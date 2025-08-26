We've already looked at the most efficient NFL running backs and the most elusive NFL running backs.

Those are important traits for a modern running back, but what about explosiveness?

That's what we're looking into here, breaking down the most explosive NFL running backs entering 2025.

Most Explosive NFL Running Backs Entering 2025

To do this, I pulled rushing statistics from NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus (PFF) for every running back who recorded at least 150 rush attempts in the 2024 regular season.

The table below ranks the top 10 running backs by explosive run rate -- the percentage of rush attempts which netted at least 10 yards.

10+ YD%: Percentage of total rush attempts that went for 10+ yards

15+ YD%: Percentage of total rush attempts that went for 15+ yards

RB Carries Yards 10+ YD 15+ YD 10+ YD% 15+ YD% Jahmyr Gibbs 250 1412 41 25 16.4% 10.0% Jordan Mason 153 789 23 12 15.0% 7.8% James Conner 236 1094 34 16 14.4% 6.8% Derrick Henry 325 1921 45 25 13.8% 7.7% J.K. Dobbins 195 905 27 10 13.8% 5.1% Saquon Barkley 345 2005 46 25 13.3% 7.2% Bucky Irving 207 1122 27 14 13.0% 6.8% View Full Table ChevronDown

Let's run through the most explosive NFL running backs entering 2025.

Jahmyr Gibbs (DET)

Not only was Jahmyr Gibbs the most efficient NFL running back in 2024, he was also the most explosive. Gibbs led the league in explosive run rate (16.4%) and tied for the most runs of 15+ yards despite ranking outside the top 10 in rush attempts.

Jordan Mason (SF -> MIN)

Thrust into a primary role, former San Francisco 49ers backup Jordan Mason finished second in explosive run rate (15%) last season. He trailed only Jahymr Gibbs in percentage of runs which went for 15 or more yards (7.8%) in 2024.

James Conner (ARI)

James Conner cracked our most elusive NFL running backs piece, so we can't be too surprised to see him rate as one of the league's most explosive rushers. Conner was third in explosive run rate (14.4%) while racking up the fourth most runs of 10-plus and 15-plus yards.

Derrick Henry (BAL)

Derrick Henry showed no signs of slowing down in his debut Baltimore Ravens campaign, finishing second in total rushing while tying for fourth in explosive run rate (13.8%). He tied Gibbs and Saquon Barkley for the league-lead in 15-yard runs.

J.K. Dobbins (LAC -> DEN)

J.K. Dobbins enjoyed a strong season with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024, rating as one of the league's most explosive backs in his return from several injuries.

Dobbins fell shy of the 1,000-yard mark but tied Derrick Henry for fourth in explosive run rate (13.8%).

