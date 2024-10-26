NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Saturday 10/26/24

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. numberFire's NBA power rankings and daily NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets

Total Points Under Oct 26 9:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A drain of talent of these two rosters seems to have taken a great toll on their offenses.

The Los Angeles Clippers are without Kawhi Leonard (knee), and it created a defensive-minded brand of basketball that was tough to watch. LA's 101.2 offensive rating (oRTG) with James Harden was poor, but they could barely score with Harden off the floor (96.3 oRTG).

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets mustered just 87 points in their season debut, and they've always been built on efficiency to score rather than a bottom-10 pace for five consecutive seasons.

These clubs have top-eight defensive ratings (dRTG) to begin the season. I'm willing to ride the trend, anticipating them to be in low-scoring contests for much of 2024-25.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Chicago Bulls

Home Team Total Points Under Oct 27 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jalen Williams - Pts + Ast Jalen Williams Over Oct 27 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is a brutal matchup for the Chicago Bulls to score.

Never mind the fact that Chicago played yesterday while the Oklahoma City Thunder were resting on the heels of a season-opening victory. OKC's elite defense from a year ago was on point in that debut, amassing an 87.9 dRTG in Denver. Their pace is also seventh-slowest in the NBA through the one contest.

Chicago posted 111 points on a top-10 dRTG in their debut, but the New Orleans Pelicans' 105.0 pace is much higher than 98.0 from the Thunder. numberFire expects just 108.5 points from the Bulls in this one.

I'm also looking at a Jalen Williams rebound in the prop market. J-Dub struggled to 5-for-16 shooting (31.3%) in the season-opener, but his 26.3% usage rate was still the second-best on the Thunder, and he recorded seven potential assists despite just three in the actual column.

If he can more efficiently show out against a Bulls defense that surrendered 133 points last night, surpassing this line could be the beginning of a leap for one of the favorites for Most Improved Player, per the NBA awards odds at FanDuel.

Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs

Moneyline San Antonio Spurs Oct 27 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Are the San Antonio Spurs contenders for a Play-In spot this year? They'll need to prove it in games like this.

San Antonio's potential improvement from 22 wins to that sort of club rests in the hands of Victor Wembanyama and the team's new floor general, Chris Paul. An 11-point road loss to the West defending champion Dallas Mavericks was an ambiguous start.

Everything is in their favor tonight. They've rested since Thursday while the Houston Rockets conclude a stretch of three games in four days, including last night's comeback win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Houston's +6.8 nRTG thus far is solid, but a trip through the Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets isn't a strong statement, either.

The Spurs allowed just 38 points in the paint in their debut thanks to Wemby's length, and if he can keep Alperen Sengun in check, I'll take my chances the Spurs can prevail over a tired Rockets squad firing a bit more from deep than they'd like.

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with NBA League Pass on us! All FanDuel customers who bet $5 will get a 3 month trial of NBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.