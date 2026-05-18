NBA Championship Odds: NBA Finals Odds Heading Into the Conference Championships

And then there were four.

Tonight is the start of the NBA Conference Championship round.

What are the NBA Finals odds for every team left in this season's playoffs?

All NBA Finals odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

NBA Finals Odds for the Thunder, Spurs, Knicks and Cavs

2025-26 NBA Finals Winner 2025-26 NBA Finals Winner Oklahoma City Thunder -165 San Antonio Spurs +310 New York Knicks +550 Cleveland Cavaliers +2000 View more odds in Sportsbook

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!