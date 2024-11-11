5 NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Monday 11/11/24

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. numberFire's NBA power rankings and daily NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Brooklyn Nets at New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have mightily struggled out of the gate to begin the new NBA season, allowing the eighth-most points per game (117.5). In addition to that, the Pelicans are 25th in adjusted defensive rating (115.4) through their first 10 games.

All that being said, the Brooklyn Nets likely aren't a team that is capable of taking advantage of the Pelicans' defensive woes. Across their first 10 contests, the Nets are 25th in adjusted offensive rating (110.2), and they are recording the 12th-lowest free throw rate (24.9%) in the league.

Away Team Total Points Under Nov 12 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Up to this point, Brooklyn has scored 107-plus points in 5 of their 10 games. All five of those games came against opponents who are top 14 in pace. Entering Monday's showdown, New Orleans is 24th in pace while Brooklyn is 29th, so don't expect this to be a high-scoring affair.

With the Nets playing their third road game in the last four days, I'm expecting them to be a bit flat on the offensive end of the court versus the Pelicans.

Washington Wizards at Houston Rockets

Ahead of Monday's clash with the Houston Rockets, the Washington Wizards are allowing the most points per game (123.5) and are sitting in dead last in adjusted defensive rating (116.4). Even with the Rockets playing the second leg of a back-to-back, they should have no issues putting the ball through the net versus the Wizards.

On the offensive end of the floor, Houston is a modest 13th in adjusted offensive rating (113.5) with 227-plus total points being scored in each of their last two contests. Meanwhile, this is a massive pace-up game for the Rockets as the Wizards play at the fourth-fastest pace in the NBA, and Washington resides at 21st in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.9%).

Total Points Over Nov 12 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Besides the increased pace helping the Wizards score on a formidable Rockets defense, Kyshawn George could see an expanded role on Monday. George has already gotten 34-plus minutes in two straight games, and Carlton Carrington is uncertain to play after exiting Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic.

Kyshawn George - Pts + Reb + Ast Kyshawn George Over Nov 12 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With more playing time in his last two games, George has achieved 26-plus PRAs (points + rebounds + assists) in both outings. What makes George even more enticing in the PRA market is the fact he should get plenty of action regardless of the score as the Wizards are incentivized to give their young players valuable playing time to gain experience.

At the moment, our daily NBA projections are forecasting George to finish with 20.8 PRAs on Monday.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls

Following a 105-100 victory over the Nets on Saturday, the Cleveland Cavaliers are the lone unbeaten team in the NBA with an impressive 11-0 record. Things are operating smoothly under new head coach Kenny Atkinson with the Cavs being third in adjusted offensive rating (116.2) and sixth in adjusted defensive rating (110.6).

On Monday, Cleveland will take on a 4-6 Chicago Bulls squad that is 23rd in adjusted offensive rating (110.8) and 24th in adjusted defensive rating (115.2). Considering that the Bulls play at the fastest pace in the league, I don't believe they have enough to keep up with a Cavaliers team that is averaging the most points per game (122.7).

Also, Chicago is 4-6 against the spread (ATS) while Cleveland is a stellar 9-2 ATS to begin the year.

Spread Betting Cleveland Cavaliers Nov 12 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While taking the Cavs to win with ease on Monday, I'll correlate that by backing Caris LeVert to register at least 17 points plus assists. LeVert continues to operate as the sixth-man for Cleveland, averaging 12.0 PPG, 2.9 RPG, and 4.7 APG through 9 appearances this season.

Instead of siding with LeVert's points or assists, we'll elect to take his points + assists prop due to the pace-up environment the Cavaliers will be playing in. Along with the Bulls playing at the fastest pace, they are ranked 25th in opponent assist rate (65.4%) and 17th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.4%).

Caris LeVert - Pts + Ast Caris LeVert Over Nov 12 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the season, LeVert has tallied 17-plus points + assists in 5 of his 9 outings, and Chicago's mediocre defense presents him a fantastic chance to make it 6 out of 10.

