Nationals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Washington Nationals facing the Miami Marlins.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Nationals vs Marlins Game Info

Washington Nationals (65-80) vs. Miami Marlins (54-92)

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Thursday, September 12, 2024 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: BSFL

Nationals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-184) | MIA: (+154)

WSH: (-184) | MIA: (+154) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+106) | MIA: +1.5 (-128)

WSH: -1.5 (+106) | MIA: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Nationals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 7-9, 4.43 ERA vs Darren McCaughan (Marlins) - 0-0, 7.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Mitchell Parker (7-9) to the mound, while Darren McCaughan will answer the bell for the Marlins. Parker's team is 15-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Parker's team has a record of 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. McCaughan has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins covered in both chances. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for two McCaughan starts this season -- they won both.

Nationals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (63.2%)

Nationals vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Nationals vs. Marlins reveal Washington as the favorite (-184) and Miami as the underdog (+154) on the road.

Nationals vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at the Nationals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +106 to cover the spread, and the Nationals are -128.

Nationals vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Nationals-Marlins on Sept. 12, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Nationals have been victorious in 11, or 47.8%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Washington the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -184 moneyline listed for this contest.

Contests with the Nationals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 66 of 141 chances this season.

The Nationals have an against the spread mark of 79-62-0 in 141 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have won 50 of the 127 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (39.4%).

Miami has gone 15-32 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer (31.9%).

The Marlins have played in 145 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-61-6).

The Marlins have a 67-78-0 record against the spread this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is hitting .239 with 26 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 38 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .306 while slugging .426.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Luis Garcia leads Washington in OBP (.322), slugging percentage (.443) and total hits (128) this season. He's batting .284.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 20th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Keibert Ruiz has 93 hits this season and has a slash line of .228/.262/.370.

Jacob Young has been key for Washington with 108 hits, an OBP of .315 plus a slugging percentage of .336.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.444) and leads the Marlins in hits (112). He's batting .239 and with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 103rd, his on-base percentage is 119th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Jesus Sanchez's .304 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .246 while slugging .418.

He is 86th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Otto Lopez is hitting .256 with 19 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks.

Xavier Edwards is batting .325 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 27 walks.

Nationals vs Marlins Head to Head

9/4/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/3/2024: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/29/2024: 7-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/28/2024: 12-9 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-9 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/27/2024: 11-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/26/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/27/2023: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/26/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/25/2023: 7-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/18/2023: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.