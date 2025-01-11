NBA DFS Picks: Saturday 1/11/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Cade Cunningham ($10,400)

Two Los Angeles area games postponed due to the wildfires have turned this five-game slate into a chaotic, three-game one.

Cade Cunningham is the only player above $9,500 available, so he'll likely be pretty popular. The former No. 1 pick is also rounding into form, topping 54 FanDuel points (FDP) in three of his last four games as the Detroit Pistons' do-it-all threat.

Our NBA DFS projections would prefer to see him keep this pace of FDP going longer than buy in at this salary, but he's a dangerous fade against a Toronto Raptors squad allowing the sixth-most FDP (50.3) per game to the point guard position.

Terry Rozier ($5,000)

Perhaps no player in the NBA is doing less than more with Terry Rozier -- a player we always thought just needed opportunity.

Rozier has topped 32 minutes in three straight games as a starter as the Miami Heat have settled into their reality without Jimmy Butler (suspension). He's just continued to underperform with wretched 39.3% shooting this month that's even worse from three (14.3%).

Behind a career 53.5 true-shooting percentage (TS%), Rozier's 50.7 TS% has to turn around a bit at some point. It's actually gotten worse as the season has progressed.

Perhaps this matchup with a Portland Trail Blazers squad allowing the third-most points per game to point guards (26.2) helps him get going. His salary is too low for a full-time role.

Others to Consider

Immanuel Quickley ($6,800)

Immanuel Quickley is an interesting tournament play with upside. If he can emerge from a crowded Toronto usage tree, we saw him meet or exceed 25 points on 11 occasions last season. He's another one struggling with shooting in January (38.5%).

Donte DiVincenzo ($5,100)

With role not a question, Donte DiVincenzo's salary isn't a bad one. He'll get 24-31 minutes off the Minnesota Timberwolves bench with a 18.8% usage rate to splash triples. We'll talk Minnesota plenty in a pace-up spot versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

Wings

Top Priorities

Anthony Edwards ($9,100)

In today's NBA best bets, I compared the Timberwolves' slow-paced, defensive-minded style to a big rig. These are the matchups where Anthony Edwards can really show out.

Edwards draws a Grizzlies team that leads the NBA in pace (105.4). Minnesota is ranked 26th in that regard. It's not an entirely free upgrade, per Memphis' elite 109.2 defensive rating (DRTG), but it's certainly a bonus.

Memphis is allowing the second-most points per game to small forwards (23.9), which is arguably their weakest spot defensively with youngsters.

We've got Edwards projected for 42.6 FDP in tonight's game, which creates the best value score about $9,000. Something about beggars and choosers is appropriate here.

Shaedon Sharpe ($6,400)

In general, Shaedon Sharpe is a buy in fantasy basketball.

The toolsy wing is starting to put it together, and his coaching staff has taken notice. Sharpe has now topped 30 minutes in eight consecutive games amidst Portland's lost season, which isn't easy to do in their inconsistent rotation.

We wondered which Blazer would get the lead role this season, but Anfernee Simons' 24.8% usage rate isn't as far in front of Sharpe's (24.0%) as you might think.

We've seen him flash above 40 FDP three times in this stretch. This slate is sorely lacking upside, but he's got it.

Others to Consider

Tobias Harris ($6,100)

Tobias Harris is our median projections' dream with a stable role and random, tiny, sporadic flashes of upside. In reality, he's disappointing with sub-30 FDP in 8 of his last 11 games. I'd deploy him in lineups without Cunningham; his decline has directly correlated with Cade's outburst.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. ($5,800)

Over 40 FDP in two of his last three games despite a lower usage rate (20.6%), Jaime Jaquez Jr. is a solid mid-range plug. The upside to Rozier, Jaquez, and all Miami Heat options is Portland's poor 117.0 DRTG.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Julius Randle ($7,200)

If you find a way to spend 100% of the salary cap with active players and are able to not deploy Julius Randle, send me a screencap on X. You're a lineup wizard.

Randle should be enormously popular given the slate's dire circumstances, but he was also projecting well on the full slate in this pace-up spot with Memphis. The former lotto pick has done what's required at this mark, topping 39 FDP in 5 of his last 10 games amid some pretty terrible enviornments.

I prefer Ant, but both Wolves are on the table. Our projections have a strong lean in Randle's direction, awarding him the eighth-best value score on the entire slate at 37.1 projected FDP.

Jalen Duren ($6,100)

Center should be another chalky spot with Bam Adebayo drawing the Blazers sans Butler. However, if there's elite upside at the position, it might belong to Detroit's Jalen Duren.

We know the game with Duren at this stage. Will he be on the floor? The big man's averaged 39.8 FDP per 36 minutes this season, but the Pistons will move away from him for a slew of reserve options.

Between Cunningham's recent leap to superstardom and 33 minutes in his Duren's most recent game, are the Pistons...trying? They certainly could make the Play-In Tournament out east.

Duren's salary will be much higher than this if Detroit -- as part of trying -- unleashes their talented center.

Others to Consider

Jaren Jackson Jr. ($8,900)

The Grizz's situation is a DFS disaster, which is why I've mentally narrowed the slate down to five teams. Ja Morant and Santi Aldama just returned from injury as they navigate this brutal Minnesota matchup. Jaren Jackson Jr. can always nuke the slate with stocks, but I won't have a Memphis guy in single-entry formats tonight.

Bam Adebayo ($8,400)

Topping 39 FDP in five of his last eight, Adebayo likely won't crush you opposite a Portland team allowing the eighth-most FDP per game to centers (57.0). It's just tough to spend on him relative to higher-usage options on the slate, including teammate Tyler Herro.

