Nationals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

In MLB action on Friday, the Washington Nationals take on the Miami Marlins.

Nationals vs Marlins Game Info

Washington Nationals (5-7) vs. Miami Marlins (6-6)

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and MASN2

Nationals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-112) | MIA: (-104)

WSH: (-112) | MIA: (-104) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+152) | MIA: +1.5 (-184)

WSH: -1.5 (+152) | MIA: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Nationals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 2-0, 0.73 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Mitchell Parker (2-0) to the mound, while Edward Cabrera will answer the bell for the Marlins. Parker has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Parker's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Last season Cabrera and his team went 8-12-0 against the spread when he pitched. Cabrera's team went 6-11 in games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Nationals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (52.1%)

Nationals vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Nationals vs. Marlins reveal Washington as the favorite (-112) and Miami as the underdog (-104) despite being the home team.

Nationals vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-184 to cover), and Washington is +152 to cover the runline.

Nationals vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Nationals-Marlins on April 11, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Nationals were defeated in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

Washington has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -112.

The Nationals and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 12 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have won 45.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-6).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Miami has a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of its games).

The Marlins have played in 12 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-6-0).

The Marlins have collected an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood is hitting .256 with two doubles, four home runs and seven walks. He has an on-base percentage of .360 while slugging .581.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Keibert Ruiz has a slash line of .333/.395/.538 this season and a team-best OPS of .934.

His batting average is 19th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 34th, and his slugging percentage 35th.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a walk and four RBI.

C.J. Abrams leads Washington with 10 hits. He is batting .250 this season and six of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Alex Call has been key for Washington with eight hits, an OBP of .481 plus a slugging percentage of .500.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has totaled 11 hits, a team-best for the Marlins. He's batting .250 and slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 83rd, his on-base percentage is 81st, and he is 90th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards leads his team with a .348 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .283 with an on-base percentage of .370.

His batting average is 49th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 117th in slugging.

Matt Mervis is hitting .276 with three home runs and two walks.

Kyle Stowers paces his team with a .383 on-base percentage.

