NBA DFS Picks: Monday 11/11/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections, powered by numberFire, update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, here at FanDuel Research, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

De'Aaron Fox ($8,300) -- Across the first nine games of the season for the Sacramento Kings, De'Aaron Fox leads the team in usage rate (29.2%) while averaging 39.2 FanDuel points (FDPs) per game. Fox will face a San Antonio Spurs team that is allowing the 11th-most FDPs per game to PGs (48.6) and has the 3rd-highest offensive turnover rate (16.3), which improves Fox's chances of earning stocks (steals + blocks).

Darius Garland ($7,300) -- Even though Darius Garland has seen his salary rise over the past week, it's still in a spot where he can return plenty of value against a Chicago Bulls squad that plays at the fastest pace in the NBA. Garland has produced 44-plus FDPs in two of his last four contests, and the Bulls are giving up the most FDPs per game to the PG position (55.9).

Fred VanVleet ($7,100) -- The idea of playing Fred VanVleet is more about the matchup versus the Washington Wizards than how VanVleet has performed to begin the year. Despite scoring 20-plus points just once all season, VanVleet has tallied 36-plus FDPs in three of his last four outings, and the Wizards operate at the fourth-fastest pace in the league.

Others to Consider

Kyshawn George ($5,700) -- Sunday's injury to Carlton Carrington could mean more playing time and usage for Kyshawn George -- who has already logged 34-plus minutes in three straight games -- on Monday. George has recently joined the starting lineup for the Wizards, helping him reach 27-plus FDPs in four of his last five contests, and he should get plenty of run regardless of the score.

Stephon Castle ($4,800) -- I'll likely gravitate toward a balanced build with my lineups on Monday, so going under $5,000 at a position likely won't be necessary. That being said, Stephon Castle has gotten 25-plus minutes in three consecutive appearances, resulting in his scoring 26-plus FDPs in back-to-back games.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jalen Williams ($8,000) -- The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to be without Chet Holmgren for an extended period of time due to a hip injury, which puts even more of an onus on Jalen Williams to be an offensive threat. Williams has started off hot for the Thunder as he's logged 40-plus FDPs in 7 of his 10 outings while showing an upside of 62.5 FDPs in a recent performance.

DeMar DeRozan ($7,800) -- DeMar DeRozan already faced the Toronto Raptors twice this season, and he'll be facing another one of his former teams on Monday when the Kings hit the road to face the Spurs. In his first nine games in Sacramento, DeRozan is second on the team in usage rate (25.1%), and he's currently scoring the most FDPs per game (40) among SFs on today's main slate.

Norman Powell ($6,800) -- Amid injuries on the Los Angeles Clippers, Norman Powell is registering career-best marks in PPG (25.5), field-goal percentage (51.5%), and three-point percentage (49.4%). Besides Powell averaging 17.1 field-goal attempts per game and posting 35.3 FDPs per game as a focal point of Los Angeles' offense, the Thunder are permitting the seventh-most FDPs per game to SFs (43.3).

Others to Consider

Caris LeVert ($5,500) -- While Caris LeVert recently missed two games for the Cleveland Cavaliers, he's proceeded to put up 31-plus FDPs in his three games back in the lineup as the team's sixth man. Levert's points + assists prop is one of my favorite prop bets on Monday as the Bulls surrender the 3rd-most FDPs per game to SGs (47.8) and 10th-most FDPs per game to SFs (43) to begin the season.

Luguentz Dort ($4,900) -- Whenever Chet Holmgren hasn't been on the court this season for the Thunder, Luguentz Dort sees the third-biggest bump in usage rate (+2.4%) while Jalen Williams gets the second-biggest bump (+3.4%). Dort is deployed as a three-and-D wing for OKC, and the Clippers have the fourth-highest offensive turnover rate (16.2%) and allow opponents to get steals at the third-highest rate (10.2%), so achieving value via stocks is in the cards for Dort.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Evan Mobley ($8,200) -- Evan Mobley has seemingly taken a step forward in his development on the offensive end of the court, which has led to a career-best 18.4 PPG with an efficient 58.3% effective field-goal percentage. In addition to his improved offensive prowess, Mobley is logging career-highs in steals per game (1.1) and blocks per game (1.8) while the Bulls are giving up the fifth-most FDPs per game to PFs (52.5).

Alperen Sengun ($7,900) -- It remains to be seen if the Houston Rockets limit the minutes for Alperen Sengun on the second leg of a back-to-back, but the matchup versus the Wizards is enticing if he gets 30-plus minutes. Along with Washington coughing up the eighth-most FDPs per game to Cs (57), they are allowing the highest offensive rebound rate (29.3%), 5th-highest free throw rate (30.5%), and 10th-highest block rate (11.3%).

Ivica Zubac ($7,800) -- The Thunder were already permitting the 10th-most FDPs per game to Cs (56.5) with Chet Holmgren active, so it only makes sense we'd attack them with bigs sans Holmgren. Ivica Zubac is enjoying career-best marks in PPG (16.4), RPG (12.7), and APG (2.8), which has resulted in his tallying 39.2 FDPs per game for the new-look Clippers.

Others to Consider

Victor Wembanyama ($11,400) -- Even though Victor Wembanyama possesses the highest ceiling among all players on the main slate, he's not a priority for me due to his volatile nature. Despite that being the case, Wembanyama can rack up points in bunches via stocks as he's recorded a whopping seven-plus blocks in two of his last four games, and he's scored 73-plus FDPs in two outings this year -- while posting 44 or fewer FDPs in 6 of his 10 appearances.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl ($4,600) -- Our projections have Jeremiah Robinson-Earl listed as the best points-per-dollar play on the main slate, and it's hard to argue against it with his recent increased minutes and Monday's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Robinson-Earl has received 24-plus minutes in four straight games for the New Orleans Pelicans -- scoring 22-plus FDPs in two of those contests -- and the Nets are allowing the third-most FDPs per game to the C position (59.2).

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with NBA League Pass on us! All FanDuel customers who bet $5 will get a 3 month trial of NBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.