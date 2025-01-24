NBA 2025 All-Star Game Rosters: Starters, Format, and Voting Process
The NBA All-Star game is returning on Sunday, February 16th with an all-new, tournament-style format.
To add to the excitement, the NBA recently announced its 5 All-Star starters from each conference. Let's go over who made the cut, how the voting process worked, and when the reserves are set to be announced.
2025 NBA All-Star Starters
These are the 10 NBA players who have been selected as this year's All-Star starters:
Eastern Conference
- Giannis Antetokounmpo - F
- Jayson Tatum - F
- Karl-Anthony Towns - F
- Donovan Mitchell - G
- Jalen Brunson - G
Western Conference
- Nikola Jokic - F
- LeBron James - F
- Kevin Durant - F
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - G
- Stephen Curry - G
Eastern Conference Voting Results
Player Name
Team
Player Total Votes
Player Rank
Fan Total Votes
Fan Rank
Media Total Votes
Media Rank
Weighted Score
|Antetokounmpo, Giannis
|Milwaukee Bucks
|190
|1
|4,435,266
|1
|95
|1
|1
|Tatum, Jayson
|Boston Celtics
|149
|2
|3,613,835
|2
|95
|1
|1.75
|Towns, Karl-Anthony
|New York Knicks
|123
|3
|3,203,104
|3
|91
|3
|3
|Mitchell, Donovan
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|116
|1
|1,971,218
|2
|82
|1
|1.5
|Brunson, Jalen
|New York Knicks
|106
|2
|1,691,755
|3
|75
|2
|2.5
Western Conference Voting Results
Player Name
Team
Player Total Votes
Player Rank
Fan Total Votes
Fan Rank
Media Total Votes
Media Rank
Weighted Score
|Jokic, Nikola
|Denver Nuggets
|176
|1
|3,724,344
|1
|94
|1
|1
|James, LeBron
|Los Angeles Lakers
|138
|2
|3,339,907
|2
|31
|4
|2.5
|Durant, Kevin
|Phoenix Suns
|138
|2
|3,166,509
|3
|27
|5
|3.25
|Gilgeous-Alexander, Shai
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|158
|1
|3,148,883
|1
|95
|1
|1
|Curry, Stephen
|Golden State Warriors
|103
|2
|2,342,126
|2
|44
|2
|2
The 14 All-Star reserves will be announced on January 30th. These will be selected by NBA head coaches.
What is the New NBA All-Star Game Format?
The NBA All-Star Game will be tournament-style, featuring four teams across three games.
Team Selection Process
The 10 starters, plus the 14 reserves, will be split into three teams of eight. The teams will be drafted by TNT analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith on February 6th.
The fourth team in the tournament will be the winners of the championship game of the Castrol Rising Stars.
Tournament Format
The winner for each game will be the first team to reach (or surpass) 40 points. There will be two semifinal matchups (Game 1 and Game 2). The winning teams from each will move on to play in the championship matchup (Game 3).
