Nationals vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

The Washington Nationals versus the Oakland Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Nationals vs Athletics Game Info

Washington Nationals (5-8) vs. Oakland Athletics (6-8)

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: MASN2

Nationals vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-136) | OAK: (+116)

WSH: (-136) | OAK: (+116) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+120) | OAK: +1.5 (-144)

WSH: -1.5 (+120) | OAK: +1.5 (-144) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Nationals vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 1-0, 4.09 ERA vs Joseph Boyle (Athletics) - 1-1, 8.22 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (1-0) to the mound, while Joseph Boyle (1-1) will take the ball for the Athletics. Gore has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Gore's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Boyle has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics went 1-1-0. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for two Boyle starts this season -- they split the games.

Nationals vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (53.3%)

Nationals vs Athletics Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Athletics, Washington is the favorite at -136, and Oakland is +116 playing at home.

Nationals vs Athletics Spread

The Nationals are at the Athletics and are favored by 1.5 runs (+120 to cover) on the runline. Oakland is -144 to cover.

Nationals vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Nationals-Athletics on April 13 is 7.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Nationals vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Nationals were defeated in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Washington this season, with a -136 moneyline set for this game.

Contests with the Nationals have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in five of 12 chances this season.

The Nationals are 7-5-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have a 5-8 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.5% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Oakland has gone 4-6 (40%).

The Athletics have played in 14 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-7-1).

The Athletics have put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

Jesse Winker leads Washington OPS (1.038) this season. He has a .361 batting average, an on-base percentage of .511, and a slugging percentage of .528.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 41st in slugging.

C.J. Abrams leads Washington with 11 hits. He is batting .268 this season and has four extra-base hits. He's also slugging .537 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 80th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Lane Thomas has 10 hits this season and has a slash line of .192/.259/.250.

Joey Gallo has been key for Washington with seven hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .452.

Athletics Player Leaders

Zachary Gelof is batting .204 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .283.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 147th, his on-base percentage is 146th, and he is 107th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers paces his team with eight hits. He has a batting average of .205 while slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .273.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 145th, his on-base percentage ranks 159th, and he is 49th in slugging.

JJ Bleday has accumulated a slugging percentage of .364, a team-best for the Athletics.

J.D. Davis has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .222.

Nationals vs Athletics Head to Head

4/12/2024: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/1/2022: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/31/2022: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/30/2022: 10-6 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-6 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/12/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/11/2023: 8-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/13/2023: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

