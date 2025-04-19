Nationals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The Washington Nationals are among the MLB teams playing on Saturday, up against the Colorado Rockies.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nationals vs Rockies Game Info

Washington Nationals (7-12) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-15)

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and MASN

Nationals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-132) | COL: (+112)

WSH: (-132) | COL: (+112) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+125) | COL: +1.5 (-150)

WSH: -1.5 (+125) | COL: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Nationals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 1-2, 3.52 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 1-1, 5.06 ERA

The Nationals will look to MacKenzie Gore (1-2) versus the Rockies and Chase Dollander (1-1). Gore's team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gore's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Dollander has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies went 1-1-0. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for one Dollander start this season -- they lost.

Nationals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockies win (52.3%)

Nationals vs Rockies Moneyline

Washington is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +112 underdog at home.

Nationals vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Nationals. The Rockies are -150 to cover, and the Nationals are +125.

Nationals vs Rockies Over/Under

Nationals versus Rockies on April 19 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Nationals have come away with one wins in the three contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Washington has played as a favorite of -132 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Nationals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 19 opportunities.

The Nationals have posted a record of 10-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 16 total times this season. They've gone 2-14 in those games.

Colorado has a 1-13 record (winning only 7.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 18 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-11-1).

The Rockies have gone 5-13-0 ATS this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has 16 hits, which leads Washington hitters this season, while batting .229 with nine extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .529.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 99th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Keibert Ruiz is slashing .317/.377/.444 this season and leads the Nationals with an OPS of .821.

He is 19th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging in MLB.

Nate Lowe is batting .284 with a .493 slugging percentage and 16 RBI this year.

Lowe enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Alex Call is batting .300 with a .415 OBP and eight RBI for Washington this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman is batting .222 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 109th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Goodman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .188 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Kyle Farmer's .383 OBP and .509 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .345.

Including all qualifying players, he is seventh in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .225 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks.

Ezequiel Tovar is hitting .212 with four doubles, a triple and three walks.

