NBA DFS Picks: Monday 2/3/25

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Cade Cunningham ($10,200) -- One of the night's elite DFS game environments is the Detroit Pistons hosting the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta is 2nd in pace and a meh 16th in defensive rating. Cade Cunningham just went for 51.7 FanDuel points against the Hawks back on January 22nd, and he's scored at least 50.0 FanDuel points in five of his last six outings.

Keon Ellis ($4,000) -- With De'Aaron Fox getting traded, Keon Ellis could be in the starting five tonight. Our NBA DFS projections have him as the slate's best point-per-dollar option, projecting Ellis for 28.5 FanDuel points (6.48 per $1,000).

Others to Consider

Mike Conley ($4,600) -- Mike Conley is another low-salary guard who our model loves as we peg him to produce 28.8 FanDuel points (6.26 per $1,000). Julius Randle is out while both Naz Reid and Anthony Edwards are questionable, so the Minnesota Timberwolves are a team to keep an eye on today.

Tim Hardaway Jr. ($4,100) -- One more value guard. Tim Hardaway Jr. can thrive in a date with the Hawks. Our projections have him putting up 24.4 FanDuel points (5.95 per $1,000). He's played at least 27 minutes in 11 straight games.

Wings

Top Priorities

Kevin Durant ($9,400) -- Kevin Durant might slip through the cracks a bit today, and I love him in a matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers, a game where the Phoenix Suns have a 117.5-point implied total. KD popped for 63.9 FanDuel points three games ago, and the Blazers are 26th in defensive rating.

Pascal Siakam ($8,300) -- The Indiana Pacers-Utah Jazz game checks a lot of boxes for DFS and carries a 239.5-point total and 7.5-point spread. Pascal Siakam has gone for at least 52.2 FanDuel points in half of his previous six games, and he can roll over a Utah defense that is next to last in defensive rating.

Others to Consider

Trey Murphy III ($8,300) -- The New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets tangle in a bout that sports a 241.0-point total, although Denver is an 11.0-point favorite. If the game stays competitive, it could be a fantasy goldmine. Trey Murphy III is having a breakout campaign and could be asked to shoulder even more offensive load sans Dejounte Murray.

Aaron Gordon ($5,300) -- On the flip side of that game, Aaron Gordon has started three straight and has logged at least 30 minutes in all three of those games. His salary hasn't caught up to his current role, and we project him to amass 30.8 FanDuel points (5.81 per $1,000).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Mark Williams ($7,800) -- Mark Williams is in a smash spot today, and he's easy to love at this salary. Both Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball are out for the Charlotte Hornets, and they have a soft matchup against the Washington Wizards, the team allowing the most FanDuel points per game to centers (60.9). We have Williams going for 41.7 FanDuel points (5.35 per $1,000), and there's upside for a lot more.

Myles Turner ($6,500) -- As mentioned with Siakam, this is a great spot for the Pacers, and I like the idea of double-stacking Myles Turner and Siakam if it looks like Tyrese Haliburton will be chalk. Our numbers have Turner generating 35.1 FanDuel points (5.40 per $1,000), and if he has a big night in the stocks (steals plus blocks) department, he could be a slate-winning play.

Others to Consider

Victor Wembanyama ($11,800) -- At the top of the position, I lean Victor Wembanyama over Nikola Jokic ($12,900). Wemby missed the last game due to illness, but as long as he suits up, he's an elite option who brings insane stocks upside to the table each time out.

Walker Kessler ($7,000) -- Walker Kessler is on my radar as the Jazz player I'm most interested in as a bring-back piece alongside any Pacers I use. Over the past 15 games, Indiana is surrendering the 10th-most FanDuel points per night to centers (55.8).

