NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks: Ambetter Health 302

In this week's NASCAR Cup Series betting guide, we discussed showing value in the favorites.

It was due to a large swath of data from the current season, telling us who should be the most competitive, and going to a track with a bit less chaos.

Those same principles translate to the Xfinity Series. And once again, it's the favorites who are grading out best relative to FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds.

Here are what my sims have prior to practice and qualifying. Below, we'll dive into the best bets based on those sims, and they happen to be the two guys who lead the way in my model.

Driver Win Podium Top 5 Chandler Smith 20.6% 41.8% 55.7% Cole Custer 19.5% 41.7% 55.6% Justin Allgaier 12.9% 40.6% 59.4% Austin Hill 7.8% 27.0% 43.8% Sheldon Creed 7.5% 26.2% 44.2% Aric Almirola 7.2% 25.5% 44.5% Riley Herbst 6.2% 22.2% 37.3% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Best Bets

Cole Custer (+500): Custer's speed has been great of late as he nearly won Kansas, was runner-up in Darlington, and did win Pocono. He was runner-up in the first Vegas race this year and had a second-place average running position in this race last year.

