NASCAR Xfinity Series Best Bets: United Rentals 250

If you've paid attention to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, you know about Austin Hill's dominance of drafting tracks.

The series has run 16 races in Daytona, Talladega, or Atlanta since Hill became a full-time driver in 2022. He has won a whopping seven of those, a truly incredible feat for such a chaotic type of race.

None of those wins, however, have come in Talladega. There, his best finish is 14th. Part of that is bad luck, but it's also because Talladega is more high-variance than what you get out of Atlanta.

Over a large enough sample, Hill will check the 'Dega box. But I think it's fair to be below market on him relative to FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds, and my simulations are.

Here's how they see the race playing out. Then, below, we'll run through the one driver who actually grades out as a solid value relative to the betting odds for Saturday's race.

Driver Win Podium Top 5 Austin Hill 10.8% 30.2% 45.3% Aric Almirola 10.0% 29.6% 44.7% Jesse Love 6.9% 20.4% 32.5% Parker Kligerman 6.2% 17.8% 28.5% Chandler Smith 5.9% 17.1% 28.0% A.J. Allmendinger 5.7% 17.2% 28.7% Cole Custer 5.5% 14.7% 23.8% View Full Table

Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Talladega

Aric Almirola (+1200): Almirola was superb at drafting tracks in the Cup Series, snagging a win in both Daytona and Talladega. He's driving in one of the best cars at Joe Gibbs Racing, and Hill hasn't had to face him yet at a drafting track in Xfinity. I think Almirola deserves to be viewed in Hill's tier this weekend.

