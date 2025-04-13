Nationals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 10:15 a.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Washington Nationals are playing the Miami Marlins.

Nationals vs Marlins Game Info

Washington Nationals (6-8) vs. Miami Marlins (7-7)

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and MASN2

Nationals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-142) | MIA: (+120)

WSH: (-142) | MIA: (+120) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+118) | MIA: +1.5 (-142)

WSH: -1.5 (+118) | MIA: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Nationals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 1-1, 2.65 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 1-1, 6.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (1-1) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (1-1) will get the nod for the Marlins. Gore's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gore's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Quantrill has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins went 1-1-0. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for two Quantrill starts this season -- they split the games.

Nationals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (59.2%)

Nationals vs Marlins Moneyline

The Nationals vs Marlins moneyline has Washington as a -142 favorite, while Miami is a +120 underdog at home.

Nationals vs Marlins Spread

The Nationals are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Nationals are +118 to cover, and the Marlins are -142.

Nationals vs Marlins Over/Under

Nationals versus Marlins, on April 13, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Nationals have split the two match ups they have played as odds-on favorites this season.

Washington has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -142.

The Nationals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of their 14 opportunities.

The Nationals have an against the spread record of 8-6-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have won 41.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-7).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Miami has a record of 4-6 (40%).

The Marlins have played in 14 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total eight times (8-6-0).

The Marlins have gone 8-6-0 ATS this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

Keibert Ruiz leads Washington with an OBP of .442, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .543. He's batting .370 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Ruiz hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with a double, four walks and seven RBI.

James Wood leads Washington in total hits (14) this season while batting .269 with eight extra-base hits. He's slugging .615 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 60th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Wood brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, four home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Alex Call is batting .385 with a .538 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Nate Lowe has three home runs, 14 RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is hitting .231 with two doubles, two home runs and six walks. He's slugging .385 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 100th and he is 101st in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has a .406 on-base percentage while slugging .370. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .315.

He is currently 27th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Kyle Stowers paces the Marlins with 13 hits.

Matt Mervis is batting .281 with four home runs and three walks.

Nationals vs Marlins Head to Head

4/12/2025: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/11/2025: 7-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2024: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/14/2024: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/13/2024: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/12/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/4/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/3/2024: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/16/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/15/2024: 4-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

