NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Saturday 11/2/24

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets

Jrue Holiday - Pts + Reb + Ast Jrue Holiday Over Nov 2 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I'll admit that it's a little unnerving to bet this one when the Charlotte Hornets might have poked the bear a bit on Friday.

Nonetheless, I can't avoid this prop market until a sluggish start for Jrue Holiday subsides. The stat-stuffer -- even with Al Horford out of the lineup -- only compiled 14 points, 5 rebounds, and a single assist in this same matchup on Friday.

Jrue has suffered a bit from the plethora of Boston Celtics blowouts, posting 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per 36 minutes thus far. This line would be disrespectful in an 11.5-point spread ordinarily, but Boston has a habit of only needing starters for three quarters.

Nonetheless, the C's might be inspired to run up the score a bit tonight, and our NBA DFS projections forecast 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists for Holiday on Saturday. I'm especially expecting him to bounce back on the glass against a Charlotte squad that is 28th in defensive rebounding rate (65.7%).

Sacramento Kings at Toronto Raptors

Away Team Total Points Over Nov 2 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This Toronto Raptors team is going to be an eyesore defensively for most of the season. Toronto currently sits dead last in defensive rating (120.5) and should trend downward as Scottie Barnes (orbital) is sidelined.

This betting line is a bit spooky on a back-to-back where the Sacramento Kings had to travel and the Raptors didn't, but Sactown's natural scoring talent should put points on the board here. They're eighth in the NBA in offensive rating, and Toronto has allowed at least 125 points to four of their six opponents.

Both of these teams also play a top-nine pace in the league. I don't trust this ragtag Toronto squad to keep pace, so in lieu of a full-game over, I'll just take the Kings' total.

Malik Monk - Points Malik Monk Over Nov 2 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Contributing to that total could be Sacramento's bench-scoring ace, Malik Monk. Monk enters this one on a stretch of not topping 15 points in each of the last four games. The last time he did that was in early January of last season.

I like targeting Monk as a reserve in a game that could be lopsided if Toronto's -7.6 net rating is any indication. The Raps also the 11th-most points per game to Monk's organic shooting guard spot.

We've got Monk projected for 15.2 points in this plus matchup, which would merit -190 odds on this over if that projection is correct.

Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs

Spread Betting San Antonio Spurs Nov 3 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The market isn't quite where they should be on the San Antonio Spurs yet.

I've been a full-blown buyer of Gregg Popovich's squad in the early going, and they've covered in three of five games. It's just a much different team with Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes aiding Victor Wembanyama's ascension to a top-five center. Road losses to the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder notwithstanding, they're winning the games that they should.

That could include this one. The Minnesota Timberwolves are at a rest disadvantage, and Friday's result -- a tight win over a Denver Nuggets team in full-blown chaos -- wasn't an emphatic statement. Minnesota is just 16th in defensive rating (116.3) compared to the top-ranked unit in the Association a season ago.

Overall, the Timberwolves are still likely the better team, but this spot benefits a veteran Spurs team. I'll take a one-possession margin considering Minny's already played within a basket in three of their five games.

Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets

Total Points Under Nov 3 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As mentioned, the Nuggets are a shell of the 2023 NBA Champions, and that's affecting the lineup tonight. Jamal Murray is almost certainly out of tonight's game after entering concussion protocol last night, shifting Russell Westbrook into the lineup.

You'd think Denver could take care of a Utah Jazz team missing Lauri Markkanen (back) and Jordan Clarkson (foot) even without Murray, but this spread is just 10.5 points for a reason. The Nuggets' offensive rating (103.8) and net rating (-9.9) are impossibly poor with Westbrook and Nikola Jokic on the floor together.

Meanwhile, Utah has a 79.8 offensive rating in 60 minutes with both Markkanen and Clarkson off the floor. That's why I can't leap to the spread even expecting Denver to struggle on the second leg of a back-to-back, but this one should be ugly.

