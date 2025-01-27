NBA DFS Picks: Monday 1/27/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Kyrie Irving ($8,600) -- Kyrie Irving has cleared 40-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) just twice in his last six outings, but a meeting with the Washington Wizards could be exactly what Irving needs to achieve a ceiling outcome. Besides the Wizards allowing the most FDPs per game to point guards (55.4), they play at the 4th-fastest pace and are 29th in adjusted defensive rating (117.0).

Russell Westbrook ($6,700) -- Getting a high-energy player like Russell Westbrook in a pace-up spot against the Chicago Bulls -- who operate at the third-fastest pace in the league -- seems like a perfect blend for positive DFS results. In addition to the Bulls giving up the 3rd-most FDPs per game to PGs (54.6), they are 26th in adjusted defensive rating (115.7), so there is triple-double potential for Westbrook on Monday.

Keaton Wallace ($3,900) -- Trae Young has already been ruled out for the Atlanta Hawks, so there's a chance we see Keaton Wallace draw another start in his absence. While Wallace has been inactive for five straight games for the Hawks, he delivered 54.2 FDPs as a starter the last time Young was inactive, making him a fantastic salary-saving option if he's confirmed in the starting lineup again.

Others to Consider

Jalen Brunson ($9,100) -- Despite liking Damian Lillard a decent bit given his recent performances, I give the slight edge to Jalen Brunson on Monday due to the New York Knicks being involved in a game with a narrow spread and the second-highest total on the slate. The fact that the Memphis Grizzlies play at the fastest pace and rank 26th in free-throw rate allowed (27.5%) should provide Brunson with a solid floor as he always gets a healthy amount of minutes.

Jamal Murray ($7,900) -- Along with having confidence in Westbrook to take advantage of a below-average Bulls defense, Jamal Murray should excel in a fast-paced contest, as well. Even though Murray isn't always getting consistent usage on the Denver Nuggets, he has logged 57-plus FDPs in two of his last seven contests, so he makes for a solid tournament play against a Chicago team that surrenders the fourth-most FDPs per game to shooting guards (45.1).

Wings

Top Priorities

Anthony Edwards ($9,000) -- FanDuel Research's projections have Anthony Edwards forecasted for the most FDPs (46.4) among small forwards on Monday's slate. On top of the Hawks permitting the 5th-most FDPs per game to two guards (43.8), they operate at the 2nd-fastest pace and sit at 29th in three-point percentage allowed (37.7%).

Jaden McDaniels ($5,800) -- Another wing on the Minnesota Timberwolves who should return plenty of value on Monday is Jaden McDaniels as he's accrued 34-plus FDPs in three consecutive outings. McDaniels has notched multiple stocks (steals plus blocks) in 9 of his last 12 games, the Hawks are 20th in offensive turnover rate (14.6%) and 23rd in steal-rate allowed (9.1%).

Vit Krejci ($4,600) -- With Trae Young sidelined for Atlanta, their going to need scoring from somewhere, and Vit Krejci has supplied double-digit points in seven of his last nine appearances. While playing a season-high 35 minutes in the Hawks' last game, Krejci tallied a season-best 47.9 FDPs, giving him 24-plus FDPs in five of his last eight contests.

Others to Consider

Mikal Bridges ($6,400) -- It can be tough to predict who will produce better numbers between OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges on a nightly basis, but Bridges has the slightly better matchup with the Grizzlies coughing up the ninth-most FDPs per game to two guards (42.7) and third-most FDPs per game to small forwards (43.7). Our projections have Bridges scoring 30.7 FDPs and Anunoby scoring 29.8 FDPs on Monday.

Gary Trent Jr. ($4,300) -- If you're in need of more value at wing, Gary Trent Jr. has been getting more minutes for the Milwaukee Bucks as of late, resulting in 21-plus FDPs in five of his last seven games. Trent gets most of his production from knocking down threes and recording steals, so it's worth noting that the Utah Jazz are 27th in three-point rate allowed (44.0%) and 30th in steal rate allowed (10.0%).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,800) -- There seems to be plenty of value available on Monday's slate, so finding a path to having Nikola Jokic in your lineup should be viable. Along with the Bulls ceding the 4th-most FDPs per game to centers (62.1) over their last 15 games, they are 23rd in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.1%), and Jokic should benefit from being in a pace-up spot.

Daniel Gafford ($7,500) -- Besides the revenge-game narrative going for Daniel Gafford, he's posted 42-plus FDPs in four of his last six contests, including an outing where he had 77.5 FDPs. Up to this point, the Wizards are allowing the most FDPs per game to centers (60.8) while ranking 30th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (67.5%), 28th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.4%), and 25th in block rate allowed (10.9%).

Brook Lopez ($5,900) -- Brook Lopez can get overlooked often on the Bucks, but the veteran big man has contributed 27-plus FDPs in each of his last six starts. Aside from the Jazz permitting the 2nd-most FDPs per game to Cs (60.0), they are sitting at 28th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (66.1%) and 30th in block rate allowed (13.4%).

Others to Consider

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,700) -- Another high-salary stud to target -- if the Jazz can keep Monday's game versus the Bucks somewhat close -- is Giannis Antetokounmpo as he's been steady with 55-plus FDPs in 8 of his 13 contests since returning from a four-game absence. Utah and Milwaukee both operate at top-13 paces in the NBA, and our projections have Giannis finishing with 56.6 FDPs (4.8x value), which is only 1.2 FDPs behind Jokic's current projection.

P.J. Washington ($6,800) -- With Luka Doncic still out for the Dallas Mavericks, PJ Washington is essentially the No. 2 option alongside Kyrie Irving right now, which has led to the versatile big man to supply 33-plus FDPs in four of his last five games. The Wizards are giving up the most FDPs per game to power forwards (53.2) while Washington has played 40 minutes in back-to-back starts for the Mavs.

