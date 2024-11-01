NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks: National Debt Relief 250

Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Martinsville has some poopshow potential.

It's a short track where a berth in the championship race is on the line, so if we get a late-race caution, all hell could break lose. It has happened before, and we shouldn't expect this year to be any different.

Even with lots of chaos projected, my model still shows value in the favorite in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds for the National Debt Relief 250.

Here's the full run of sims, and we'll dig into who grades out as a betting value below.

Driver Win Podium Top 5 Aric Almirola 34.6% 59.0% 68.6% Sheldon Creed 18.9% 43.5% 56.6% Cole Custer 16.1% 44.8% 61.7% Chandler Smith 11.6% 37.9% 54.5% Justin Allgaier 5.2% 24.0% 43.4% Riley Herbst 2.5% 14.9% 30.9% A.J. Allmendinger 2.2% 12.0% 26.6% View Full Table ChevronDown

Xfinity Series Best Bets for Martinsville

Aric Almirola (+350): Not only did Almirola excel on short, flat tracks in the Cup Series, but he won the Xfinity Series race here in the spring with a second-place average running position. He also was runner-up in last year's Cup race here, so I don't think the model is being too aggressive in pegging him at 34.6%.

(+350): Not only did Almirola excel on short, flat tracks in the Cup Series, but he won the Xfinity Series race here in the spring with a second-place average running position. He also was runner-up in last year's Cup race here, so I don't think the model is being too aggressive in pegging him at 34.6%. Sheldon Creed (+1000): Creed had a third-place average running position in the spring Martinsville race and was runner-up in last year's playoff race at the track. His run of 13 runner-up finishes without a win is comical at this point and should -- I think? -- come to an end eventually.

