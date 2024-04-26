MLB.TV Free Game of the Day Betting Picks for Twins-Angels (4/26/24)

The lengthy MLB season can cause some games to get lost in the shuffle, but MLB.TV provides fans with a Free Game of the Day throughout the regular season that can also be seen on FanDuel TV+ here, or also available on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Fire TV, and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Why not add to the viewing excitement by getting in on the MLB odds over at FanDuel Sportsbook?

For this article, we've got you covered with a betting guide for each Free Game of the Day. With that, let's take a look at some of the best bets for today's free game.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check here to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Betting Picks

Twins vs. Angels Betting Odds: Spread, Total, and Moneyline

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Spread: Twins -1.5 (+155)

Twins -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.0

8.0 Moneyline: Twins: -102 Angels: -116



Best Bet

The Minnesota Twins (11-13) and Los Angeles Angels (10-15) will kick off a three-game series for today's Free Game of the Day.

From a betting perspective, we should have our sights set on Minnesota's moneyline.

Bailey Ober will be on the bump for the Twins. Ober's season debut was met with chaos. He gave up a simmering 8 ER and was yanked from the game before finishing the second inning.

However, I'm more than willing to forgive this shady outing.

In three starts since his opening bid, Ober has allowed just 2 ER through 17 IP, all while striking out 16 batters.

Since the start of 2023, he's posted a 3.60 ERA, 3.87 SIERA, 1.08 WHIP, and a meaty 25.0% K%. Those are fairly trustworthy numbers and should hold up in a matchup against the Angels' uninspiring lineup.

Mike Trout has hit a league-leading 10 home runs, but that hasn't saved Los Angeles from themselves. Since the 2023 season, LAL's active roster is struggling with a .241 BA (ninth-worst), .316 OBP (ninth-worst), and a 25.2% K% (fourth-highest) against right-handed pitchers.

Minnesota's bullpen is sporting a 2.60 ERA (fourth-best) in this campaign, so Ober and company could force the Angels into a quiet night.

Patrick Sandoval will take the mound for Los Angeles. Here is where we should look for some action.

Sandoval has let up 16 ER through 21 1/3 IP this season, good for a 6.75 ERA. He has suffered a 1.55 WHIP since the start of last season, and things might not go well if you let the Twins get on base, as they have some players who can hit for power against lefties.

Minnesota owns a .402 SLG (9th-best), .720 OPS (11th), 108 wRC+ (12th), and a 32.0% hard-hit rate (7th) against left-handed pitchers this season.

The Twins haven't gotten the best out of their bats this year, but this matchup should help them come alive. I'd look for Ryan Jeffers, who has been a highlight at the plate for this team, to do some damage in what will be an advantageous matchup against Sandoval.

numberFire's game projections offer the Twins a 58.6% win chance. I'm quite bullish on these -102 odds, which imply just a 50.5% probability.

Best Prop

Jeffers has recorded at least two bases in 10 out of 19 games started this season (52.6%), but these +110 odds (47.6% implied probability) are catching my eye for more than one reason.

Dating back to last season, Jeffers has crushed the ball against lefties. He's managed a .543 SLG, .927 OPS, .283 ISO, and 156 wRC+ in this split, which are all team-highs.

He's in a great spot to get one over on Sandoval, who has surrendered a .309 BA and seven doubles to righties through 19 1/3 IP this season.

Sandoval's been walking batters at a pretty high clip, but I'm encouraged enough by Jeffers' measly 6.3% walk rate.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay for any MLB game happening April 26th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.