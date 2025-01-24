NBA 2025 All-Star Game Rosters: Starters, Format, and Voting Process

The NBA All-Star game is returning on Sunday, February 16th with an all-new, tournament-style format.

To add to the excitement, the NBA recently announced its 5 All-Star starters from each conference. Let's go over who made the cut, how the voting process worked, and when the reserves are set to be announced.

2025 NBA All-Star Starters

These are the 10 NBA players who have been selected as this year's All-Star starters:

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

Eastern Conference Voting Results

Player Name Team Player Total Votes Player Rank Fan Total Votes Fan Rank Media Total Votes Media Rank Weighted Score Antetokounmpo, Giannis Milwaukee Bucks 190 1 4,435,266 1 95 1 1 Tatum, Jayson Boston Celtics 149 2 3,613,835 2 95 1 1.75 Towns, Karl-Anthony New York Knicks 123 3 3,203,104 3 91 3 3 Mitchell, Donovan Cleveland Cavaliers 116 1 1,971,218 2 82 1 1.5 Brunson, Jalen New York Knicks 106 2 1,691,755 3 75 2 2.5

Western Conference Voting Results

Player Name Team Player Total Votes Player Rank Fan Total Votes Fan Rank Media Total Votes Media Rank Weighted Score Jokic, Nikola Denver Nuggets 176 1 3,724,344 1 94 1 1 James, LeBron Los Angeles Lakers 138 2 3,339,907 2 31 4 2.5 Durant, Kevin Phoenix Suns 138 2 3,166,509 3 27 5 3.25 Gilgeous-Alexander, Shai Oklahoma City Thunder 158 1 3,148,883 1 95 1 1 Curry, Stephen Golden State Warriors 103 2 2,342,126 2 44 2 2

The 14 All-Star reserves will be announced on January 30th. These will be selected by NBA head coaches.

What is the New NBA All-Star Game Format?

The NBA All-Star Game will be tournament-style, featuring four teams across three games.

Team Selection Process

The 10 starters, plus the 14 reserves, will be split into three teams of eight. The teams will be drafted by TNT analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith on February 6th.

The fourth team in the tournament will be the winners of the championship game of the Castrol Rising Stars.

Tournament Format

The winner for each game will be the first team to reach (or surpass) 40 points. There will be two semifinal matchups (Game 1 and Game 2). The winning teams from each will move on to play in the championship matchup (Game 3).

