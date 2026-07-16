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France vs England Third-Place Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Odds & Best Bets World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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France vs England Third-Place Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Odds & Best Bets World Cup 2026
France vs England: Third-Place Playoff Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets | World Cup 2026
🥉
🥉 WORLD CUP 2026 · THIRD-PLACE PLAYOFF · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Saturday, July 18 · 5:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Stadium) · FOX

France vs England: Third-Place Prediction & Best Bets

The Bronze Final · Deschamps' Last Match · Mbappé's Golden Boot Chase · FanDuel odds

FRA -205 To Finish Third · Mbappé Anytime -135
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ DESCHAMPS' FINAL MATCH IN CHARGE OF FRANCE BEFORE RETIRING · MBAPPÉ TIED WITH MESSI AT 8 GOALS FOR THE GOLDEN BOOT — WITH MESSI ALREADY IN THE FINAL, THIS IS MBAPPÉ'S LAST CHANCE TO PULL AHEAD · WILLIAM SALIBA OUT WITH A SERIOUS BACK INJURY SUFFERED IN THE SEMIFINAL LOSS · OVER 2.5 GOALS FAVORED AT -250, BTTS YES AT -290 — THIRD-PLACE PLAYOFFS TEND TO BE HIGHER-SCORING WITH BOTH SIDES ROTATING · CORRECT SCORE FRANCE 2-1 IS TIED FOR THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +750
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Third-Place Playoff · Saturday · 5:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium Miami · FOX
🇫🇷 France
vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England
Lost 2-0 to Spain Lost 2-1 to Argentina
FD Moneyline (90 min)
FRA -110
ENG +280 · Draw +280
To Finish Third (reg+ET+pens)
FRA -205 · ENG +164
FD ODDS:
BTTS Yes -290
O2.5 -250
U1.5 -900

📖 Match Preview

The prize nobody wants to win, at least until kickoff — but there's genuine stakes here beyond pride. France were widely considered the tournament's most complete side before Spain shut them out 2-0 in the semifinal, a result that also brings Didier Deschamps' 14-year France tenure to a close after this match, one way or another. England, meanwhile, actually led their semifinal against Argentina before a string of defensive substitutions backfired and Lautaro Martínez scored a late winner in a 2-1 defeat — a result that's left Thomas Tuchel facing real criticism at home.

The clearest individual subplot is the Golden Boot race: Kylian Mbappé sits tied with Lionel Messi at 8 goals apiece, and since Messi is already through to Sunday's final and won't add to his tally before the award is decided, this is genuinely Mbappé's last opportunity to pull ahead outright. Harry Kane carries the same incentive with 6 goals of his own, though his workload this tournament has been heavy and some rotation is possible.

Both managers are expected to make changes given the dead-rubber nature of the occasion — historically, that tends to make third-place playoffs looser, higher-scoring affairs than earlier knockout rounds, since rotated defenses are less battle-tested together. France enters with an extra day of recovery after their semifinal was played a day before England's.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇫🇷 France
William Saliba — serious back injury, out, surgery likely
Kylian Mbappé — expected to play, chasing the Golden Boot
⚠️ Lucas Digne — conceded a costly penalty vs Spain, could be dropped
✅ Otherwise largely fit, some rotation expected
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England
⚠️ Harry Kane — heavy workload, genuine rotation risk
⚠️ Jude Bellingham — ran himself into the ground, could be rested
⚠️ Declan Rice — fatigue-managed all tournament, could be rested
✅ No new injuries reported from the semifinal

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇫🇷 France · 4-2-3-1
GK
Mike Maignan
DEF
Jules Koundé · Dayot Upamecano · Maxence Lacroix ✅ (in for Saliba) · Théo Hernandez
MID
Adrien Rabiot · Manu Koné
ATT
Ousmane Dembélé · Rayan Cherki ⚠️ (in for Olise) · Désiré Doué
LONE ST
Kylian Mbappé ⭐ (captain)
Deschamps' final match in charge · Saliba definitely out, Lacroix confirmed alternate
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England · 4-2-3-1
GK
Jordan Pickford
DEF
Djed Spence · Marc Guéhi · Ezri Konsa · Nico O'Reilly
MID
Kobbie Mainoo ⚠️ (in for a rested Rice) · Elliot Anderson
ATT
Morgan Rogers · Eberechi Eze ⚠️ (in for a rested Bellingham) · Marcus Rashford
LONE ST
Ollie Watkins ⚠️ (in for a rested Kane) / Ivan Toney
Genuine rotation expected across midfield and attack

