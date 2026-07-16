France vs England Third-Place Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Odds & Best Bets World Cup 2026
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France vs England: Third-Place Prediction & Best Bets
The Bronze Final · Deschamps' Last Match · Mbappé's Golden Boot Chase · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
The prize nobody wants to win, at least until kickoff — but there's genuine stakes here beyond pride. France were widely considered the tournament's most complete side before Spain shut them out 2-0 in the semifinal, a result that also brings Didier Deschamps' 14-year France tenure to a close after this match, one way or another. England, meanwhile, actually led their semifinal against Argentina before a string of defensive substitutions backfired and Lautaro Martínez scored a late winner in a 2-1 defeat — a result that's left Thomas Tuchel facing real criticism at home.
The clearest individual subplot is the Golden Boot race: Kylian Mbappé sits tied with Lionel Messi at 8 goals apiece, and since Messi is already through to Sunday's final and won't add to his tally before the award is decided, this is genuinely Mbappé's last opportunity to pull ahead outright. Harry Kane carries the same incentive with 6 goals of his own, though his workload this tournament has been heavy and some rotation is possible.
Both managers are expected to make changes given the dead-rubber nature of the occasion — historically, that tends to make third-place playoffs looser, higher-scoring affairs than earlier knockout rounds, since rotated defenses are less battle-tested together. France enters with an extra day of recovery after their semifinal was played a day before England's.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): France -110 / Draw +280 / England +280 · To Finish Third (reg+ET+pens): France -205 / England +164 · 2 Up Early Payout: France -125 / Draw +270 / England +230 · Anytime Goalscorer: Mbappé -135, Kane +115, Mateta +135, Thuram +140, Dembélé +170, Toney +175 · To Score or Assist: Mbappé -220, Olise -135, Cherki -125, Mateta -125, Dembélé -120, Thuram -120 · Player 1+ SOT: Mbappé -1000, Mateta -400, Thuram -340, Kane -340, Dembélé -250 · First Goalscorer: Mbappé +320, Kane +490, Mateta +500, Thuram +550, Dembélé +650 · Correct Score: France 1-0 +1200, Draw 0-0 +2500, England 0-1 +1900, France 2-0 +1300, Draw 1-1 +750, England 0-2 +2700, France 2-1 +750, Draw 2-2 +900, England 1-2 +1100, France 3-0 +2000 · BTTS Yes -290 / No +210 · O/U 1.5: -900 / +570 · O/U 2.5: -250 / +198 · O/U 3.5: +106 / -130 · Half-Time Result: France +130 / Draw +150 / England +270 · William Saliba out for France with a serious back injury, likely needs surgery · Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice all carrying rotation risk for England · This is Didier Deschamps' final match in charge of France · Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Stadium), Miami FL · Saturday, July 18, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Third place match predictions, odds and best bets as England takes on France. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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