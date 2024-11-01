NBA DFS Picks: Friday 11/1/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Trae Young ($10,000) -- Friday's bout between the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings possesses the highest total, making it a game we'll want to have exposure to in DFS. Along with the Hawks and Kings both being top 13 teams in pace, Trae Young is averaging 52 FanDuel points (FDPs) and 37.8 minutes per game on a healthy 32.0% usage rate.

Tyrese Haliburton ($8,600) -- After a slow start to the season, Tyrese Haliburton has posted 46-plus FDPs in back-to-back contests. What makes Haliburton even more enticing is the fact he has PG and SG eligibility in a game that is tied for the second-highest total on the main slate.

Dennis Schroder ($6,900) -- The Brooklyn Nets are running their offense through Dennis Schroder, who is averaging 38.9 FDPs per game through 5 contests. In addition to recording the highest usage rate (24.0%) of his career since 2019-20, Schroder gets to face a Chicago Bulls squad that plays at the fastest pace in the league.

Others to Consider

Coby White ($6,500) -- At the moment, Zach LaVine is questionable with a shoulder injury, and if he's ruled out, Coby White becomes a solid play at his salary. Although it's a small sample, White owns the second-highest usage rate (28.3%) whenever LaVine hasn't been on the court for the Bulls this season.

Payton Pritchard ($4,900) -- A double-digit spread and the second-highest total of the slate makes Payton Pritchard a viable salary-saving option at PG as he's averaging 25.5 FDPs per game. Aside from Pritchard, Jose Alvarado ($4,400) is worth consideration in the sub-$5,000 range with C.J. McCollum and Dejounte Murray sidelined for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jaylen Brown ($8,500) -- Even though it's only been five games, Jaylen Brown has the eighth-highest usage rate (33.0%) in the NBA, which has resulted in 43.7 FDPs per game. With the Boston Celtics coming off their first loss of the year, I'm expecting Brown to be ultra-aggressive against a Charlotte Hornets team that is allowing the 10th-most FDPs per game (41.9) to SFs.

Jalen Johnson ($8,400) -- The Hawks are extremely shorthanded with De'Andre Hunter, Dyson Daniels, and Bogdan Bogdanovic all inactive due to injuries. Jalen Johnson has to be the No. 2 option alongside Trae Young amid the injuries, and he's notched 53-plus FDPs in back-to-back games while logging three-plus stocks (steals plus blocks) in three of his first five starts.

Brandon Ingram ($7,800) -- The absences of C.J. McCollum, Dejounte Murray, and Herbert Jones should lead to Brandon Ingram taking on an expanded role for the Pelicans on Friday. Ingram is producing 37.3 FDPs per game on a solid 27.3% usage rate, and this is a pace-up game for New Orleans as Indiana plays at the 10th-fastest pace in the league.

Others to Consider

Josh Hart ($6,500) -- Josh Hart is back to dropping Josh Hart stat lines following a timid start as he's achieved 36-plus FDPs in 3 consecutive outings with 36-plus minutes played in each of those contests. Ahead of Friday's showdown versus the Detroit Pistons, Detroit's defense is surrendering the fourth-most FDPs per game (46.3) to the SF position.

Zaccharie Risacher ($4,800) -- As mentioned above, Atlanta is without a couple of their starters, which should lead to rookie Zaccharie Risacher making another start. Risacher has registered 28-plus FDPs in 2 of his last 3 starts while David Roddy ($4,300) is also worth consideration in tournaments as he's accrued 25-plus FDPs in back-to-back games.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Anthony Davis ($11,000) -- Anthony Davis is probable with a hip ailment on Friday, and he's a smash play against a Toronto Raptors squad that is permitting the second-most FDPs per game (68.5) to Cs. Before Davis finished with only 42.6 FDPs in his last game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, he recorded 57-plus FDPs in each of his previous 4 starts for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Domantas Sabonis ($9,600) -- While Domantas Sabonis has just one game thus far where he's eclipsed 45-plus FDPs, Friday's meeting with a Hawks team that is giving up the sixth-most FDPs per game (61.8) to centers should benefit Sacramento's big man. With Atlanta playing at the second-fastest pace in the Association, it should lead to more assist opportunities, and increase Sabonis' chances of recording his second triple-double of the new campaign.

Nikola Vucevic ($7,800) -- Nikola Vucevic has the highest usage rate (33.0%) on the Bulls when Zach LaVine isn't on the court for them to begin the year. Despite Vucevic not being the most exciting option, the Nets are allowing the eighth-most FDPs per game (61.2) to centers, and he's logging a modest 38.9 FDPs per game.

Others to Consider

Isaiah Jackson ($5,200) -- If Myles Turner misses another game for the Indiana Pacers, then Isaiah Jackson becomes a viable salary-saving option at PF/C while Obi Toppin ($4,300) would become a decent points-per-dollar play at PF. The Pelicans are ceding the 5th-most FDPs per game (56.2) to PFs and 10th-most FDPs per game (58.0) to Cs, so Turner also makes for a nice selection if he's back in the starting lineup on Friday.

Luke Kornet ($3,900) -- The Celtics have ruled out Al Horford due to load management, paving the way for either Luke Kornet or Xavier Tillman ($3,700) to start at C for Boston. Whoever starts between Kornet and Tillman will get to square off against a Hornets team that is giving up the seventh-most FDPs per game (61.5) to the center position.

