NBA DFS Picks: Friday 12/6/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections, powered by numberFire, update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, here at FanDuel Research, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Tyrese Haliburton ($8,500) -- It's been a shaky start to the season for Tyrese Haliburton as he's recording career-worst marks in effective field-goal percentage (51.5%) and three-point percentage (33.3%), but he draws a favorable matchup versus the Chicago Bulls on Friday. Along with the Bulls playing at the fastest pace in the NBA, they are giving up the third-most FanDuel points (FDPs) per game to PGs (54.8).

Derrick White ($7,300) -- Derrick White is someone I always like playing in DFS as he carries a solid floor and ceiling with an ability to rack up stocks (steals plus blocks) with the best of them. Besides the fact White has scored fewer than 30 FDPs just twice all season, the Milwaukee Bucks surrender the seventh-most FDPs per game to PGs (50.7) and eighth-most FDPs per game to SGs (43.8).

Ayo Dosunmu ($5,900) -- There's a chance Coby White misses a second straight game for the Bulls, which could lead to more minutes and usage for Ayo Dosunmu. Dosunmu tallied a season-high 63.5 FDPs in White's absence on Thursday, and Friday's Bulls-Indiana Pacers showdown possesses the highest total on the main slate by a wide margin.

Others to Consider

Anfernee Simons ($6,600) -- The Utah Jazz are permitting the most FDPs per game to PGs (55.7) and second-most FDPs per game to SGs (46.7), putting Anfernee Simons on my radar for Friday's slate. Aside from ranking 30th in adjusted defensive rating (117.0), the Jazz are 25th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.9%) and 30th in steal rate allowed (10.5%).

Jrue Holiday ($5,400) -- Jrue Holiday doesn't have an injury designation ahead of a revenge game against the Bucks following a two-game absence. Holiday logged 33-plus minutes in three of his four appearances before his two-game absence while Milwaukee has consistently struggled to defend guards since acquiring Damian Lillard.

Wings

Top Priorities

Franz Wagner ($9,600) -- Even though Franz Wagner has the second-highest salary among SF eligible players on Friday's slate, he continues to deliver with 45-plus FDPs in 11 of his last 15 contests. Wagner has seen his usage rate dip below 28% just twice in his previous 17 outings, and he's averaged 53.8 FDPs per game in his other two meetings against the Philadelphia 76ers this season.

Jalen Johnson ($9,100) -- After a fast start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have fallen to 27th in adjusted defensive rating (115.9), 29th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.6%), and 27th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (66.9%). Jalen Johnson has flashed upside of producing 50-plus FDPs plenty this year, and he's notched multiple stocks in 11 of his last 13 games.

Bogdan Bogdanovic ($5,300) -- Another member of the Atlanta Hawks I'm interested in is Bogdan Bogdanovic after he compiled a season-best 36.9 FDPs versus the Bucks on Wednesday. On top of their other woeful defensive shooting metrics, the Lakers are 26th in three-point percentage allowed (37.5%), which is notable with Bogdanovic attempting 6.6 threes per game off the bench for the Hawks.

Others to Consider

Zach LaVine ($7,400) -- We'll want exposure to the Bulls-Pacers game on Friday, so Zach LaVine is likely going to be a popular choice in DFS with SG/SF eligibility. Despite Indiana sitting at 26th in adjusted defensive rating (115.5) and effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.1%), I'm a bit wary of playing LaVine if he's popular as he's achieved 40-plus FDPs just twice in his first 20 games.

Bennedict Mathurin ($6,000) -- Bennedict Mathurin has struggled recently, but he's still getting plenty of minutes -- he's played 32-plus minutes in eight consecutive contests. Mathurin has a decent shot at a bounce-back performance on Friday with the Bulls residing at 28th in adjusted defensive rating (116.3), 23rd in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.4%), and 24th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.7%).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Anthony Davis ($10,600) -- Altough Anthony Davis has seen his salary drop below $11,000 due to his underwhelming performances recently, I want to take a stab at his upside at $10,600. Along with the Hawks playing at the third-fastest pace in the league, they are 22nd in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.1%), and there's a chance LeBron James is unavailable for the Lakers.

Nikola Vucevic ($8,000) -- Nikola Vucevic has climbed to an $8,000 salary, but it's warranted with the veteran big man posting 41-plus FDPs in five of his last nine outings. Indiana's defense is 21st in rim field-goal percentage allowed (64.7%) and 24th in free-throw rate allowed (27.8%), so Vucevic is in another stellar spot to return value despite his heightened salary.

Myles Turner ($7,200) -- On the other side of the Bulls-Pacers matchup, Myles Turner faces a Chicago squad that is ceding the fifth-most FDPs per game to Cs (56.9). FanDuel Research's projections have Turner as the second-best point-per-dollar play on the slate as the Bulls are 20th in block rate allowed (10.5%).

Others to Consider

Rudy Gobert ($6,800) -- Rudy Gobert has been more productive in recent outings, registering 32-plus FDPs in seven of his last nine games. With the Golden State Warriors typically playing small, they are allowing the fourth-most FDPs per game to Cs (57.2), and are 28th in block rate allowed (11.9%).

Deandre Ayton ($6,100) -- Considering that Robert Williams and Donovan Clingan remain sidelined for the Portland Trail Blazers, Deandre Ayton remains a viable option in DFS. Ayton has supplied 41-plus FDPs in two of his last four contests while the Jazz are 30th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (67.4%), 29th in block rate allowed (13.8%), and they are giving up the most FDPs per game to Cs (61.8).

