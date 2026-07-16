Spain vs. Argentina Prediction: World Cup Final Preview and Possible Lineups (July 19)

The 2026 World Cup Final is set as Spain and Argentina will play on Sunday, July 19th at 3 p.m. ET.

What can we expect from Sunday’s showdown? Let’s dive in.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Final Preview: Spain vs Argentina Prediction

The stage is set for one of the most compelling World Cup finals in recent memory. On Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, defending champions Argentina will face European champions Spain for the biggest prize in international soccer. It's a matchup featuring the sport's greatest icon, Lionel Messi, against its brightest young superstar, Lamine Yamal, with history on the line for both nations.

Spain's Path to the Final

Round of 32: vs. Austria, Won 3-0

Round of 16: vs. Portugal, Won 1-0

Quarterfinal: vs. Belgium, Won 2-1

Semifinal: vs. France, Won 2-0

Spain has arguably been the tournament's most complete team, pairing dominant possession with the stingiest defense in the competition. La Roja enters the final unbeaten and has conceded just one goal in seven matches, while riding a remarkable 37-match unbeaten streak overall.

Spain has scored eight goals during the knockout rounds while allowing just one. The semifinal victory over France showcased everything that has defined this run—disciplined defending, midfield control, and clinical finishing.

Mikel Oyarzabal has emerged as Spain's leading scorer with five tournament goals, while Yamal has continued to terrorize defenses with his creativity and pace on the wing. The midfield trio has controlled possession throughout the tournament, helping Spain dictate tempo in nearly every match.

Argentina’s Path to the Final

Round of 32: vs. Cape Verde, Won 3-2 (ET)

Round of 16: vs. Egypt, Won 3-2

Quarterfinal: vs. Switzerland, Won 3-1 (ET)

Semifinal: vs. England, Won 2-1

Argentina's semifinal was one of the tournament's defining moments. Trailing England late, Messi orchestrated a dramatic comeback as Argentina scored twice — both on Messi assists — to book another World Cup final appearance. While Messi didn't score in the game, his vision and playmaking once again proved decisive.

At 39 years old, Messi has continued to shine, helping Argentina chase something no men's national team has accomplished since Brazil in 1962: back-to-back World Cup titles.

By The Numbers

Category Spain Argentina Record 6 wins, 1 draw 7 wins Goals Scored 16 19 Goals Allowed 1 7 Clean Sheets 6 2 FIFA Ranking No. 2 No. 1

How They Match Up

The final presents a fascinating contrast in styles.

Spain has suffocated opponents defensively, dominating possession and limiting quality scoring chances. Their midfield patiently builds attacks while the back line rarely gives opponents room to operate.

Argentina, meanwhile, has been one of the tournament's most explosive attacking side, especially late in games. Whether through Messi's creativity, quick transitions, or relentless pressure in the final third, La Albiceleste has repeatedly found ways to score in big moments — even after falling behind.

If Spain controls possession and limits transition opportunities, they'll like their chances. But if Messi can find space between the lines and Argentina turns the match into an open affair, the defending champions become extremely dangerous.

Players to Watch

Spain: Lamine Yamal

Already one of the world's brightest stars, Yamal has been a constant source of danger throughout the tournament. His ability to create chances in one-on-one situations could be the difference against Argentina's defense. A win Sunday would give Yamal World Cup and Euro titles, and he just turned 19.

Argentina: Lionel Messi

Every World Cup seems to produce another unforgettable Messi performance. Whether scoring or creating goals, he remains the player every defense must account for over all 90 minutes. He’s been unbelievable at this tourney — somehow even better than he was four years ago — and winning a second straight World Cup would be a fairytale ending to Messi’s career.

Prediction: Spain 2, Argentina 0

Argentina have survived time and time again because they’ve been able to take advantage of teams opting to sit back and soak up pressure against them.

England and Egypt did it to try to hold on to leads while the Swiss did it because they were down to 10 men. It didn’t work for any of them. Once Argentina get bodies forward and start pouring it on, they become extremely dangerous and have been able to get the goals they desperately need to survive and advance.

But Spain are a different animal.

Unless the Spanish get a lopsided lead, Spain are not going to sit back and just choose to let Argentina grow into the game. I expect Spain to control possession, and Argentina are not well-suited to playing on the counter as they mostly lack pace.

While this has been a Hollywood-like run for Argentina, I think it’ll be Spain celebrating at the end.

Spain vs Argentina Predicted Lineups

Spain

GK: Unai Simón

Unai Simón DEF: Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella

Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella MID: Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, Dani Olmo

Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, Dani Olmo FWD: Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena

Argentina

GK: Emiliano Martínez

Emiliano Martínez DEF: Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico

Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico MID: Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Giuliano Simeone

Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Giuliano Simeone FWD: Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez

World Cup Final Odds

Odds to lift the trophy, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds.

Spain: -150

-150 Argentina: +130

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain has -150 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.