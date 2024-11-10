NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Sunday 11/10/24

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Houston Rockets at Detroit Pistons

Spread Betting Houston Rockets Nov 10 8:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

If this is a trap, I can't find it. Laying just over a basket with the Houston Rockets is a great bargain in this one.

Both of these teams play on equal rest, and the Rockets are much better. Dunks & Threes' adjusted net ratings have Houston as the 9th-best team in the league (+3.1 aNRTG), and the Pistons are well down the board in 25th. Houston's strength might be masked by the third-toughest strength of schedule thus far, though.

I'm not particularly scared of home court here, either. Detroit is 20-24-1 against the spread (ATS) at home since the start of last year using consensus historical data.

Always a skeptic of public betting sides, this just appears to be an overreaction to books at recent losses against good teams by H-Town.

Fred VanVleet - Made Threes Fred VanVleet Over Nov 10 8:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

One of their paths to victory could be Fred VanVleet nailing three-balls.

VanVleet has missed this mark in five straight games -- though the last two came in blowouts. Encroaching 40 minutes when working for a full night, the veteran guard attempts 7.2 threes per game this season. He's just struggled from an efficiency standpoint (29.7%), but that should turn around as a career 37.4% shooter from downtown.

Our NBA DFS projections expect 3.3 threes from him in today's matchup with Detroit, who cede the ninth-most threes made to point guards per game (3.5).

Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns

This side becomes crystal clear on the injury report.

I've been looking to fade the 7-2 Phoenix Suns, winners of three straight one-possession games, regardless of opponent. Then, you factor in that the Suns (+2.1 aNRTG) and Sacramento Kings (+1.7) are next-door neighbors in adjusted net rating.

Tonight's game should be a barnburner, right? Not exactly.

The fully healthy Kings draw Phoenix missing Kevin Durant (foot), and Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) is questionable. The latter could be an even larger issue without the requisite size to defend Domantas Sabonis.

I'd snag this line quickly with each set of eyeballs on the injury report moving it a few cents.

Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers

Away Team Total Points Under Nov 11 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Injury news impacts this spot, too. The Memphis Grizzlies have survived attrition to remain one of the NBA's best offenses, but tonight's absence could be the death knell.

Ja Morant (foot) joins Desmond Bane (oblique) and Marcus Smart (ankle) on the pine, and Memphis has a putrid 112.4 offensive rating with Ja off the floor compared to 123.7 when he's in the lineup.

This matchup is also a slight decrease to scoring expectation. The Portland Trail Blazers are 21st in defensive rating (115.6 DRTG) compared to the fifth-worst offense in the NBA. They're also a mediocre 17th in adjusted pace, per Dunks & Threes.

This new-look Grizzlies lineup could slow the pace down and still beat Portland, but this team total for an offense without Morant is too high.

Jerami Grant - Pts + Reb Jerami Grant Over Nov 11 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We can take a prop here, too.

Memphis is allowing the 4th-most points and 10th-most rebounds to opposing power forwards, which makes sense given Jaren Jackson Jr. will shift to the five in most key spots, leaving an undersized or defensively insufficient partner in the frontcourt.

Jerami Grant is Portland's four, averaging 19.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per 36 minutes this season on a healthy 23.9% usage rate. That's been a bit hidden by four total blowouts, but this pick 'em spread inspires hope to avoid a fifth.

We've got Grant projected for 20.1 points and 3.8 rebounds on Sunday.

