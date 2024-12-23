NBA DFS Picks: Monday 12/23/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,000) -- Even though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced only 42.4 FanDuel points (FDPs) his last time out, he had tallied 62-plus FDPs in each of his previous three outings. SGA has a solid shot to bounce back on Monday against a Washington Wizards squad that is fourth in pace and allowing the second-most FDPs per game to PGs (55.4).

Kyrie Irving ($8,500) -- Kyrie Irving would certainly get a boost if Luka Doncic is ruled out due to a heel injury, but he's still a solid play regardless as the Portland Trail Blazers are coughing up the fourth-most FDPs per game to PGs (53.7) and fifth-most FDPs per game to SGs (45.2). Portland currently ranks 29th in adjusted defensive rating (116.1) and 25th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.6%), improving Irving's chances of returning value.

Ryan Rollins ($3,800) -- At the moment, Damian Lillard is doubtful on Monday with a calf injury, which could pave the way for Ryan Rollins to make another start for the Milwaukee Bucks. Rollins supplied 20.6 FDPs in 30 minutes as a starter in Milwaukee's last game, and the Chicago Bulls are permitting the third-most FDPs per game to PGs (53.8) and most FDPs per game to SGs (47.4).

Others to Consider

Darius Garland ($7,100) -- This is a fantastic spot for Darius Garland with the Utah Jazz ceding the most FDPs per game to PGs (56.8). On top of that, the Jazz are sitting at 30th in adjusted defensive rating (117.6), 28th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.2%), and 30th in steal rate allowed (10.1%).

Kris Dunn ($4,500) -- The Los Angeles Clippers are entering a massive pace-up environment with the Memphis Grizzlies operating at the fastest pace in the NBA. This should help Kris Dunn return solid value on Monday as he's started in 18 consecutive games, and he's notched multiple stocks (steals plus blocks) in 11 of his last 13 contests.

Wings

Top Priorities

Anthony Edwards ($8,800) -- While Anthony Edwards hasn't had a ceiling output in recent outings, Monday's matchup versus the Atlanta Hawks could remedy that as they are 27th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.8%) and 30th in three-point percentage allowed (38.4%). Along with the Hawks playing at the third-fastest pace in the league, they are allowing the sixth-most FDPs per game to SGs (43.9) and fourth-most FDPs per game to SFs (45).

Jalen Williams ($8,500) -- I'll want to have some exposure to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their impending clash against the Wizards, and Jalen Williams is someone to consider with Washington giving up the most FDPs per game to PFs (54.5). Additionally, the Wizards are 28th in adjusted defensive rating (116.1) and 23rd in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.3%).

Mikal Bridges ($6,400) -- Deciding between Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges can be tough at times, but I'll give the slight edge to Bridges on Monday given his lower salary. Besides the Toronto Raptors playing at the 10th-fastest pace in the NBA, they reside at 21st in adjusted defensive rating (114.3) and 22nd in steal rate allowed (9.2%) while Bridges has notched at least one steal in 8 of his last 10 appearances.

Others to Consider

Dillon Brooks ($5,100) -- Rostering Dillon Brooks can be risky as he isn't the most consistent player on the offensive end of the court, but he's notably tallied 39-plus FDPs in three of his last five games. Aside from the Charlotte Hornets allowing the most FDPs per game to SFs (50.2) over their last seven games, they are 23rd in adjusted defensive rating (114.8) and 24th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.4%).

Alex Caruso ($4,500) -- Fresh off of signing a multi-year extension with the Thunder, Alex Caruso gets a cushy matchup versus the Wizards before the holidays. Despite Caruso lacking much upside off of OKC's bench, he's logged a formidable 21-plus FDPs in five of his last six contests, and Washington is 23rd in steal rate allowed (9.3%).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000) -- While Giannis Antetokounmpo carries a questionable tag due to a back injury, he's in a smash spot if he's active with the Bulls operating at the 2nd-fastest pace and ranking 23rd in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.7%). If Giannis is ruled out for a second straight game, then Bobby Portis becomes a priority in lineups at $7,100.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,800) -- The Raptors are coughing up the third-most FDPs per game to Cs (59.5) and Jakob Poeltl is sidelined for them, so Karl-Anthony Towns should continue feasting on the glass as he's producing a career-best 14 rebounds per game. Along with Towns putting up 52-plus FDPs in five of his last six appearances, Toronto is 26th in offensive rebound rate allowed (26.1%) and 30th in free-throw rate allowed (31.1%).

Isaiah Hartenstein ($7,600) -- Using centers against the Wizards has led to beneficial results this season as they are giving up the second-most FDPs per game (59.5) to the position. Isaiah Hartenstein can stuff the stat sheet in any matchup while Washington is 30th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (67.2%), 28th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.5%), and 27th in free-throw rate allowed (28.3%).

Others to Consider

Dereck Lively ($5,800) -- We've seen Dereck Lively separate from Daniel Gafford as he's started in 16 straight appearances while getting 27-plus minutes in six of his last seven contests. Besides the Trail Blazers permitting the 5th-most FDPs per game to Cs (57.7), Portland is 30th in offensive rebound rate allowed (28.3%), 24th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.7%), and 28th in block rate allowed (12.3%).

Jabari Smith ($5,800) -- While more value could be revealed before lock, Jabari Smith has an enticing salary for someone who is averaging 36.7 minutes per game across his last eight starts. In those eight outings, Smith has scored 27-plus FDPs in five of them, and the Hornets are 27th in block rate allowed (12.2%).

