on the other side of Utah, though.

Jamal Murray left Friday's game in concussion protocol and didn't return. If he didn't clear protocol last night, it would be astounding if he's able to pass all requisite tests today. That should mean the Nuggets' thin, struggling rotation relies even more on Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook's efficiency makes Nuggets fans groan, but he's a solid play in DFS when projected to get minutes. He's posted 37.6 FDP per 36 minutes when on the floor with Nikola Jokic, which is an important qualifier for the second unit's normal leader.

Our NBA DFS projections expect 36.9 FDP in 34.2 minutes from the former league MVP tonight.

Others to Consider

James Harden ($9,800)

Guard is a better place to save salary today, but James Harden's floor behind a 35.4% usage rate has been at least 42 FDP in every game thus far. He'll have a five-digit salary soon, and expect a low roster rate opposite the elite Oklahoma City Thunder defense.

Kyshawn George ($4,400)

The 6'8" first-round pick is listed as a two guard on FanDuel, but he's realistically replaced Kyle Kuzma (groin) in the Washington Wizards lineup. Kyshawn George used that opportunity (32 minutes) to post 28.4 FDP on Wednesday, and our projections expect a similar effort (27.2) in this Mexico City tilt opposite the Miami Heat.

Wings

Top Priorities

RJ Barrett ($7,900)

Are we finally getting to see the RJ Barrett that went third in the draft?

Barrett has dropped at least 31 points, 8 assists, and 50 FDP in his last two games with Scottie Barnes out of the lineup. He's got a whopping 33.3% usage rate with Barnes off the floor this season.

For a salary below $8,000, he's the top chip on the Toronto Raptors in a projected shootout with the Sacramento Kings. These two teams are top-nine clubs in pace, which has created a slate-best 234.5-point game total. Surprisingly, the Raps are also only 8.5-point underdogs.

Barrett and DeMar DeRozan sit at the same salary in this game, which should be a crucial turning point to get right in tournaments.

Jaylen Wells ($4,700)

Memphis' injury news isn't extremely fresh, but FanDuel hasn't quite been quick to react to it. Jaylen Wells is a bonafide contributor at this stage.

Wells started and posted 24.9 FDP in 35 minutes on Thursday in Desmond Bane's stead. Many times, a value play will boom like that due to stocks (steals plus blocks), but Wells had zero and made it happen with 16 points and 7 boards.

Memphis is usually outgunned with key injuries, but they're in a pick 'em when visiting the Philadelphia 76ers tonight. Philadelphia's allowing the fifth-most points and eighth-most rebounds to Wells' small forward position, too.

We've got Wells projected for 25.6 FDP on Saturday.

Others to Consider

Michael Porter Jr. ($6,200)

Tread carefully around Michael Porter Jr. tonight. Porter Jr. is always a threat for a marquee display from downtown, but his usage rate plummets to 16.2% when Westbrook and Jokic share the floor together. He's often squeezed out of the fold. I'm leaning toward fading him despite plenty of love from projections.

Cody Williams ($3,900)

If you like narratives, former Colorado Buffaloes guard Cody Williams should continue to see added run for the Jazz tonight as he begins his rookie campaign. He's started and seen at least 23 minutes in three of his last five, but his time on the floor could see an added bump without Clarkson. We've got him projected as tonight's top fantasy scorer below $4,000 (22.0 FDP).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($11,800)

There just isn't much of an argument for a Nikola Jokic fade in any format tonight. Jokic facilitates just about every Nuggets possession he's on the floor, and the top alternative (Murray) is now no longer in the fold.

The three-time league MVP has topped 60 FanDuel points in four straight, and the Jazz are allowing the 3rd-most points and 11th-most assists to centers before their first meeting with the stat-stuffer.

A lone point about Denver's poor offensive rating with Jokic and Westbrook on the floor together (103.8) could be made, but it doesn't seem to be enough to expect Jokic to implode as a 10.5-point home favorite opposite the league's 13th-worst defensive rating.

John Collins ($6,300)

Will Utah try tonight? If they do, John Collins is among their best chances to succeed.

Perhaps in hopes of a trade to a contender, Collins has dominated off the Jazz bench this season. He's posted 48.8 FDP per 36 minutes on a team-high 29.9% usage rate.

Utah has been blown out in consecutive games, which has capped him at a maximum of 27 minutes. With Clarkson also out of the Jazz lineup tonight, it's going to be tough for them to continue to deny their most productive player.

Collins' low projected minute total (25.1 by FanDuel Research's projections) is hiding him on optimizers all over the industry, so I seem him as a sneaky tournament plug should Utah entrust 30-plus minutes to the double-double threat tonight.

Others to Consider

Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,500)

Jaren Jackson Jr. has battled foul trouble in consecutive games, sending his salary in reverse when it should probably be going the other way sans Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart. He averaged 45.6 FDP per 36 minutes with those two off the floor last season. The opposing Sixers have also allowed the second-most FDP per game to opposing power forwards.

Aaron Gordon ($6,200)

If there's a Nugget that enjoys seeing Russ on the floor, it's Aaron Gordon. Gordon has posted 39.7 FDP per 36 minutes with the excellent lob passer on the floor. I heavily prefer him to MPJ among Nuggets behind Jokic and Westbrook, and Christian Braun ($5,200) is also worth a shout in that regard.

