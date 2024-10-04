NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bets Bets: Love's RV Stop 225

With only three pack races per year on the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule, they're always a bit of an unknown.

The series features a bunch of turnover year over year, and with so much variance on this track type, results can be fluky.

Thus, you're not going to see a runaway favorite this week, even with no Cup Series drivers allowed in the Love's RV Stop 225 in Talladega.

That's reflected in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series betting odds for the race, too, with no drivers shorter than +800.

I do show value in one of the consistent contenders in the series, and he's the favorite by my model. Here's what the sims say, and then we'll dig into the value after.

Driver Win Podium Top 5 Christian Eckes 10.1% 23.6% 33.4% Corey Heim 7.5% 19.2% 27.8% Tyler Ankrum 6.6% 18.0% 26.4% Ty Majeski 6.6% 16.4% 25.2% Ben Rhodes 6.5% 16.6% 25.3% Connor Zilisch 5.9% 15.8% 24.2% Nick Sanchez 5.7% 15.6% 24.4% View Full Table

Truck Series Betting Picks for Talladega

Christian Eckes (+1100): Eckes has a win (Atlanta), two podiums (Daytona), and one additional top five (Talladega) in 11 career pack races. Add that to his elite form in 2024, and I agree with my model making him the favorite.

(+1100): Eckes has a win (Atlanta), two podiums (Daytona), and one additional top five (Talladega) in 11 career pack races. Add that to his elite form in 2024, and I agree with my model making him the favorite. William Sawalich (+2800): This will be Sawalich's first taste of pack racing as he wasn't old enough to run these bigger tracks until his 18th birthday -- which was yesterday. He's got talent and a great truck, though, so I frankly don't hate rolling the dice on him.

