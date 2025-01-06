NBA DFS Picks: Monday 1/6/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections, powered by numberFire, update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, here at FanDuel Research, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Tyrese Haliburton ($9,100) -- Following a slow start to the season, Tyrese Haliburton has picked it up lately, scoring 51-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in three of his last four contests. On Monday, Haliburton will face a Brooklyn Nets team that is 25th in adjusted defensive rating (115.4), 30th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.8%), and 26th in three-point percentage allowed (37.6%).

Josh Giddey ($7,000) -- Over his last four games with Ayo Dosunmu sidelined, Josh Giddey has posted 37-plus FDPs in three of those outings, including a game where he supplied 60 FDPs. Giddey has recorded at least a double-double in three of his last four appearances, and Monday's clash between the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs possesses the highest total on the slate.

Jaden Hardy ($4,200) -- Even though it was Spencer Dinwiddie who started last game for the Dallas Mavericks with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic out, Jaden Hardy replaced him in the second half of the contest, finishing with 27.1 FDPs. With Irving and Doncic inactive again on Monday, Hardy should see more minutes against a Memphis Grizzlies squad that plays at the fastest pace in the NBA.

Others to Consider

Chris Paul ($6,300) -- It's tough to expect Chris Paul to supply many real-life points these days, but the experienced guard has tallied 32-plus FDPs in four of his last six games. Against the Bulls, Paul should benefit from Chicago operating at the 3rd-fastest pace, ranking 24th in adjusted defensive rating (115.3), and allowing the 3rd-most FDPs per game to PGs (54.2).

Quentin Grimes ($5,600) -- The Mavericks are going to need multiple players to step up in the scoring department sans Irving and Doncic, with Quentin Grimes notching 29-plus FDPs in three of his last four contests. While the Grizzlies are permitting the 4th-lowest three-point percentage (34.1%), they are 20th in three-point rate allowed (43.1%), so Grimes should have opportunities to knock down shots from beyond the arc versus a shorthanded team.

Wings

Top Priorities

Devin Booker ($8,900) -- The Phoenix Suns are planning on removing Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic from the starting lineup, which should put the ball in the hands of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant even more. Entering Monday's contest, the Philadelphia 76ers are 27th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.9%), 28th in three-point rate allowed (44.4%), and 18th in free-throw rate allowed (25.4%).

Jaylen Wells ($4,700) -- There is going to be plenty of value in the Mavericks-Grizzlies showdown as Memphis is likely going to notably be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, and Santi Aldama. Jaylen Wells has produced 25-plus FDPs in back-to-back games while playing 35-plus minutes in both contests, and he'll likely be playing heavy minutes again on Monday.

Jake LaRavia ($4,700) -- Amid the injuries on the Grizzlies, Jake LaRavia got 32 minutes of action in Memphis' previous game, and he responded by scoring 33.8 FDPs while recording a double-double. At the moment, our projections have LaRavia pinpointed as the third-best point-per-dollar play (6.1x value), and there's a chance he makes his first start of the season versus the Mavericks.

Others to Consider

Deni Avdija ($6,700) -- The Portland Trail Blazers aren't competing for a playoff spot right now, but Deni Avdija has flashed upside recently, putting up 38-plus FDPs in three of his last five outings. With Jerami Grant being ruled out for the Trail Blazers for a third consecutive game, Avdija should be productive against a Detroit Pistons team that is 23rd in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.0%) and 27th in steal rate allowed (9.6%).

John Konchar ($4,600) -- Along with Wells and LaRavia, John Konchar is a salary-saving option to consider from the Grizzlies as he scored 33-plus FDPs in two of his last three contests before missing Memphis' last game. Given the shorthanded nature of their roster right now, having three or four players from the Grizzlies in your lineup is certainly viable -- especially if it allows you to insert the high-salary studs.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Victor Wembanyama ($12,000) -- Speaking of studs, there are two high-salary options to consider on Monday, beginning with Victor Wembanyama. Besides Wemby logging 61-plus FDPs in 6 of his last 9 outings and 3-plus stocks (steals plus blocks) in 12 consecutive games, the Bulls are coughing up the 7th-most FDPs per game to Cs (57.4) while sitting at 20th in block rate allowed (10.3%).

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,900) -- Given all of the value that should be available on Monday, having a lineup with both Wemby and Giannis Antetokounmpo is possible if you want to take a stars-and-scrubs approach to the slate. Giannis draws a favorable matchup against a Toronto Raptors squad that is 26th in adjusted defensive rating (115.5), 21st in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.0%), and 22nd in block rate allowed (10.5%).

Jaren Jackson ($8,800) -- Aside from targeting the value options on the Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. is poised for massive usage on Monday if he can stay out of foul trouble. Jackson has flashed an upside of 60-plus FDPs twice in his last five games, and he's accrued three-plus stocks in four of his last six outings.

Others to Consider

Myles Turner ($6,700) -- While our projections understandably have Wemby forecasted for the most blocks (3.8) on the slate, Myles Turner is expected to finish with the second-most blocks (2.3) versus the Nets. Turner should excel against a Brooklyn team that is 29th in free-throw rate allowed (29.3%) and 30th in block rate allowed (13.5%) while he's registered 32-plus FDPs in 8 of his last 10 games.

Mason Plumlee ($4,100) -- Once again, the Suns are removing Beal and Nurkic from their starting lineup, and Mason Plumlee is expected to be the starting center moving forward. Despite the 76ers not being an ideal matchups for Cs and Plumlee not being a high-usage player, he doesn't need to do much to return value at his $4,100 salary.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets with your first $5+ bet—regardless if you win or lose! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.