FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA 2025 All-Star Game Rosters: Starters, Format, and Voting Process

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA 2025 All-Star Game Rosters: Starters, Format, and Voting Process

The NBA All-Star game is returning on Sunday, February 16th with an all-new, tournament-style format.

To add to the excitement, the NBA recently announced its 5 All-Star starters from each conference. Let's go over who made the cut, how the voting process worked, and when the reserves are set to be announced.

2025 NBA All-Star Starters

These are the 10 NBA players who have been selected as this year's All-Star starters:

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

Eastern Conference Voting Results

Player Name
Team
Player Total Votes
Player Rank
Fan Total Votes
Fan Rank
Media Total Votes
Media Rank
Weighted Score
Antetokounmpo, GiannisMilwaukee Bucks19014,435,26619511
Tatum, JaysonBoston Celtics 14923,613,83529511.75
Towns, Karl-AnthonyNew York Knicks12333,203,10439133
Mitchell, DonovanCleveland Cavaliers11611,971,21828211.5
Brunson, JalenNew York Knicks10621,691,75537522.5

Western Conference Voting Results

Player Name
Team
Player Total Votes
Player Rank
Fan Total Votes
Fan Rank
Media Total Votes
Media Rank
Weighted Score
Jokic, NikolaDenver Nuggets17613,724,34419411
James, LeBronLos Angeles Lakers13823,339,90723142.5
Durant, KevinPhoenix Suns13823,166,50932753.25
Gilgeous-Alexander, ShaiOklahoma City Thunder15813,148,88319511
Curry, StephenGolden State Warriors10322,342,12624422

The 14 All-Star reserves will be announced on January 30th. These will be selected by NBA head coaches.

What is the New NBA All-Star Game Format?

The NBA All-Star Game will be tournament-style, featuring four teams across three games.

Team Selection Process

The 10 starters, plus the 14 reserves, will be split into three teams of eight. The teams will be drafted by TNT analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith on February 6th.

The fourth team in the tournament will be the winners of the championship game of the Castrol Rising Stars.

Tournament Format

The winner for each game will be the first team to reach (or surpass) 40 points. There will be two semifinal matchups (Game 1 and Game 2). The winning teams from each will move on to play in the championship matchup (Game 3).

You can learn about the new All-Star Game format at FanDuel Research.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup