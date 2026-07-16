France vs England Third-Place Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Odds & Best Bets World Cup 2026

⚡ DESCHAMPS' FINAL MATCH IN CHARGE OF FRANCE BEFORE RETIRING · MBAPPÉ TIED WITH MESSI AT 8 GOALS FOR THE GOLDEN BOOT — WITH MESSI ALREADY IN THE FINAL, THIS IS MBAPPÉ'S LAST CHANCE TO PULL AHEAD · WILLIAM SALIBA OUT WITH A SERIOUS BACK INJURY SUFFERED IN THE SEMIFINAL LOSS · OVER 2.5 GOALS FAVORED AT -250, BTTS YES AT -290 — THIRD-PLACE PLAYOFFS TEND TO BE HIGHER-SCORING WITH BOTH SIDES ROTATING · CORRECT SCORE FRANCE 2-1 IS TIED FOR THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +750

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Third-Place Playoff · Saturday · 5:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium Miami · FOX 🇫🇷 France vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Lost 2-0 to Spain Lost 2-1 to Argentina FD Moneyline (90 min) FRA -110 ENG +280 · Draw +280 To Finish Third (reg+ET+pens) FRA -205 · ENG +164 FD ODDS: BTTS Yes -290 O2.5 -250 U1.5 -900

📖 Match Preview

The prize nobody wants to win, at least until kickoff — but there's genuine stakes here beyond pride. France were widely considered the tournament's most complete side before Spain shut them out 2-0 in the semifinal, a result that also brings Didier Deschamps' 14-year France tenure to a close after this match, one way or another. England, meanwhile, actually led their semifinal against Argentina before a string of defensive substitutions backfired and Lautaro Martínez scored a late winner in a 2-1 defeat — a result that's left Thomas Tuchel facing real criticism at home.

The clearest individual subplot is the Golden Boot race: Kylian Mbappé sits tied with Lionel Messi at 8 goals apiece, and since Messi is already through to Sunday's final and won't add to his tally before the award is decided, this is genuinely Mbappé's last opportunity to pull ahead outright. Harry Kane carries the same incentive with 6 goals of his own, though his workload this tournament has been heavy and some rotation is possible.

Both managers are expected to make changes given the dead-rubber nature of the occasion — historically, that tends to make third-place playoffs looser, higher-scoring affairs than earlier knockout rounds, since rotated defenses are less battle-tested together. France enters with an extra day of recovery after their semifinal was played a day before England's.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇫🇷 France ❌ William Saliba — serious back injury, out, surgery likely ✅ Kylian Mbappé — expected to play, chasing the Golden Boot ⚠️ Lucas Digne — conceded a costly penalty vs Spain, could be dropped ✅ Otherwise largely fit, some rotation expected 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England ⚠️ Harry Kane — heavy workload, genuine rotation risk ⚠️ Jude Bellingham — ran himself into the ground, could be rested ⚠️ Declan Rice — fatigue-managed all tournament, could be rested ✅ No new injuries reported from the semifinal

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇫🇷 France · 4-2-3-1 GK Mike Maignan DEF Jules Koundé · Dayot Upamecano · Maxence Lacroix ✅ (in for Saliba) · Théo Hernandez MID Adrien Rabiot · Manu Koné ATT Ousmane Dembélé · Rayan Cherki ⚠️ (in for Olise) · Désiré Doué LONE ST Kylian Mbappé ⭐ (captain) Deschamps' final match in charge · Saliba definitely out, Lacroix confirmed alternate 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England · 4-2-3-1 GK Jordan Pickford DEF Djed Spence · Marc Guéhi · Ezri Konsa · Nico O'Reilly MID Kobbie Mainoo ⚠️ (in for a rested Rice) · Elliot Anderson ATT Morgan Rogers · Eberechi Eze ⚠️ (in for a rested Bellingham) · Marcus Rashford LONE ST Ollie Watkins ⚠️ (in for a rested Kane) / Ivan Toney Genuine rotation expected across midfield and attack

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

Golden Boot Race · H2H · Third-Place History Golden Boot race (Mbappé / Kane) 8 goals / 6 goals All-time H2H record England leads 17-10, but France won 5 of last 7 Most recent meeting 2022 WC quarterfinal — France won 2-1 France's third-place playoff record 2 wins, 1 loss (1958, 1986, 1982) England's third-place playoff record 0-1 (lost to Belgium in 2018)

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play France To Finish Third The stronger side on paper, with an extra day of recovery and Mbappé's Golden Boot motivation working in their favor · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -205 $20.50→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Chasing The Golden Boot Outright Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer Tied with Messi at 8 goals, with genuine extra motivation to score since Messi can't add to his own tally before Sunday's final -135 $13.50→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Rotated Defenses, Motivated Attackers Over 2.5 Total Goals Third-place playoffs historically run looser and higher-scoring than earlier knockout rounds given the expected rotation on both sides -250 $25→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Two Genuinely Attacking Sides Both Teams to Score — Yes Both squads carry genuine attacking talent even in rotation, and a dead-rubber setting rarely produces the same defensive discipline as a title match -290 $29→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Tied For The Board's Shortest Exact Score Correct Score — France 2-1 The only price near the top of the grid consistent with France winning, Over 2.5, and Both Teams to Score simultaneously +750 $10→$85

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel France to finish third + Both Teams to Score Yes + Kylian Mbappé anytime goal Builds on France's favorite status, both sides' expected attacking rotation, and Mbappé's clear Golden Boot incentive. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Finish Third" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · France vs England · Third-Place Playoff · Saturday France 2–1 England Mbappé secures the Golden Boot outright with a goal, sending Deschamps off with a bronze medal in his final match. England's own rotated attack finds a consolation before the final whistle. Confidence MEDIUM Third-place playoffs are always somewhat unpredictable given the rotation and lack of true stakes for most players, but France's overall quality, extra rest, and Mbappé's individual motivation give them a real edge. England, still stinging from their semifinal collapse, will want to salvage something positive from the tournament, which should make this a more open, entertaining match than the scoreline alone suggests.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 Third-Place Playoff · France vs England · Saturday · 5PM ET Bet France vs England on FanDuel Mbappé anytime -135 · BTTS Yes -290 · France to finish third -205

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): France -110 / Draw +280 / England +280 · To Finish Third (reg+ET+pens): France -205 / England +164 · 2 Up Early Payout: France -125 / Draw +270 / England +230 · Anytime Goalscorer: Mbappé -135, Kane +115, Mateta +135, Thuram +140, Dembélé +170, Toney +175 · To Score or Assist: Mbappé -220, Olise -135, Cherki -125, Mateta -125, Dembélé -120, Thuram -120 · Player 1+ SOT: Mbappé -1000, Mateta -400, Thuram -340, Kane -340, Dembélé -250 · First Goalscorer: Mbappé +320, Kane +490, Mateta +500, Thuram +550, Dembélé +650 · Correct Score: France 1-0 +1200, Draw 0-0 +2500, England 0-1 +1900, France 2-0 +1300, Draw 1-1 +750, England 0-2 +2700, France 2-1 +750, Draw 2-2 +900, England 1-2 +1100, France 3-0 +2000 · BTTS Yes -290 / No +210 · O/U 1.5: -900 / +570 · O/U 2.5: -250 / +198 · O/U 3.5: +106 / -130 · Half-Time Result: France +130 / Draw +150 / England +270 · William Saliba out for France with a serious back injury, likely needs surgery · Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice all carrying rotation risk for England · This is Didier Deschamps' final match in charge of France · Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Stadium), Miami FL · Saturday, July 18, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER