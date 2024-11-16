NBA DFS Picks: Saturday 11/16/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections, powered by numberFire, update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, here at FanDuel Research, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

De'Aaron Fox ($8,700)

If you want to talk ceiling for a reasonable salary, De'Aaron Fox proved that last night.

Swipa put up a 60-piece with 7 assists in Friday's overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and a fat scoring effort was due with his team-best 30.5% usage rate.

He likely won't repeat that on Saturday against the Utah Jazz, but Utah has the second-worst defensive rating (117.6 DRTG) in the NBA and allows the third-most FanDuel points (FDP) per game to point guards (53.2). This more than a workable matchup to keep making this sub-$9,000 salary look silly.

Jaylen Nowell ($4,000)

Veteran guard Jaylen Nowell has latched onto the injury-riddled New Orleans Pelicans, and longtime NBA DFS players know the name.

Nowell was productive in short spurts two years ago with the T-Wolves, and he's quickly worked his way into a key bench scoring role for the Pels. He's posted at least 22 minutes and 16 FDP in three straight games.

Javonte Green has badly struggled, missing 20 of his last 26 shots. Green was limited to 26 minutes in his last game compared to 24 for Nowell. This near-minumum salary is too low for a key contributor whose role is improving, and our NBA DFS projections agree. They expect 20.9 FDP in 27.0 minutes on Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Others to Consider

Collin Sexton ($5,900)

The switch to Collin Sexton has paid dividends for the Jazz, who have won three of their last five, as a team. Sexton's delivered in DFS, too. Playing at least 27 minutes in each game, Sexton has topped 27.5 FDP in all but one game during this stretch. I see his floor extremely high in a projected shootout with the Sacramento Kings.

Wings

Top Priorities

Brandon Ingram ($8,200)

Who doesn't love a revenge narrative?

Brandon Ingram will take on the Lakers, who drafted him, on Saturday, and the last remaining member of the Pelicans' core four has a gigantic role to make the Lakers second guess letting him go. Ingram has a 35.0% usage rate with Zion Williamson, C.J. McCollum, and Dejounte Murray off the floor. He's posted 43.8 FDP per 36 minutes in turn.

L.A.'s allowed the fifth-most FDP to opposing small forwards with the league's third-worst defensive rating overall. Most nights, NOLA is outgunned, but they're just 6.5-point underdogs with an improving rotation entering this one.

Julian Champagnie ($4,600)

The San Antonio Spurs are opting to keep Devin Vassell in a bench role for the time being, and Vassell's defensive struggles have largely cost him playing time to Julian Champagnie.

Champagnie has started and played at least 30 minutes in three of his last five games, posting at least 20.5 FDP in all but one of them. This role is trending his way if 31 minutes and 22.6 FDP last night against the Lakers are any indication.

Vassell (foot) is out tonight, and Victor Wembanyama (knee) is questionable on the second leg of a back-to-back. Champagnie projects well right now (24.2 FDP), but he and the Spurs could become a free-for-all in DFS if Wemby ends up getting ruled out against the Dallas Mavericks.

Others to Consider

RJ Barrett ($7,500)

This is a tiny, four-game slate, and it could ostensibly be a three-game slate. The lowly Toronto Raptors are 16.5-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics, creating a risk-reward dynamic with Toronto's low salaries. RJ Barrett is gleaming through our projections (36.8 FDP), but there's extreme risk he doesn't see the fourth quarter in this one.

Bigs

Top Priorities

John Collins ($6,800)

Without a qualifier, John Collins has been one of the most productive big men in the NBA.

A hip injury to Walker Kessler has forced the tanking Jazz's hand, and they've unfortunately been forced to use Collins more. Averaging 25.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per 36 minutes, he's a huge reason why Utah's competitiveness is back since Kessler's injury.

This is an excellent matchup for J.C. The Kings cede the fifth-most points (25.7) and most threes made (3.6) per game to opposing power forwards.

Projected by FanDuel Research for 36.1 FDP tonight, I won't be leaving Collins behind in the best game enviornment on the slate.

Yves Missi ($5,300)

Somebody on the Pelicans will have to match Anthony Davis' size, and that someone could very well be Yves Missi.

The former Baylor center has seen extended playing time in light of Zion Williamson's knee injury, and he's responded with at least 10 rebounds in at least 26 minutes across his last three games.

Missi isn't much of an offensive threat, but the Lakers on a back-to-back should help with that. JJ Redick's bunch has allowed the third-most paint points per game (53.5) this season.

I wrote up Missi's combo prop in today's NBA best bets, and there really isn't another seven-footer in New Orleans' rotation. Should he avoid foul trouble, expect nearly 30 minutes from him.

Others to Consider

Kyle Filipowski ($4,600)

Eligible at power forward, Utah's Kyle Filipowski is arguably the best value play on the slate before we have Spurs news locked down. Filipowski is getting burn at center for the Jazz without Kessler, topping 23 minutes and 25 FDP in three straight. There's some risk he bites the dust in lieu of a smaller Jazz lineup if the Kings roll with one big, but he's our projections' best value play (27.9 FDP) at any position as of this writing.

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with NBA League Pass on us! All FanDuel customers who bet $5 will get a 3-month trial of NBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.