Nationals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Washington Nationals and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Nationals vs Pirates Game Info

Washington Nationals (1-2) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (4-0)

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: SportsNet PT

Nationals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-110) | PIT: (-106)

WSH: (-110) | PIT: (-106) Spread: WSH: +1.5 (-188) | PIT: -1.5 (+155)

WSH: +1.5 (-188) | PIT: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Nationals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Marco Gonzales (Pirates) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Nationals will give the nod to MacKenzie Gore versus the Pirates and Marco Gonzales. Gore and his team were 14-13-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Gore and his team lost both of the two games he appeared in last season when they were the moneyline favorite. Last season Gonzales and his team went 7-3-0 against the spread when he pitched. Gonzales and his team went 4-1 in games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Nationals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (50.7%)

Nationals vs Pirates Moneyline

Washington is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -106 underdog on the road.

Nationals vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Nationals. The Pirates are +155 to cover, while the Nationals are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Nationals vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for the Nationals versus Pirates contest on April 1 has been set at 8.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Nationals won in eight of the 10 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Washington came away with a win eight times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Nationals and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 153 games with a total last season.

The Pirates finished 54-68 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 44.3% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer last year, Pittsburgh went 54-68 (44.3%).

The Pirates played in 154 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-70-7).

Nationals Player Leaders

Last season, Lane Thomas finished with 168 hits and a slugging percentage of .468.

C.J. Abrams slashed .245/.300/.412 and finished with an OPS of .712.

Joey Meneses had an OBP of .321 to go with a slugging percentage of .401 last season.

Keibert Ruiz slashed .260/.308/.409 and finished with an OPS of .717.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds put up a slugging percentage of .460 while collecting 151 hits a season ago.

Ke'Bryan Hayes hit .271 with 31 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

Jack Suwinski racked up a .339 on-base percentage last season while batting .224.

Andrew McCutchen hit .256 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 75 walks.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!