NBA DFS Picks: Monday 11/18/24

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

De'Aaron Fox ($9,500) -- De'Aaron Fox has posted 57-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in three straight games, and the Sacramento Kings are expected to be without DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis on Monday. On top of that, Fox will be in a pace-up environment with the Atlanta Hawks playing at the second-fastest pace in the NBA, and the Hawks are giving up the fourth-most FDPs per game to PGs (52.6)

Cade Cunningham ($9,400) -- With another triple-double on Sunday, Cade Cunningham now has 4 triple-doubles in his first 15 games this season as he's notched 64-plus FDPs in 2 of his last 3 contests. Besides the Chicago Bulls playing at the fastest pace in the league and ranking 26th in adjusted defensive rating (115.3), they are surrendering the second-most FDPs per game to PGs (56.2).

Tyus Jones ($5,600) -- Tyus Jones produced a season-high 43.5 FDPs on Sunday as he'll need to be a key contributor alongside Devin Booker ($8,700) with Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant still sidelined. After crushing it against the Minnesota Timberwolves in his last game, Jones will have a much better matchup on Monday versus an Orlando Magic squad that is allowing the seventh-most FDPs per game to PGs (50.1).

Others to Consider

Kris Dunn ($4,900) -- The Los Angeles Clippers inserted Kris Dunn into their starting lineup in each of their last three games, resulting in the veteran guard scoring 24-plus FDPs in all three outings. While the Golden State Warriors aren't an ideal matchup for guards right now, the Warriors operate at the fifth-fastest pace, which makes Dunn an enticing value option if he can remain out of foul trouble (he's gotten four-plus fouls in two of his last four appearances).

Davion Mitchell ($4,600) -- Until Immanuel Quickley returns for the Toronto Raptors, Davion Mitchell will remain in the starting lineup as he's played 30-plus minutes in seven of his last nine contests. Mitchell doesn't possess a massive ceiling, but the Indiana Pacers are permitting the 10th-most FDPs per game to PGs (48.4), and we know Mitchell is going to get plenty of playing time right now.

Wings

Top Priorities

RJ Barrett ($7,800) -- Amid the absence of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett has been the primary weapon for the Raptors, recording career-best marks in PPG (21.7), RPG (6.2), APG (6.6), and usage rate (30.6%). Along with Barrett coming off a season-high 64.5 FDPs where he registered a triple-double against the Boston Celtics, the Pacers are giving up the third-most FDPs per game to PFs (53.05) -- which is the position Barrett is playing in Barnes' absence.

Mikal Bridges ($6,700) -- In a matchup versus a Washington Wizards team that plays at the fastest pace and is sitting at 29th in adjusted defensive rating (116.9), you could make an argument that Josh Hart ($7,400), OG Anunoby ($7,000), and Mikal Bridges are all viable plays on Monday. That being said, I'll side with Bridges as he boasts the lowest salary of the trio, and he's tallied 34-plus FDPs in three consecutive outings while playing 41-plus minutes in each of those games.

Bennedict Mathurin ($6,500) -- Bennedict Mathurin has made eight straight starts for the Pacers, resulting in him logging 35-plus FDPs in five of his last six contests. Entering Monday's showdown, the Raptors are 27th in adjusted defensive rating (115.5) while coughing up the 12th-most FDPs per game to SGs (41.8) and 15th-most FDPs per game to SFs (41.0).

Others to Consider

Malik Beasley ($5,100) -- It remains to be seen if Tim Hardaway Jr. ($4,300) is able to return for the Detroit Pistons on Monday, but if he's ruled out again, Malik Beasleyhas been excelling in his absence. Beasley has contributed 26-plus FDPs in four straight games while the Bulls are allowing the most FDPs per game to SGs (51.2) and eighth-most FDPs per game to SFs (43.3).

Brandin Podziemski ($4,800) -- At the moment, Stephen Curry ($8,900) is questionable with a knee injury, which would make Brandin Podziemski an enticing value option if he's ruled out. I'm much less interested in Podziemski if Curry is able to play, but the second-year guard does provide SG/SF eligibility at an affordable salary.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000) -- It would be remiss to not mention Giannis Antetokounmpo on tonight's slate given his recent outputs (71-plus FDPs in two of his last four games) and the fact he's the only player with a salary over $10,600. At the same time, Damian Lillard is expected to return on Monday following a three-game absence, which could eat into Giannis' usage.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,200) -- Karl-Anthony Towns has been fantastic to begin his tenure with the New York Knicks, averaging 48.9 FDPs per game on the second-highest usage rate of his career (29.0%). Besides the Wizards giving up the third-most FDPs per game to Cs (61.9), they are recording the ninth-highest effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.0%), eighth-highest steal rate allowed (8.8%), and fourth-highest block rate allowed (12.1%).

Jakob Poeltl ($7,600) -- With injuries plaguing the Raptors early in the year, Jakob Poeltl is enjoying career-high numbers in PPG (16.2), RPG (11.6), and MPG (32.6). Poeltl has tallied 50-plus FDPs in back-to-back games while averaging 39 FDPs per game this season, and the Pacers are 22nd in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.1%) and 27th in offensive rebound rate (20.5%), which is why Poeltl has -180 odds to record a double-double.

Others to Consider

Myles Turner ($6,800) -- On the flip side, Myles Turner is an interesting option against a Raptors squad that is permitting the most FDPs per game to Cs (63.8). Turner is averaging 2.7 stocks (steals + blocks) and 33.4 FDPs per game while Toronto is giving up the fifth-most steals (1.7) and second-most blocks per game (3.2) to the C position.

Trey Lyles ($4,500) -- With DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis likely out for the Kings, Trey Lyles is a candidate to start for a second straight game. Even though there's a chance he doesn't start -- and he lacks much upside -- Lyles has earned 34-plus minutes in back-to-back games.

