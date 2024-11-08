NBA DFS Picks: Friday 11/8/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Cade Cunningham ($8,900) -- Cade Cunningham has recorded a triple-double in back-to-back games, and he'll take on an Atlanta Hawks squad that is giving up the fifth-most FanDuel points (FDPs) per game to PGs (54.0). In addition to that, the Hawks play at the third-fastest pace in the league, making this a massive pace-up spot for Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.

Scotty Pippen Jr. ($6,000) -- With Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Marcus Smart all inactive for the Memphis Grizzlies, Scotty Pippen Jr. will operate as the primary ball handler on Friday in a matchup against the Washington Wizards -- a clash where both teams play at top-four paces. Whenever Morant, Bane, and Smart have been off the court this season, Pippen is registering a modest 21.2% usage rate and 39.2% assist rate.

Payton Pritchard ($5,400) -- The absence of Jaylen Brown for the Boston Celtics has led to more minutes for Payton Pritchard, and he's made the most of his increased role. Besides the Celtics being double-digit favorites, Pritchard is posting career-best marks in PPG (16.0), three-point attempts per game (9.4) and three-point percentage (41.2%) while scoring 27-plus FDPs in five of his last six games.

Others to Consider

Kyshawn George ($4,800) -- While I also like Carlton Carrington ($5,500) in Friday's Grizzlies-Wizards clash, Kyshawn George provides a bit more salary relief for a young Washington team. George has played 26-plus minutes in three consecutive games, leading to him posting 27-plus FDPs in each of those contests ahead of a pace-up spot versus the Grizzlies.

Brandon Boston ($4,600) -- The New Orleans Pelicans are without C.J. McCollum, Jordan Hawkins, and Herbert Jones on Friday while Trey Murphy III is doubtful and Zion Williamson is questionable. Given the shorthanded nature of the Pelicans, Brandon Boston Jr. should remain in the starting lineup as he's tallied 24-plus FDPs in four consecutive outings.

Wings

Top Priorities

LeBron James ($9,700) -- Even at nearly 40 years old, LeBron James is still a key contributor for the Los Angeles Lakers, recording 51-plus FDPs in three straight games. Regardless of whether or not Anthony Davis suits up for the Lakers on Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers are allowing the most FDPs per game to the PF position (58.8).

Michael Porter Jr. ($6,900) -- With Aaron Gordon missing time for the Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. has taken on an expanded role in recent games. Porter has contributed 38-plus FDPs in three of his last four contests while the Miami Heat are allowing teams to attempt threes at the fifth-highest rate (44.1%) in the NBA, giving Porter ample opportunities to provide points for a Nuggets team that is still trying to find their groove.

Bennedict Mathurin ($5,500) -- Aaron Nesmith is expected to sit again for the Indiana Pacers on Friday, so Bennedict Mathurin should draw another start against the Charlotte Hornets. Besides Friday's Pacers-Hornets bout possessing the highest total on the main slate, Charlotte is permitting the 11th-most FDPs per game to SGs (42.5) and 8th-most FDPs per game to SFs (42.9).

Others to Consider

Donte DiVincenzo ($5,300) -- On the second leg of a back-to-back, the Minnesota Timberwolves may lean on their bench a bit more on Friday -- especially with Minnesota being double-digit favorites over the Portland Trail Blazers. Donte DiVincenzo has produced 32-plus FDPs in each of his last two outings while the Trail Blazers are coughing up the fourth-most FDPs per game to SGs (47.0) and most FDPs per game to SFs (48.7).

Jake LaRavia ($4,900) -- Once again, the Grizzlies are shorthanded on Friday, which should lead to more minutes for Jake LaRavia. LaRavia has notched 26-plus FDPs in three of his last four contests while he sees the second-biggest usage rate bump (+4.4%) whenever Morant, Bane, and Smart aren't on the floor for Memphis this year.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,200) -- There isn't a player who boasts a higher ceiling than Nikola Jokic right now as he's shown an upside of nearly 80 FDPs while he's averaging 65.7 FDPs per game to begin the new campaign. Besides Jokic almost guaranteeing 60 FDPs in your lineup, the Heat are surrendering the 10th-most FDPs per game to Cs (57.3).

Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,700) -- Jaren Jackson Jr. has Memphis' biggest usage rate bump (+6.0 percentage points) when Morant, Bane, and Smart are not on the court for the Grizzlies. Over his last six games, Jackson has accrued three-plus stocks (steals + blocks) in five of those contests, resulting in him scoring 36-plus FDPs in four outings during that sample.

Myles Turner ($6,700) -- Stocks shouldn't be an issue for Myles Turner on Friday with the Hornets deploying a small-ball lineup due to Nick Richards and Mark Williams being out. Turner has recorded a double-double in back-to-back games while playing 32 minutes in each contest, leading to 38-plus FDPs in both appearances.

Others to Consider

Goga Bitadze ($4,900) -- Wendell Carter Jr. is projected to miss another game for the Orlando Magic, which puts Goga Bitadze in line for another start at C on Friday. Bitadze has now made two straight starts, logging 32-plus FDPs in both games, while the Pelicans are allowing teams to make their shots at the rim at the 10th-highest rate (64.6%) in the league.

Neemias Queta ($4,100) -- Amid the absence of Jaylen Brown, Neemias Queta has made two consecutive starts for the Celtics, and he's scored 24-plus FDPs in each of those contests. The Nets are allowing teams to convert their shots at the rim at the seventh-highest rate (66.3%), and Queta should get minutes regardless of whether or not Boston holds a big lead in Friday's matchup.