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

Golden Boot Race · H2H · Third-Place History
Golden Boot race (Mbappé / Kane)
8 goals / 6 goals
All-time H2H record
England leads 17-10, but France won 5 of last 7
Most recent meeting
2022 WC quarterfinal — France won 2-1
France's third-place playoff record
2 wins, 1 loss (1958, 1986, 1982)
England's third-place playoff record
0-1 (lost to Belgium in 2018)

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
France To Finish Third
The stronger side on paper, with an extra day of recovery and Mbappé's Golden Boot motivation working in their favor · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
-205
$20.50→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Chasing The Golden Boot Outright
Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer
Tied with Messi at 8 goals, with genuine extra motivation to score since Messi can't add to his own tally before Sunday's final
-135
$13.50→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Rotated Defenses, Motivated Attackers
Over 2.5 Total Goals
Third-place playoffs historically run looser and higher-scoring than earlier knockout rounds given the expected rotation on both sides
-250
$25→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Two Genuinely Attacking Sides
Both Teams to Score — Yes
Both squads carry genuine attacking talent even in rotation, and a dead-rubber setting rarely produces the same defensive discipline as a title match
-290
$29→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #5 · Tied For The Board's Shortest Exact Score
Correct Score — France 2-1
The only price near the top of the grid consistent with France winning, Over 2.5, and Both Teams to Score simultaneously
+750
$10→$85
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
France to finish third + Both Teams to Score Yes + Kylian Mbappé anytime goal
Builds on France's favorite status, both sides' expected attacking rotation, and Mbappé's clear Golden Boot incentive. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Finish Third" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · France vs England · Third-Place Playoff · Saturday
France 2–1 England
Mbappé secures the Golden Boot outright with a goal, sending Deschamps off with a bronze medal in his final match. England's own rotated attack finds a consolation before the final whistle.
Confidence
MEDIUM
Third-place playoffs are always somewhat unpredictable given the rotation and lack of true stakes for most players, but France's overall quality, extra rest, and Mbappé's individual motivation give them a real edge. England, still stinging from their semifinal collapse, will want to salvage something positive from the tournament, which should make this a more open, entertaining match than the scoreline alone suggests.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 Third-Place Playoff · France vs England · Saturday · 5PM ET
Bet France vs England on FanDuel
Mbappé anytime -135 · BTTS Yes -290 · France to finish third -205
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): France -110 / Draw +280 / England +280 · To Finish Third (reg+ET+pens): France -205 / England +164 · 2 Up Early Payout: France -125 / Draw +270 / England +230 · Anytime Goalscorer: Mbappé -135, Kane +115, Mateta +135, Thuram +140, Dembélé +170, Toney +175 · To Score or Assist: Mbappé -220, Olise -135, Cherki -125, Mateta -125, Dembélé -120, Thuram -120 · Player 1+ SOT: Mbappé -1000, Mateta -400, Thuram -340, Kane -340, Dembélé -250 · First Goalscorer: Mbappé +320, Kane +490, Mateta +500, Thuram +550, Dembélé +650 · Correct Score: France 1-0 +1200, Draw 0-0 +2500, England 0-1 +1900, France 2-0 +1300, Draw 1-1 +750, England 0-2 +2700, France 2-1 +750, Draw 2-2 +900, England 1-2 +1100, France 3-0 +2000 · BTTS Yes -290 / No +210 · O/U 1.5: -900 / +570 · O/U 2.5: -250 / +198 · O/U 3.5: +106 / -130 · Half-Time Result: France +130 / Draw +150 / England +270 · William Saliba out for France with a serious back injury, likely needs surgery · Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice all carrying rotation risk for England · This is Didier Deschamps' final match in charge of France · Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Stadium), Miami FL · Saturday, July 18, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Third place match predictions, odds and best bets as England takes on France. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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