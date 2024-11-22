NBA DFS Picks: Friday 11/22/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Kyrie Irving ($9,600) -- Luka Doncic is going to miss time for the Dallas Mavericks, making Kyrie Irving the primary scorer and ball handler until Luka returns. While Irving's salary has jumped up, he recently scored a season-high 61.5 FanDuel points (FDPs) against a Denver Nuggets team that surrenders the ninth-most FDPs per game to PGs (49.1), and that performance happened with Doncic also in the lineup.

Dyson Daniels ($7,600) -- We'll want plenty of exposure to Friday's clash between the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls as it carries a tight spread and the highest total on the main slate. The Bulls are giving up the most FDPs per game to PGs (55.3) and SGs (49.6) while Dyson Daniels boasts plenty of upside with his ability to generate stocks (steals plus blocks) -- he had 6 steals and 47.1 FDPs against Chicago earlier this month.

Derrick White ($7,300) -- Derrick White always has a solid floor/ceiling due to his ability to rack up stats across the board, and he'll face a Washington Wizards team that allows the second-most FDPs per game to PGs (54.6) and fourth-most FDPs per game to SGs (45.7). In addition to that, the Wizards play at the fourth-fastest pace while ranking 20th in steal rate allowed (8.4%) and 24th in block rate allowed (11.3%).

Others to Consider

Jalen Green ($6,300) -- Jalen Green has seen his salary decline due to inconsistent outings, but he draws a nice matchup versus the Portland Trail Blazers, who are permitting the third-most FDPs per game to SGs (46.5). Portland is also 20th in adjusted defensive rating (114.4) and 18th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.6%), so Green is a solid contrarian option despite his recent struggles.

Kevin Porter ($4,300) -- More value could open up before lock, but Kevin Porter Jr. is currently a viable salary-saving option as he's achieved 27-plus FDPs in two of his last three contests. Our projections have Porter finishing with 21.5 FDPs on Friday, which would give him 5x value at his $4,300 salary.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jalen Johnson ($8,800) -- Jalen Johnson is another player who stuffs the stat sheet, and he should have no issues accumulating stats against a Bulls team that plays at the fastest pace in the NBA. Besides Johnson registering a double-double in 8 of his 15 starts to begin the year, Chicago is allowing the 12th-highest steal rate (8.3%) and 9th-highest block rate (11.2%).

Zach LaVine ($7,400) -- Along with Friday's Hawks-Bulls clash having two teams who play at top-three paces, Zach LaVine should benefit from an Atlanta team that is 21st in adjusted defensive rating (114.8), 24th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.6%), and 30th in three-point percentage allowed (39.4%). On top of that, the Hawks are coughing up the fifth-most FDPs per game to SGs (44.7) and most FDPs per game to SFs (47.9).

Tari Eason ($6,500) -- While I'd prefer to see Tari Eason get more consistent minutes for the Houston Rockets, it's hard to ignore the fact he's tallied three-plus stocks in five of his last six games, including six-plus stocks in back-to-back contests. Eason has scored 33-plus FDPs in six of his last seven outings, and the Trail Blazers are 29th in steal rate allowed (10.4%) and 26th in block rate allowed (11.5%).

Others to Consider

Trey Murphy ($5,900) -- Trey Murphy III should be back in the lineup for the New Orleans Pelicans after he missed the second leg of a back-to-back earlier this week due to injury management. Murphy will be needed if New Orleans is going to keep things competitive against a Golden State Warriors squad that is giving up the fifth-most threes per game to SFs (3.3).

Andrew Wiggins ($5,900) -- It's tough to trust anyone on the Warriors getting consistent minutes, but since it's an NBA Cup game on Friday, Andrew Wiggins should handle more usage. Wiggins put up a season-high 47.4 FDPs in his last game while the Pelicans are ceding the 11th-most FDPs per game to SFs (42) and 6th-most FDPs per game to PFs (51.7).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo is always under consideration, but he certainly gets a boost whenever he's in pace-up environment like he will be on Friday versus the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers operate at the 8th-fastest pace, are ranked 23rd in adjusted defensive rating (115.0), and they allow the 3rd-most FDPs per game to PFs (52.7).

Alperen Sengun ($8,700) -- Alperen Sengun has been fantastic recently, posting 44-plus FDPs in six of his last seven contests. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are giving up the 10th-highest field-goal percentage for shots around the rim (65.8%), and they are permitting the 6th-most FDPs per game to Cs (59.8) over their last seven games.

Draymond Green ($6,300) -- After a slow start to the season, Draymond Green has stepped his game up by producing 30-plus FDPs in each of his last four contests. Aside from the Pelicans sitting at 21st in steal rate allowed (9.0%) and 23rd in block rate allowed (11.2%), they are giving up the 6th-most FDPs per game to PFs (51.7) and 5th-most FDPs per game to Cs (58.5).

Others to Consider

Clint Capela ($5,600) -- While I also like Al Horford ($5,500) as a salary-saving big man, the Boston Celtics are massive favorites over the Wizards, so Clint Capela gets a slight edge over him. The Bulls are ceding the fourth-most FDPs per game to Cs (58.8) while Capela has notched 26-plus FDPs in six consecutive outings.

Nic Claxton ($3,500) -- Nicolas Claxton is currently questionable on Friday with a back injury, but if he returns following a three-game absence, he's the minimum salary on FanDuel. At the moment, our projections are forecasting Claxton as the best point-per-dollar play on the main slate, predicting him to tally 26.2 FDPs.

