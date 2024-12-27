NBA DFS Picks: Friday 12/27/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Ja Morant ($8,800) -- Ja Morant can cook tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans, a team that ranks 29th in defensive rating and is giving up the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to point guards (51.5). There's definitely some blowout risk with a 9.5-point spread, but the Memphis Grizzlies own the night's top implied total (123.5).

Darius Garland ($7,300) -- The slate's best game environment is the Cleveland Cavaliers-Denver Nuggets clash, which boasts a high total (236.0) and tight spread (2.5). Denver is permitting the ninth-most FanDuel points per game to PGs (49.5). The Cavs can be tough to trust in DFS because of how many weapons they have, but I like the idea of targeting Darius Garland tonight. With several good options in this game, Garland may go a bit overlooked.

Others to Consider

Dennis Schroder ($5,700) -- As of early in the day, we have a handful of solid midrange plays at guard. With Stephen Curry ruled out, Dennis Schroder is in a good spot tonight. It's hard telling how much of a usage bump Schroder will see sans Steph since Schroder just joined the team, but he's played at least 27 minutes in three straight games.

Devin Vassell ($5,500) -- Our NBA DFS projections love Devin Vassell tonight in a friendly date with the Brooklyn Nets, who sit 24th in defensive rating and are on the second leg of a back-to-back after playing last night in Milwaukee. We have Vassell forecasted for 31.1 FanDuel points, which comes out to 5.65 per $1,000.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jaylen Brown ($8,300) -- I want pieces of the Boston Celtics tonight. Boston is at home against the Indiana Pacers, a team that is always a nice DFS matchup and is on the second night of a back-to-back after playing at home in Indiana last night. Jaylen Brown can feast in what should be a fast-paced, high-scoring game (232.5-point total). A 12.0-point spread brings blowout risk front and center, but if this game stays close, it'll be a DFS goldmine.

Andrew Wiggins ($6,300) -- Andrew Wiggins is another way to take advantage of Curry's absence. The Golden State Warriors are up against the Los Angeles Clippers, a team surrendering the seventh-most FanDuel points per game to small forwards (44.0). Per Fantasy Labs' on/off tool, Wiggins is third on the Dubs in usage rate (24.4%) with Curry off the court this year.

Others to Consider

Kevin Durant ($9,800) -- The Phoenix Suns-Dallas Mavericks game is a good one for DFS (224.0-point total and 2.5-point spread). Devin Booker is still out for Phoenix, and Kevin Durant has topped 50.0 FanDuel points in four of his past six games.

PJ Washington ($6,400) -- On the flip side of that game, PJ Washington gets a boost with Luka Doncic sitting out. With Luka off the floor this year, Washington is generating 37.9 FanDuel points per 36 minutes, and he's seen at least 34 minutes in four of his past five games.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,200) -- I will be prioritizing Nikola Jokic tonight. A matchup with Cleveland is a tough one, but I don't think matchups matter much for Jokic, who went for 73.5 FanDuel points at Cleveland in early December. We project Jokic for a slate-best 62.1 FanDuel points (5.09 per $1,000). We have just one other player (this next guy) projected above 45.1 FanDuel points.

Victor Wembanyama ($11,900) -- Victor Wembanyama enjoyed his Christmas debut, going off for 80.6 FanDuel points in a difficult matchup against the New York Knicks. He's got a much easier matchup today versus the Nets. While our projections see Wemby as a blah point-per-dollar play -- 52.5 FanDuel points (4.41 per $1,000) -- he's the only other player on the slate whose average output can touch Jokic's.

Others to Consider

Myles Turner ($6,800) -- With Jokic likely to be popular, the other center-only bigs could slip through the cracks. Myles Turner projects really well -- according to our numbers -- and fits nicely as a bring-back piece alongside any Celtics. We have Turner scoring 37.5 FanDuel points (5.51 per $1,000).

Yves Missi ($5,900) -- Yves Missi is our model's top point-per-dollar play (as of Friday morning). We project him for 34.8 FanDuel points (5.80 per $1,000) against Memphis. The Grizzlies have allowed the sixth-most FanDuel points per game to centers (60.9) over their past seven outings.

